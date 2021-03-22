All news

Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers in South Africa

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in South Africa, electronics and appliances were initially affected by disruptions in the supply chain, which saw low levels of stocks throughout stores. In addition, trading restrictions during lockdown periods hampered growth, which was followed by currency depreciation and ongoing price-sensitivity, all of which were challenges for retailers. However, declining sales from the lockdown period were somewhat mitigated by lifestyle changes brought on by COVID-19, w…

Euromonitor International’s Womenswear in Canada report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Women’s Nightwear, Women’s Outerwear, Women’s Swimwear, Women’s Underwear.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Womenswear market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Temporary and permanent retail closures contribute to decline
Luxury brands fare better as HNWIs are less affected by COVID-19 economic impact
Consumers turn to casual clothing as more time is spent at home
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Strong rebound, although with slower recovery for more formal apparel
Opportunities for plus-sized clothing
Expansion expected by luxury brands offering on-trend fashions
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Womenswear by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Womenswear by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Womenswear by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Womenswear by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Womenswear: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Womenswear: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Women’s Nightwear: % Value 2016-2020
Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Women’s Nightwear: % Value 2017-2020
Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Women’s Outerwear: % Value 2016-2020
Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Women’s Outerwear: % Value 2017-2020
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Women’s Swimwear: % Value 2016-2020
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Women’s Swimwear: % Value 2017-2020
Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Women’s Underwear: % Value 2016-2020
Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Women’s Underwear: % Value 2017-2020
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Womenswear by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Womenswear by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Womenswear by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 18 Forecast Sales of Womenswear by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on apparel and footwear
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for apparel and footwear?
MARKET DATA
Table 19 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 20 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 21 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 22 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 23 NBO Company Shares of Apparel and Footwear: % Value 2016-2020
Table 24 LBN Brand Shares of Apparel and Footwear: % Value 2017-2020
Table 25 Distribution of Apparel and Footwear by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 26 Distribution of Apparel and Footwear by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 27 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 28 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 29 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 30 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
FACE MASKS
Summary 1 Fashion Face Masks Usage, Pricing and Market Sizes in The Americas – 2020
DISCLAIMER
SOURCES
Summary 2 Research Sources

 

