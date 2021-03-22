Global 3D Printing Materials Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Global 3D Printing Materials Market is valued approximately USD 1.0 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 23.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027. 3D printing is the construction of a three-dimensional object from a CAD model or a digital 3D model. The process in which material is joined or solidified under computer control to create a three-dimensional object, typically layer by layer. ABS plastic, PLA, polyamide (nylon), glass filled polyamide, stereolithography materials (epoxy resins), silver, titanium, steel, wax, photopolymers and polycarbonate are the materials used to create 3D printing. The 3D printing is negatively affected by COVID-19 as disruption in the supply chain has resulted in delays or non-arrival of raw materials, disrupted financial flows, and growing absenteeism among production line workers. These compelled manufacturers of aircraft and automobile industries to operate at zero or partial capacities, which results low demand for 3D printing materials. The increasing demand from the aerospace & defense and automotive industries, mass customization and government initiatives to support the adoption of 3D printing encourages the growth of the global 3D Printing Materials Market. Furthermore, the rising advancements and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 03rd June 2020, 3D System introduced the innovation of its plastics materials portfolio. The materials including Figure 4 RUBBER-65A BLK, Accura Fidelity, Accura Bond, Accura Patch, and Figure 4 JEWEL MASTER GRY. These are designed to help manufacturers to address a broader portfolio of applications. However, high material costs and declining economy due to COVID-19 are the major factors restraining the growth of global 3D Printing Materials market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global 3D Printing Materials Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the high demand for the metal materials from the aerospace & defense and automotive industries has lead the growth of the market. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

3D Systems Corporation

Arkema S.A.

Royal DSM N.V.

The Exone Company

Stratasys, Ltd.

General Electric

EOS Gmbh Electro Optical Systems

Materialise NV

Sandvik AB

Höganäs AB

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Form:

Powder

Filament

Liquid

End-Use Industry:

Automotive

Aerospace & defense

Healthcare

Consumer Goods

Construction

Others

By Type:

Plastic

Metal

Ceramic

Others

By Application:

Prototyping

Manufacturing

R&D

By Technology:

Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

Selective laser sintering (SLS)

Stereolithography (SLA)

Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global 3D Printing Materials Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. 3D Printing Materials Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. 3D Printing Materials Market, by Form, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. 3D Printing Materials Market, by End-Use Industry, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. 3D Printing Materials Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. 3D Printing Materials Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.6. 3D Printing Materials Market, by Technology, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global 3D Printing Materials Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global 3D Printing Materials Market Dynamics

3.1. 3D Printing Materials Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global 3D Printing Materials Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

….continued

