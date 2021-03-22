Global 3D Cell Cultures: Technologies and Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

The scope of the report encompasses the major types of 3D cell culture that are being used by industry, academic researchers, government labs, and independent research groups. This includes the main inputs such as cell lines, media, sera, reagents, software, and instrumentation. It analyzes the current market status, examines future market drivers, and presents forecasts of growth over the next five years. The previous edition had a separate section on patent analysis. Here patents have been included by type of technology instead.
The market structure has been re-organized for this edition. Also, more research was done on base case data for different product areas. The greater emphasis is on the different products used for 3D cell culture, but the report also investigates the market in terms of types of applications, end users and geographic regions.
Report Includes:
– 79 tables
– An overview of the global markets and technologies for 3D cell cultures
– Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends with estimated data from 2020 to 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
– Information on analytical systems used in tissue and cell culture, cellomics and human cancer model initiative (HCMI)
– Details about assay development for mesenchymal stem cells, In Vitro testing of adventitious agents and description of assays and assay kits
– A look at the main classes of models for researching cancer and other diseases, benefits of 3D models to cancer research and description of 3D engineered scaffolds
– Analysis of the market’s dynamics, specifically growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities and discussion on the impact of COVID-19 on the world of cell culture
– Insights into U.S. regulatory status of bioprinted products; basic guidance for the regulation of biologics, regenerative medicine and xenotransplants
– Relevant patent analysis, including recent activity and a list of key patents
– Market share analysis of the major players in the industry and their comprehensive company profiles including Agilent Technologies, BioVision Inc., Cell Applications Inc., Envisiontec Inc., Mitra Biotech Inc., Promega Corp. and Thermo Fisher ScientificSummary:
This chapter details the changes in this study since 2017. Some research areas have advanced, new products have been introduced and new areas of commercial development have opened in different parts of the tissue and cell culture industry.
This chapter also offers both fundamental information and important matters in the market. These include an introduction to basic distinctions such as the differences between in vitro and in vivo and changes in the marketplace. It also deals with matters that need closer scrutiny, such as the growing calls for standardization and how innovation is taking on new and unexpected features affecting future commercialization initiatives.
Reasons for Doing the Study:
Three-dimensional cell culture is a key area for needed progress in research and commercialization in biotechnology. Where cell culture is a cornerstone of biotechnology, the 3D component has reinforced its role in strengthening other parts of biotechnology. Whether the discussion is about stem cells, tissue engineering, or microphysiological systems, their vital role in drug discovery, toxicology, and other areas leading to new product development, 3D cell culture is becoming the environment which will increasingly define the basis for future advances.
To mix metaphors, 3D cell culture is also cross-roads through which just about everything else passes on its way to building knowledgebases or introducing new products. This study is needed to bring together and make sense out of the broad body of information encompassed by 3D cell culture.
Three-dimensional cell culture has been used by researchers for many years now, with early adoption and now key roles in cancer and stem cells. Organ-on-a-chip technology, also known as microphysiological systems, is leading to dramatic breakthroughs. Also, stem cell research coupled with synthetic biology is opening new areas. This study is needed to provide a perspective on these advances. Furthermore, classical toxicology testing programs have been in place for many decades, and over the past 20 years, animal welfare and scientific activities have spurred the development of in vitro testing methods. In silico methods are advancing in novel ways which need to be analyzed and considered in terms of their impacts on cell culture.
This report investigates the recent key technical advances in 3D cell culture equipment, raw materials, assay kits, analytical methods, and clinical research organization (CRO) services. It should also be pointed out that this report takes a somewhat different position on 2D cell culture. It has been criticized for its inadequacies and the misleading information it can produce. However, a review of industry practices makes clear that it still has its place and will contribute to future advances in unexpected ways.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing the Study
Scope of Report
Intended Audience
Methodology and Information Sources
Analyst’s Credentials
BCC Custom Research
Related BCC Research Reports
Chapter 2 Summary
New Applications Identified Since 2015 Report
Changes from 2015 Report
Changes from 2017 Report
New Applications Since 2017
Changes Since 2017
Chapter 3 Highlights and Issues
An Opening Comment on an Amazing Industry
Industry Issues
In Vitro versus In Vivo
Dimensionality
The Research Chain for 2D and 3D Cell Culture
Best Practices
Standardization
Regulation
Genomics Forcing the Hand of the FDA
Leachables and Extractables
Broad Issues
Research Talent Shortages
The Shifting International Picture
Pace and Diversification of Innovation
A Comment on the “Other” Areas of Cell Culture
Omics Everywhere
Is 2020 a Watershed Year for the Cell Culture Industry?
Preliminary Market Analysis
Cell Culture Market Growth Rate Estimates
Assessing Large-Scale Media Consumption Needs
Modeling Future Growth in Biopharmaceuticals
Base Case for the Cell Culture Market
Challenges in Projecting Sales and Growth
Cell Culture Media Market Estimates
Cell and Gene Therapy Bioprocessing Segment
Evaluating Media Consumption for Biosimilars
What About CDMOs?
Microfluidics
Bioreactors
Internal Cell Culture Resources
Drug Development Costs: What to Believe?
Is There Too Much Concentration of Ownership in Biotechnology?
Characterizing Innovation in 3D Cell Culture
Bioprinting Strategic Roadmap
Impact of COVID-19 on the World of Cell Culture
Clinical Trials on COVID-19
Chapter 4 Tissue and Cell Culture: Technology and Product Background
Where did Tissue and Cell Culture Start?
History and Early Applications
Invention of Tissue Culture
Development of Sustained Cell Lines
First Cell Culture Flask and Rigorous Techniques
Lindbergh: The Cell Culture Equipment Pioneer
Establishing Continuous Cell Lines
Key Developments in Equipment
Terminology and Concepts
Tissue and Cell Culture Industry
Tissue
Cells
Cell Types
Tissue Culture and Cell Culture Definitions
Cell Lines
Care and Growth of Cell Culture Systems
Consumables
Media, Sera and Reagents
Gels and Scaffolds
Microplates/Microtiter Plates
Equipment
Bioanalytical Instruments
Bioanalytical Imaging
Bioprinting
Bioreactors
Other Equipment for Cell Culture
Adherent Approaches
Traditional Roller Bottles
Other Systems
Information Technology: Software and Services for the Cell Culture Research Market
Software for the Research Market in Cell Culture
Software-Related Support Services
Bioprocessing Consumables for Cell Culture
Microcarriers for Large-Scale 3D Culture
Sera for Large-Scale 3D Culture
Media for Large-Scale 3D Culture
Bioreactor Bags for Large-Scale 3D Culture
Other
Bioprocessing Equipment
Analytical Equipment for Bioprocessing
Automation Systems for Bioprocessing
Support Equipment for Bioprocessing
Aspects of Large-Scale Manufacturing of Biopharmaceuticals and Vaccines
Suspension Proteins and Monoclonal Antibodies
Adherent-Cell-Based Therapies and Vaccines
Small-Scale Adherent to Make Somatic Cells, Stem Cells and Tissues
Vaccines
Vaccine Development as a Catalyst
Vaccines Developed Using Human Cell Strains
Exosome Manufacturing
Viral Vector Manufacturing
Lentivirus Manufacturing
Plasmid Manufacturing
Cell Culture End Users
Pharma/Biopharma
Universities
Government
CROs/CDMOS
Other
Cell Culture Applications
Drug Discovery
Clinical Development
Toxicology
Basic Research
Bioprocessing Development
Other
Regional Markets
The Americas
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
Chapter 5 Assays, Imaging and Analysis
Assays
Assay Development for Mesenchymal Stem Cells
In Vitro Testing of Adventitious Agents
Assays and Assay Kits
Cell-Based Assays: Overview and Newer Developments
Cells Used in Cell-Based Assays
Notes on 3D Cell-Based Assays
Kinetic Metabolism Assays
Cell Proliferation
Viability and Cytotoxicity
Permeability Assays for Cell Viability and Survival
Cell Invasion
Cell Signaling and Communication
Cytostatic
Cell Death Assays
Imaging Technology
Imaging Assays
Fluorescence as a Driver of Screening
Analytical Systems Used in Tissue and Cell Culture
Understanding “Cellomics”
HCS Support of 3D Cell Culture
NGS Discovery Pools
Multiplex Assays
Predictive Toxicology
Neuro Safety
The Omics Invasion
Transcriptomics
Chapter 6 Regulation and Standardization
U.S. Regulatory Status of Bioprinted Products
Basic Guidance for the Regulation of Biologics
Guidance for Regenerative Medicine
Guidance for Xenotransplants
Guidance for Regenerative Medicine: Emergency Approval
Regulating Bioprinted Products
Chapter 7 3D Models for Cancer
Disease Modeling
Cancer
Main Classes of Models for Researching Cancer and Other Diseases
Cell Lines
Spheroids and Organoids
Genetically Engineered Mouse Model (GEMM)
Patient-Derived Tumor Xenografts (PDXs)
Overview: Cancer at the Cellular Level
In Vivo (Animal) Testing Standard
Empire of the Mouse
Humanized Mice
2D Culture
3D Requirements
Cell Number and Viability
Migration and Invasion
Unmet Needs: Angiogenesis and Immune System Evasion
Benefits of 3D Models to Cancer Research
Greater Distinction in Cell Morphology and Proliferation
Greater Gene Expression and Cell Behavior
Better Models of Cell Migration and Invasion
Cell Heterogeneity
Breast Cancer as a Driver of 3D Cultures
Structure, Polarity and Apoptosis
Melanoma as a Driver of 3D Cultures
Moving to Spheroid Configurations
3D Systems in Cancer Research
Multicellular Tumor Spheroids
Multilayered Cell Cultures
3D Engineered Scaffolds
Natural Materials
Synthetic Materials
Human Cancer Model Initiative (HCMI)
Next-Generation Human Cancer Models
Drug Sensitivity and Resistance
Altered Signaling and Sensitivity
Drug Resistance
Cellular Signaling
Cellular Signaling Mediated by Integrins
Drug Screening
Approaches and Endpoints
Spheroid Applications
Metastasis via 3D Cell Migration Model
Metastasis via Lung-on-Chip
Cancer Metabolism
Future Horizons
Metastases
Coculture
Vascularization
Cancer-Associated Fibroblasts
Cancer Stem Cells
Combination Therapies
Biologics Development
Tumor Recurrence
Patient-Derived Cells
Patient-Derived Tumor Xenografts (PDXs)
Evolution of PDX Platforms
Chapter 8 Landscape for Toxicology and Drug Safety Testing
Introduction
Liver
Cardiovascular Toxicity
Toxicology Background
Testing for Adverse Effects on the Skin
New Assessment Methodologies Impact on 3D Cell Culture
Toxicology Testing in Cosmetics
Updated Regulatory Requirements
Efficacy of Cosmetics and Cosmeceuticals
Aspects of Cosmetic Toxicity Testing
Skin Irritation
Skin Corrosion
Phototoxicity
Skin Sensitization
Eye Irritation
Acute Systemic Toxicity
Acute Toxicity Testing
Cytotoxicity Assays for Acute Toxicity Testing
Chronic and Repeated Dose Toxicity
Carcinogenicity and Genotoxicity
Overview
In Vitro Methods: Background and Recent Developments
Regulatory versus Drug Development Applications
Efforts to Reduce False Positives
Recent Innovations in Screening
Future Challenge: Non-genotoxic Carcinogens
Reproductive and Developmental Toxicity
Background
Following the Reproductive Cycle
Development and Reproductive Tox Testing Types
Zebrafish Model for Developmental Toxicity Screening
Combination of Zebrafish and Stem Cells
Biomedical Frontiers: Male Testis
Endocrine Disruptor Screening
Background
Environmental Toxicology Impacts In Vitro Methods
High-Production Volume Chemicals
ToxCast and Tox 21 Initiatives
Future Challenge: Thyroid Disruption
BG1 Assay
Toxicokinetics and ADME
In Vitro Developments
Metabolism
Pharmacokinetics of Low Turnover Compounds
Organotypic Models
3D Models for Skin
3D Corneal System
Absorption Barrier Models
Gastrointestinal
Lung
Blood-Brain Barrier
Real Architecture for 3D Tissue Barriers and Extracellular Matrix
Liver Toxicity
Uniqueness and Complexity of Liver
Liver as a Key Driver for 3D Innovation
In Vitro Liver Applications
In Vivo Liver Function and Structure
Liver Metabolism
In Vitro Liver Models
Cocultures of Hepatocytes and Macrophages
3D Liver Models
Bioprinted Liver Tissue
Detected Hepatosphere Structures and Functionality
Ideal Criteria
Drug Resistance
Transporter Studies
Achieving Heterotypic Cell-Cell Contacts
Unmet Needs and Future Drivers of Innovation
Morphogen Signaling
Multi-donor Liver Cells
Kidney Toxicity Applications
Future Challenge: Stem-Cell Derived Kidney Cells
Bioprinted Kidney Tissue
Pancreatic Toxicology Applications
Cardiovascular Toxicity
Commercial Avenue
Collaboration with Regulators
Cardiovascular Drug Discovery
Microelectrode Arrays (MEAs) Based on Impedance
Surrogate for Aortic Ring Assay via Bioprinted Magnetics
Vasodilator Activity
3D Engineered Heart Tissues
Chapter 9 Stem Cell Landscape
A History of Stem Cells
Major and Minor Research Areas for Stem Cells
3D Stem Cell Culture Systems
Plate or Culture Dish
Spinner Flask and Rotating Wall Vessel
Perfusion Bioreactor and Microcarrier Systems
Shortcomings
Microfluidics and Stem Cells
Short Review of Stem Cell Biology
Embryogenesis
Growth, Structure and Morphology of Stem Cells
Stem Cell Differentiation
Stem Cell Differentiation versus Proliferation
Extracellular Matrix and Stem Cells
Soluble Factors
Manufacturing Stem Cells
Controlling Embryoid Body Formation
Forced Aggregation Cultures
Hanging-Drop Approach
Applications
Stem Cell Markers for High-Throughput Screening
Teratomas and the Teratoma Assay
Fujifilm (Cellular Dynamics Inc.)
Stem Cell Research Breakthroughs
Stem Cells for Neuroscience Discovery and Development
Example: Alzheimer’s Research
Background: B-Amyloid Cascade Hypothesis
Human iPSC-Derived Models
New 3D Model
Other Advantages of 3D
Envisioned Applications
Other 3D Neuro Applications
Stem Cells for Cardiovascular Discovery
Stem Cells for the Development of Regenerative Medicine
Background: Allogenic versus Autologous
MicroRNAs
Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (IPS)
Chapter 10 Regenerative Medicine: Organ Transplants and Skin Substitutes
Regenerative Medicine
Need for Organ Transplants
Applications in Regenerative Medicine
Investments in Regenerative Medicine
Skin Substitutes Industry
Tissue Culture Allograft and Autograft Products
Tissue Engineering in Regenerative Medicine
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
3D BIOPINTING SOLUTIONS
3D BIOTEK LLC
4D TECHNOLOGY
ABCAM
AKRON BIOTECHNOLOGY LLC
AMSBIO LLC
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES
ALPCO
APPLIKON BIOTECHNOLOGY
BECKMAN COULTER LIFE SCIENCES
BIOGELX LTD.
BIOINSPIRED SOLUTIONS
BIOTIME INC.
BIOVISION INC.
CELL APPLICATIONS INC.
CELLINK
CELLSPRING
CORNING LIFE SCIENCES
CYPROTEX PLC
CYTIVA
CYTOO SA
EMD MILLIPORE
EMULATE INC.
ENVISIONTEC INC.
EPITHELIX SARL
EUROFINS SAS
GREINER BIO-ONE
HAMILTON ROBOTICS
HUBRECHT ORGANOID TECHNOLOGY
HUREL CORP.
INSPHERO AG
INVITROCUE LTD.
KIYATEC INC.
LIFENET HEALTH
LOREM CYTORI
MATTEK CORP.
MIMETAS INC.
MITRA BIOTECH INC.
N3D BIOSCIENCES INC.
NATIONAL CENTER FOR ADVANCING TRANSLATIONAL SCIENCES (NCATS)
ORGANOVO
PANDORUM TECHNOLOGIES
PERKINELMER
PLASTICELL LTD.
PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS, INC.
POIETIS SAS
PROMEGA CORP.
QUALYST TRANSPORTER SOLUTIONS LLC (SUBSIDIARY OF BIOIVT)
REGENHU LTD.
REGENOVO BIOTECHNOLOGY
SCREEN HOLDINGS CO. LTD…..continued
