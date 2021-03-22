Electroplating Equipment Market in Japan – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast

Electroplating equipment refers to equipment used for electroplating the surface of articles to achieve corrosion, wear and aesthetics. The equipment used in the electroplating process mainly includes various types of fixing grooves, barrel plating tanks, hangers, hanging baskets and so on. In use, according to different production requirements, there are automatic plating equipment, semi-automatic plating equipment and manual plating equipment.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electroplating Equipment in Japan, including the following market information:

Japan Electroplating Equipment Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Japan Electroplating Equipment Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Japan Electroplating Equipment Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Japan Electroplating Equipment Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Electroplating Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Electroplating Equipment production and consumption in Japan

Total Market by Segment:

Japan Electroplating Equipment Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Japan Electroplating Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Automatic

Semi-Automatic

Others

Japan Electroplating Equipment Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Japan Electroplating Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Automotive

Machinery

Home Appliance

Electronic

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Electroplating Equipment Market Competitors Revenues in Japan, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Electroplating Equipment Market Competitors Revenues Share in Japan, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Japan Electroplating Equipment Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Japan Electroplating Equipment Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Atotech

EEJA

George Koch Sons

Besi

PAT

PAL

Jettech

JCU

KOVOFINIS

Technic Inc

Gangmu machinery

HEKEDA

STS

PENC

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Electroplating Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Japan Electroplating Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Japan Electroplating Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Japan Electroplating Equipment Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Japan Electroplating Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Japan Electroplating Equipment Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Electroplating Equipment Players in Japan (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Japan Electroplating Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Japan Electroplating Equipment Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Japan Electroplating Equipment Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Japan Electroplating Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electroplating Equipment Companies in Japan, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Japan Manufacturers Electroplating Equipment Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electroplating Equipment Players in Japan

3.8.1 List of Japan Tier 1 Electroplating Equipment Companies

3.8.2 List of Japan Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electroplating Equipment Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Japan Electroplating Equipment Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Automatic

4.1.3 Semi-Automatic

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – Japan Electroplating Equipment Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Japan Electroplating Equipment Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Japan Electroplating Equipment Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Japan Electroplating Equipment Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Japan Electroplating Equipment Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Japan Electroplating Equipment Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Japan Electroplating Equipment Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Japan Electroplating Equipment Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Japan Electroplating Equipment Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Japan Electroplating Equipment Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Automotive

5.1.3 Machinery

5.1.4 Home Appliance

5.1.5 Electronic

5.1.6 Others

5.2 By Application – Japan Electroplating Equipment Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Japan Electroplating Equipment Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Japan Electroplating Equipment Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Japan Electroplating Equipment Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Japan Electroplating Equipment Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Japan Electroplating Equipment Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Japan Electroplating Equipment Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Japan Electroplating Equipment Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Japan Electroplating Equipment Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Atotech

6.1.1 Atotech Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Atotech Business Overview

6.1.3 Atotech Electroplating Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Atotech Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Atotech Key News

6.2 EEJA

6.2.1 EEJA Corporate Summary

6.2.2 EEJA Business Overview

6.2.3 EEJA Electroplating Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 EEJA Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.2.5 EEJA Key News

6.3 George Koch Sons

6.3.1 George Koch Sons Corporate Summary

6.3.2 George Koch Sons Business Overview

6.3.3 George Koch Sons Electroplating Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 George Koch Sons Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.3.5 George Koch Sons Key News

6.4 Besi

6.4.1 Besi Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Besi Business Overview

6.4.3 Besi Electroplating Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Besi Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Besi Key News

6.5 PAT

6.5.1 PAT Corporate Summary

6.5.2 PAT Business Overview

6.5.3 PAT Electroplating Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 PAT Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.5.5 PAT Key News

6.6 PAL

6.6.1 PAL Corporate Summary

6.6.2 PAL Business Overview

6.6.3 PAL Electroplating Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 PAL Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.6.5 PAL Key News

6.7 Jettech

6.6.1 Jettech Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Jettech Business Overview

6.6.3 Jettech Electroplating Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Jettech Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Jettech Key News

6.8 JCU

6.8.1 JCU Corporate Summary

6.8.2 JCU Business Overview

6.8.3 JCU Electroplating Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 JCU Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.8.5 JCU Key News

6.9 KOVOFINIS

6.9.1 KOVOFINIS Corporate Summary

6.9.2 KOVOFINIS Business Overview

6.9.3 KOVOFINIS Electroplating Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 KOVOFINIS Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.9.5 KOVOFINIS Key News

6.10 Technic Inc

6.10.1 Technic Inc Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Technic Inc Business Overview

6.10.3 Technic Inc Electroplating Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Technic Inc Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Technic Inc Key News

6.11 Gangmu machinery

6.11.1 Gangmu machinery Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Gangmu machinery Electroplating Equipment Business Overview

6.11.3 Gangmu machinery Electroplating Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Gangmu machinery Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Gangmu machinery Key News

6.12 HEKEDA

6.12.1 HEKEDA Corporate Summary

6.12.2 HEKEDA Electroplating Equipment Business Overview

6.12.3 HEKEDA Electroplating Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 HEKEDA Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.12.5 HEKEDA Key News

6.13 STS

6.13.1 STS Corporate Summary

6.13.2 STS Electroplating Equipment Business Overview

6.13.3 STS Electroplating Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 STS Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.13.5 STS Key News

6.14 PENC

6.14.1 PENC Corporate Summary

6.14.2 PENC Electroplating Equipment Business Overview

6.14.3 PENC Electroplating Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 PENC Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.14.5 PENC Key News

6.15 HL

6.15.1 HL Corporate Summary

6.15.2 HL Electroplating Equipment Business Overview

6.15.3 HL Electroplating Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 HL Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.15.5 HL Key News

7 Electroplating Equipment Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Electroplating Equipment Production Capacity and Value in Japan, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Japan Electroplating Equipment Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Japan Electroplating Equipment Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Japan Electroplating Equipment Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Electroplating Equipment Manufacturers in Japan

7.2.1 Japan Key Local Electroplating Equipment Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Japan Key Local Electroplating Equipment Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Japan Key Local Electroplating Equipment Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Electroplating Equipment Production Sold in Japan and Sold Other Than Japan by Manufacturers

7.3 Electroplating Equipment Export and Import in Japan

7.3.1 Japan Electroplating Equipment Export Market

7.3.2 Japan Electroplating Equipment Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Japan Electroplating Equipment Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Electroplating Equipment Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Electroplating Equipment Distributors and Sales Agents in Japan

10 Conclusion

..…continued.

