Electroplating Equipment Market in Malaysia – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast

Electroplating equipment refers to equipment used for electroplating the surface of articles to achieve corrosion, wear and aesthetics. The equipment used in the electroplating process mainly includes various types of fixing grooves, barrel plating tanks, hangers, hanging baskets and so on. In use, according to different production requirements, there are automatic plating equipment, semi-automatic plating equipment and manual plating equipment.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electroplating Equipment in Malaysia, including the following market information:

Malaysia Electroplating Equipment Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Malaysia Electroplating Equipment Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Malaysia Electroplating Equipment Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Malaysia Electroplating Equipment Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Electroplating Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Electroplating Equipment production and consumption in Malaysia

Total Market by Segment:

Malaysia Electroplating Equipment Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Malaysia Electroplating Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Automatic

Semi-Automatic

Others

Malaysia Electroplating Equipment Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Malaysia Electroplating Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Automotive

Machinery

Home Appliance

Electronic

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Electroplating Equipment Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Electroplating Equipment Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Malaysia Electroplating Equipment Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Malaysia Electroplating Equipment Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Atotech

EEJA

George Koch Sons

Besi

PAT

PAL

Jettech

JCU

KOVOFINIS

Technic Inc

Gangmu machinery

HEKEDA

STS

PENC

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Electroplating Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Malaysia Electroplating Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Malaysia Electroplating Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Malaysia Electroplating Equipment Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Malaysia Electroplating Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Malaysia Electroplating Equipment Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Electroplating Equipment Players in Malaysia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Malaysia Electroplating Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Malaysia Electroplating Equipment Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Malaysia Electroplating Equipment Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Malaysia Electroplating Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electroplating Equipment Companies in Malaysia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Malaysia Manufacturers Electroplating Equipment Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electroplating Equipment Players in Malaysia

3.8.1 List of Malaysia Tier 1 Electroplating Equipment Companies

3.8.2 List of Malaysia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electroplating Equipment Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Malaysia Electroplating Equipment Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Automatic

4.1.3 Semi-Automatic

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – Malaysia Electroplating Equipment Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Malaysia Electroplating Equipment Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Malaysia Electroplating Equipment Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Malaysia Electroplating Equipment Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Malaysia Electroplating Equipment Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Malaysia Electroplating Equipment Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Malaysia Electroplating Equipment Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Malaysia Electroplating Equipment Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Malaysia Electroplating Equipment Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Malaysia Electroplating Equipment Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Automotive

5.1.3 Machinery

5.1.4 Home Appliance

5.1.5 Electronic

5.1.6 Others

5.2 By Application – Malaysia Electroplating Equipment Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Malaysia Electroplating Equipment Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Malaysia Electroplating Equipment Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Malaysia Electroplating Equipment Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Malaysia Electroplating Equipment Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Malaysia Electroplating Equipment Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Malaysia Electroplating Equipment Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Malaysia Electroplating Equipment Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Malaysia Electroplating Equipment Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Atotech

6.1.1 Atotech Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Atotech Business Overview

6.1.3 Atotech Electroplating Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Atotech Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Atotech Key News

6.2 EEJA

6.2.1 EEJA Corporate Summary

6.2.2 EEJA Business Overview

6.2.3 EEJA Electroplating Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 EEJA Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.2.5 EEJA Key News

6.3 George Koch Sons

6.3.1 George Koch Sons Corporate Summary

6.3.2 George Koch Sons Business Overview

6.3.3 George Koch Sons Electroplating Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 George Koch Sons Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.3.5 George Koch Sons Key News

6.4 Besi

6.4.1 Besi Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Besi Business Overview

6.4.3 Besi Electroplating Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Besi Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Besi Key News

6.5 PAT

6.5.1 PAT Corporate Summary

6.5.2 PAT Business Overview

6.5.3 PAT Electroplating Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 PAT Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.5.5 PAT Key News

6.6 PAL

6.6.1 PAL Corporate Summary

6.6.2 PAL Business Overview

6.6.3 PAL Electroplating Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 PAL Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.6.5 PAL Key News

6.7 Jettech

6.6.1 Jettech Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Jettech Business Overview

6.6.3 Jettech Electroplating Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Jettech Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Jettech Key News

6.8 JCU

6.8.1 JCU Corporate Summary

6.8.2 JCU Business Overview

6.8.3 JCU Electroplating Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 JCU Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.8.5 JCU Key News

..…continued.

