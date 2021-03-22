Electroplating Equipment Market in Thailand – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast

Electroplating equipment refers to equipment used for electroplating the surface of articles to achieve corrosion, wear and aesthetics. The equipment used in the electroplating process mainly includes various types of fixing grooves, barrel plating tanks, hangers, hanging baskets and so on. In use, according to different production requirements, there are automatic plating equipment, semi-automatic plating equipment and manual plating equipment.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electroplating Equipment in Thailand, including the following market information:

Thailand Electroplating Equipment Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Thailand Electroplating Equipment Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Thailand Electroplating Equipment Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Thailand Electroplating Equipment Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Electroplating Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Electroplating Equipment production and consumption in Thailand

Total Market by Segment:

Thailand Electroplating Equipment Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Thailand Electroplating Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Automatic

Semi-Automatic

Others

Thailand Electroplating Equipment Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Thailand Electroplating Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Automotive

Machinery

Home Appliance

Electronic

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Electroplating Equipment Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Electroplating Equipment Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Thailand Electroplating Equipment Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Thailand Electroplating Equipment Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Atotech

EEJA

George Koch Sons

Besi

PAT

PAL

Jettech

JCU

KOVOFINIS

Technic Inc

Gangmu machinery

HEKEDA

STS

PENC

