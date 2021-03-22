Global 3D Printing Materials Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Global 3D Printing Materials Market is valued approximately USD 1.0 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 23.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027. 3D printing is the construction of a three-dimensional object from a CAD model or a digital 3D model. The process in which material is joined or solidified under computer control to create a three-dimensional object, typically layer by layer. ABS plastic, PLA, polyamide (nylon), glass filled polyamide, stereolithography materials (epoxy resins), silver, titanium, steel, wax, photopolymers and polycarbonate are the materials used to create 3D printing. The 3D printing is negatively affected by COVID-19 as disruption in the supply chain has resulted in delays or non-arrival of raw materials, disrupted financial flows, and growing absenteeism among production line workers. These compelled manufacturers of aircraft and automobile industries to operate at zero or partial capacities, which results low demand for 3D printing materials. The increasing demand from the aerospace & defense and automotive industries, mass customization and government initiatives to support the adoption of 3D printing encourages the growth of the global 3D Printing Materials Market. Furthermore, the rising advancements and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 03rd June 2020, 3D System introduced the innovation of its plastics materials portfolio. The materials including Figure 4 RUBBER-65A BLK, Accura Fidelity, Accura Bond, Accura Patch, and Figure 4 JEWEL MASTER GRY. These are designed to help manufacturers to address a broader portfolio of applications. However, high material costs and declining economy due to COVID-19 are the major factors restraining the growth of global 3D Printing Materials market during the forecast period.
ALSO READ : https://www.pressnews.biz/@marketresearchfuture/green-cement-market-research-competitor-strategy-industry-trends-and-forecast-to-2023-6p3wywdx735y
The regional analysis of global 3D Printing Materials Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the high demand for the metal materials from the aerospace & defense and automotive industries has lead the growth of the market. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.
ALSO READ : https://www.firmenpresse.de/pressinfo1789995.html
Major market player included in this report are:
3D Systems Corporation
Arkema S.A.
Royal DSM N.V.
The Exone Company
Stratasys, Ltd.
General Electric
EOS Gmbh Electro Optical Systems
Materialise NV
Sandvik AB
Höganäs AB
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
ALSO READ : http://markets.post-gazette.com/postgazette/news/read/41095205
By Form:
Powder
Filament
Liquid
End-Use Industry:
Automotive
Aerospace & defense
Healthcare
Consumer Goods
Construction
Others
By Type:
Plastic
Metal
Ceramic
Others
By Application:
Prototyping
Manufacturing
R&D
By Technology:
Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)
Selective laser sintering (SLS)
Stereolithography (SLA)
Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)
others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global 3D Printing Materials Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. 3D Printing Materials Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. 3D Printing Materials Market, by Form, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. 3D Printing Materials Market, by End-Use Industry, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.4. 3D Printing Materials Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.5. 3D Printing Materials Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.6. 3D Printing Materials Market, by Technology, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global 3D Printing Materials Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global 3D Printing Materials Market Dynamics
3.1. 3D Printing Materials Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global 3D Printing Materials Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
….continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://expresskeeper.com/