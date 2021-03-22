All news

Global 1-Octene Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The global market size of 1-Octene is $XX million in 2019 with XX CAGR from 2015 to 2019, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2025 with a CAGR of XX% from 2020 to 2025.

Global 1-Octene Market Report 2020 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global 1-Octene industry. The key insights of the report:

1.The report provides key statistics on the market status of the 1-Octene manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
2.The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
3.The report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2015-2020 market shares for key vendors.
4.The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
5.The report estimates 2020-2025 market development trends of 1-Octene industry.
6.Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out
7.The report makes some important proposals for a new project of 1-Octene Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of 1-Octene as well as some small players. At least 9 companies are included:
* Godrej Industries
* Idemitsu Petrochemical
* Chevron Phillips Chemical
* INEOS
* Nizhnekamskneftekhim
* Mitsubishi Chemical
For complete companies list, please ask for sample pages.

The information for each competitor includes:
* Company Profile
* Main Business Information
* SWOT Analysis
* Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share

For product type segment, this report listed main product type of 1-Octene market
* 0.97
* 0.98
* Others

For end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users are also listed.
* Production of LLDPE
* Plasticizers

For geography segment, regional supply, application-wise and type-wise demand, major players, price is presented from 2013 to 2023. This report covers following regions:
* North America
* South America
* Asia & Pacific
* Europe
* MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

* Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis
* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come
* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects
* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
* Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment
* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
* 1-year analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.

We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms

Chapter 3 Preface
3.1 Research Scope
3.2 Research Methodology
3.2.1 Primary Sources
3.2.2 Secondary Sources
3.2.3 Assumptions

Chapter 4 Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Classification/Types
4.3 Application/End Users

Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Drivers
5.3 Restraints
5.4 Opportunities
5.5 Threats

Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis
6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis
6.2 1-Octene Analysis
6.2.1 Technology Analysis
6.2.2 Cost Analysis
6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis
6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users

Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics
7.1 Latest News
7.2 Merger and Acquisition
7.3 Planned/Future Project
7.4 Policy Dynamics

Chapter 8 Trading Analysis
8.1 Export of 1-Octene by Region
8.2 Import of 1-Octene by Region
8.3 Balance of Trade

Chapter 9 Historical and Current 1-Octene in North America (2015-2020)
9.1 1-Octene Supply
9.2 1-Octene Demand by End Use
9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
9.4 Type Segmentation and Price
9.5 Key Countries Analysis
9.5.1 US
9.5.2 Canada
9.5.3 Mexico

Chapter 10 Historical and Current 1-Octene in South America (2015-2020)
10.1 1-Octene Supply
10.2 1-Octene Demand by End Use
10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
10.4 Type Segmentation and Price
10.5 Key Countries Analysis
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Argentina
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Peru

…continued

