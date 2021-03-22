Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Market in Brazil – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast

Fiber Optic Rotary Joints (FORJs) are the optical equivalent to electric slip rings. They allow for the uninterrupted transmission of optical signals while rotating around their shaft. Fiber Optic Rotary Joint (FORJ) is to optical signals what electrical slip rings are to electrical signals, one way to pass signals across rotating interfaces, particularly when transmitting large amounts of data. Fiber-optic rotary joints (FORJs) are widely used in the telecommunications industry and in defense technologies, such as with radars, robotic systems, oil drilling, unmanned craft, sensors, and other applications that require continuous rotation.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fiber Optic Rotary Joints in Brazil, including the following market information:

Brazil Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Brazil Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Brazil Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in Brazil Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Fiber Optic Rotary Joints manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Fiber Optic Rotary Joints production and consumption in Brazil

Total Market by Segment:

Brazil Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Brazil Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Single-channel

Dual-channel

Multi-channel

Brazil Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Brazil Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Radar

Robots

Subsea

Medical

Mining

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Brazil Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total Brazil Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Hitachi-cable

AFL

BGB

MOOG

Schleifring

Princetel

Rojone

Conductix-wampfler

Macartney

Moflon

Hangzhou prosper

Cobham

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Brazil Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Brazil Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Overall Market Size

2.1 Brazil Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Brazil Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Brazil Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Players in Brazil (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Brazil Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Brazil Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Brazil Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Brazil Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Companies in Brazil, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Brazil Manufacturers Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Players in Brazil

3.8.1 List of Brazil Tier 1 Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Companies

3.8.2 List of Brazil Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Brazil Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Single-channel

4.1.3 Dual-channel

4.1.4 Multi-channel

4.2 By Type – Brazil Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Brazil Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Brazil Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Brazil Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Brazil Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Brazil Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Brazil Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Brazil Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Brazil Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Brazil Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Radar

5.1.3 Robots

5.1.4 Subsea

5.1.5 Medical

5.1.6 Mining

5.1.7 Others

5.2 By Application – Brazil Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Brazil Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Brazil Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Brazil Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Brazil Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Brazil Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Brazil Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Brazil Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Brazil Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Hitachi-cable

6.1.1 Hitachi-cable Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Hitachi-cable Business Overview

6.1.3 Hitachi-cable Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Hitachi-cable Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Hitachi-cable Key News

6.2 AFL

6.2.1 AFL Corporate Summary

6.2.2 AFL Business Overview

6.2.3 AFL Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 AFL Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.2.5 AFL Key News

6.3 BGB

6.3.1 BGB Corporate Summary

6.3.2 BGB Business Overview

6.3.3 BGB Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 BGB Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.3.5 BGB Key News

6.4 MOOG

6.4.1 MOOG Corporate Summary

6.4.2 MOOG Business Overview

6.4.3 MOOG Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 MOOG Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.4.5 MOOG Key News

6.5 Schleifring

6.5.1 Schleifring Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Schleifring Business Overview

6.5.3 Schleifring Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Schleifring Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Schleifring Key News

6.6 Princetel

6.6.1 Princetel Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Princetel Business Overview

6.6.3 Princetel Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Princetel Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Princetel Key News

6.7 Rojone

6.6.1 Rojone Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Rojone Business Overview

6.6.3 Rojone Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Rojone Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Rojone Key News

6.8 Conductix-wampfler

6.8.1 Conductix-wampfler Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Conductix-wampfler Business Overview

6.8.3 Conductix-wampfler Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Conductix-wampfler Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Conductix-wampfler Key News

6.9 Macartney

6.9.1 Macartney Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Macartney Business Overview

6.9.3 Macartney Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Macartney Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Macartney Key News

6.10 Moflon

6.10.1 Moflon Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Moflon Business Overview

6.10.3 Moflon Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Moflon Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Moflon Key News

6.11 Hangzhou prosper

6.11.1 Hangzhou prosper Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Hangzhou prosper Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Business Overview

6.11.3 Hangzhou prosper Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Hangzhou prosper Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Hangzhou prosper Key News

6.12 Cobham

6.12.1 Cobham Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Cobham Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Business Overview

6.12.3 Cobham Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Cobham Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Cobham Key News

6.13 Stemmann

6.13.1 Stemmann Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Stemmann Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Business Overview

6.13.3 Stemmann Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Stemmann Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Stemmann Key News

7 Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

..…continued.

