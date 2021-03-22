All news

Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Market in China – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast

Fiber Optic Rotary Joints (FORJs) are the optical equivalent to electric slip rings. They allow for the uninterrupted transmission of optical signals while rotating around their shaft. Fiber Optic Rotary Joint (FORJ) is to optical signals what electrical slip rings are to electrical signals, one way to pass signals across rotating interfaces, particularly when transmitting large amounts of data. Fiber-optic rotary joints (FORJs) are widely used in the telecommunications industry and in defense technologies, such as with radars, robotic systems, oil drilling, unmanned craft, sensors, and other applications that require continuous rotation.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fiber Optic Rotary Joints in China, including the following market information:
China Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
China Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)
China Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)
Top Five Competitors in China Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Fiber Optic Rotary Joints manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Fiber Optic Rotary Joints production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:
China Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)
China Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Single-channel
Dual-channel
Multi-channel

China Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)
China Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Radar
Robots

Subsea
Medical
Mining
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)
Total China Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)
Total China Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Hitachi-cable
AFL
BGB
MOOG
Schleifring
Princetel
Rojone
Conductix-wampfler
Macartney
Moflon
Hangzhou prosper
Cobham

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 China Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Overall Market Size
2.1 China Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 China Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 China Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top China Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 China Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 China Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 China Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 China Manufacturers Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Players in China
3.8.1 List of China Tier 1 Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Companies
3.8.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – China Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Single-channel
4.1.3 Dual-channel
4.1.4 Multi-channel
4.2 By Type – China Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – China Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – China Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – China Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – China Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – China Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – China Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – China Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – China Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – China Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Radar
5.1.3 Robots
5.1.4 Subsea
5.1.5 Medical
5.1.6 Mining
5.1.7 Others
5.2 By Application – China Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – China Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – China Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – China Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5.3 By Application – China Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Sales & Forecasts
5.3.1 By Application – China Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Sales, 2015-2020
5.3.2 By Application – China Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Sales, 2021-2026
5.3.3 By Application – China Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
5.4 By Application – China Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
6.1 Hitachi-cable
6.1.1 Hitachi-cable Corporate Summary
6.1.2 Hitachi-cable Business Overview
6.1.3 Hitachi-cable Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Major Product Offerings
6.1.4 Hitachi-cable Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)
6.1.5 Hitachi-cable Key News
6.2 AFL
6.2.1 AFL Corporate Summary
6.2.2 AFL Business Overview
6.2.3 AFL Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Major Product Offerings
6.2.4 AFL Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)
6.2.5 AFL Key News
6.3 BGB
6.3.1 BGB Corporate Summary
6.3.2 BGB Business Overview
6.3.3 BGB Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Major Product Offerings
6.3.4 BGB Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)
6.3.5 BGB Key News
6.4 MOOG
6.4.1 MOOG Corporate Summary
6.4.2 MOOG Business Overview
6.4.3 MOOG Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Major Product Offerings
6.4.4 MOOG Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)
6.4.5 MOOG Key News
6.5 Schleifring
6.5.1 Schleifring Corporate Summary
6.5.2 Schleifring Business Overview
6.5.3 Schleifring Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Major Product Offerings
6.5.4 Schleifring Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)
6.5.5 Schleifring Key News
6.6 Princetel
6.6.1 Princetel Corporate Summary
6.6.2 Princetel Business Overview
6.6.3 Princetel Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Major Product Offerings
6.6.4 Princetel Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)
6.6.5 Princetel Key News
6.7 Rojone
6.6.1 Rojone Corporate Summary
6.6.2 Rojone Business Overview
6.6.3 Rojone Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Major Product Offerings
6.4.4 Rojone Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)
6.7.5 Rojone Key News
6.8 Conductix-wampfler
6.8.1 Conductix-wampfler Corporate Summary
6.8.2 Conductix-wampfler Business Overview
6.8.3 Conductix-wampfler Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Major Product Offerings
6.8.4 Conductix-wampfler Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)
6.8.5 Conductix-wampfler Key News
6.9 Macartney
6.9.1 Macartney Corporate Summary
6.9.2 Macartney Business Overview
6.9.3 Macartney Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Major Product Offerings
6.9.4 Macartney Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)
6.9.5 Macartney Key News
6.10 Moflon
6.10.1 Moflon Corporate Summary

..…continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
