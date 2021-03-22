All news

Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Market in India – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast

Fiber Optic Rotary Joints (FORJs) are the optical equivalent to electric slip rings. They allow for the uninterrupted transmission of optical signals while rotating around their shaft. Fiber Optic Rotary Joint (FORJ) is to optical signals what electrical slip rings are to electrical signals, one way to pass signals across rotating interfaces, particularly when transmitting large amounts of data. Fiber-optic rotary joints (FORJs) are widely used in the telecommunications industry and in defense technologies, such as with radars, robotic systems, oil drilling, unmanned craft, sensors, and other applications that require continuous rotation.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fiber Optic Rotary Joints in India, including the following market information:
India Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
India Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)
India Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)
Top Five Competitors in India Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Fiber Optic Rotary Joints manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Fiber Optic Rotary Joints production and consumption in India
Total Market by Segment:
India Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)
India Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Single-channel
Dual-channel
Multi-channel

India Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)
India Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Radar
Robots
Subsea
Medical
Mining
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)
Total India Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)
Total India Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Hitachi-cable
AFL
BGB
MOOG
Schleifring
Princetel
Rojone
Conductix-wampfler
Macartney
Moflon
Hangzhou prosper
Cobham

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 India Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: India Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Overall Market Size
2.1 India Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 India Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 India Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Players in India (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top India Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 India Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 India Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 India Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Companies in India, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 India Manufacturers Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Players in India
3.8.1 List of India Tier 1 Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Companies
3.8.2 List of India Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – India Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Single-channel
4.1.3 Dual-channel
4.1.4 Multi-channel
4.2 By Type – India Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – India Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – India Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – India Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – India Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – India Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – India Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – India Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – India Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – India Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Radar
5.1.3 Robots
5.1.4 Subsea
5.1.5 Medical
5.1.6 Mining
5.1.7 Others
5.2 By Application – India Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – India Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – India Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – India Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5.3 By Application – India Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Sales & Forecasts
5.3.1 By Application – India Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Sales, 2015-2020
5.3.2 By Application – India Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Sales, 2021-2026
5.3.3 By Application – India Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
5.4 By Application – India Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
6.1 Hitachi-cable
6.1.1 Hitachi-cable Corporate Summary
6.1.2 Hitachi-cable Business Overview
6.1.3 Hitachi-cable Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Major Product Offerings
6.1.4 Hitachi-cable Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)
6.1.5 Hitachi-cable Key News
6.2 AFL
6.2.1 AFL Corporate Summary
6.2.2 AFL Business Overview
6.2.3 AFL Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Major Product Offerings

