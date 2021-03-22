Global Acrylic Adhesives Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Acrylic adhesives are adhesives manufactured using methacrylate and acrylate monomers as a major feedstock. Polymer mixtures are dissolved in methacrylate or acrylate monomer and the adhesive is produced as two different components.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Acrylic Adhesives in Malaysia, including the following market information:

Malaysia Acrylic Adhesives Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Malaysia Acrylic Adhesives Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo MT)

Malaysia Acrylic Adhesives Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo MT)

Top Five Competitors in Malaysia Acrylic Adhesives Market 2019 (%)

The global Acrylic Adhesives market was valued at 5317.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 6116.6 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. While the Acrylic Adhesives market size in Malaysia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Acrylic Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Acrylic Adhesives production and consumption in Malaysia

Total Market by Segment:

Malaysia Acrylic Adhesives Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kilo MT)

Malaysia Acrylic Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Water-based

Solvent-based

Reactive

Other

The water-based acrylic adhesives category recorded the largest volumes sales in the market, and the market share is 65.14% in 2019.

Malaysia Acrylic Adhesives Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kilo MT)

Malaysia Acrylic Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Packaging

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Electrical and Electronics

Energy & Power

Others

In 2019, the packaging application segment accounted for the largest market share of 28.40% among all the downstream industry market.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Acrylic Adhesives Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Acrylic Adhesives Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Malaysia Acrylic Adhesives Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kilo MT)

Total Malaysia Acrylic Adhesives Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Henkel

3M

Arkema

H.B. Fuller

Soken

Nitto Denko

Avery Dennison

Tesa SE

LG Chem

Berry Plastics

Jiangyin Shuanghua

Xinfeng Group

Sika AG

DuPont

Ashland

Franklin International

Huntsman

Illinois Tool Works

LORD Corporation

Loxeal

Mapei

Huitian

Pidilite Industries

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Acrylic Adhesives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Malaysia Acrylic Adhesives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Malaysia Acrylic Adhesives Overall Market Size

2.1 Malaysia Acrylic Adhesives Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Malaysia Acrylic Adhesives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Malaysia Acrylic Adhesives Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Acrylic Adhesives Players in Malaysia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Malaysia Acrylic Adhesives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Malaysia Acrylic Adhesives Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Malaysia Acrylic Adhesives Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Malaysia Acrylic Adhesives Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Acrylic Adhesives Companies in Malaysia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Malaysia Manufacturers Acrylic Adhesives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acrylic Adhesives Players in Malaysia

3.8.1 List of Malaysia Tier 1 Acrylic Adhesives Companies

3.8.2 List of Malaysia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acrylic Adhesives Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Malaysia Acrylic Adhesives Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Water-based

4.1.3 Solvent-based

4.1.4 Reactive

4.1.5 Other

4.2 By Type – Malaysia Acrylic Adhesives Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Malaysia Acrylic Adhesives Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Malaysia Acrylic Adhesives Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Malaysia Acrylic Adhesives Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Malaysia Acrylic Adhesives Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Malaysia Acrylic Adhesives Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Malaysia Acrylic Adhesives Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Malaysia Acrylic Adhesives Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Malaysia Acrylic Adhesives Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Malaysia Acrylic Adhesives Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Packaging

5.1.3 Building & Construction

5.1.4 Automotive & Transportation

5.1.5 Electrical and Electronics

5.1.6 Energy & Power

5.1.7 Others

5.2 By Application – Malaysia Acrylic Adhesives Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Malaysia Acrylic Adhesives Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Malaysia Acrylic Adhesives Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Malaysia Acrylic Adhesives Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Malaysia Acrylic Adhesives Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Malaysia Acrylic Adhesives Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Malaysia Acrylic Adhesives Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Malaysia Acrylic Adhesives Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Malaysia Acrylic Adhesives Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Henkel

6.1.1 Henkel Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Henkel Business Overview

6.1.3 Henkel Acrylic Adhesives Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Henkel Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Henkel Key News

6.2 3M

6.2.1 3M Corporate Summary

6.2.2 3M Business Overview

6.2.3 3M Acrylic Adhesives Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 3M Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.2.5 3M Key News

6.3 Arkema

6.3.1 Arkema Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Arkema Business Overview

6.3.3 Arkema Acrylic Adhesives Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Arkema Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Arkema Key News

6.4 H.B. Fuller

6.4.1 H.B. Fuller Corporate Summary

6.4.2 H.B. Fuller Business Overview

6.4.3 H.B. Fuller Acrylic Adhesives Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 H.B. Fuller Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.4.5 H.B. Fuller Key News

6.5 Soken

6.5.1 Soken Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Soken Business Overview

6.5.3 Soken Acrylic Adhesives Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Soken Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Soken Key News

6.6 Nitto Denko

6.6.1 Nitto Denko Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Nitto Denko Business Overview

6.6.3 Nitto Denko Acrylic Adhesives Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Nitto Denko Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Nitto Denko Key News

6.7 Avery Dennison

6.6.1 Avery Dennison Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Avery Dennison Business Overview

6.6.3 Avery Dennison Acrylic Adhesives Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Avery Dennison Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Avery Dennison Key News

6.8 Tesa SE

6.8.1 Tesa SE Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Tesa SE Business Overview

6.8.3 Tesa SE Acrylic Adhesives Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Tesa SE Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Tesa SE Key News

6.9 LG Chem

6.9.1 LG Chem Corporate Summary

6.9.2 LG Chem Business Overview

6.9.3 LG Chem Acrylic Adhesives Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 LG Chem Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.9.5 LG Chem Key News

6.10 Berry Plastics

6.10.1 Berry Plastics Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Berry Plastics Business Overview

6.10.3 Berry Plastics Acrylic Adhesives Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Berry Plastics Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Berry Plastics Key News

6.11 Jiangyin Shuanghua

6.11.1 Jiangyin Shuanghua Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Jiangyin Shuanghua Acrylic Adhesives Business Overview

6.11.3 Jiangyin Shuanghua Acrylic Adhesives Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Jiangyin Shuanghua Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Jiangyin Shuanghua Key News

6.12 Xinfeng Group

6.12.1 Xinfeng Group Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Xinfeng Group Acrylic Adhesives Business Overview

6.12.3 Xinfeng Group Acrylic Adhesives Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Xinfeng Group Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Xinfeng Group Key News

6.13 Sika AG

6.13.1 Sika AG Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Sika AG Acrylic Adhesives Business Overview

6.13.3 Sika AG Acrylic Adhesives Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Sika AG Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Sika AG Key News

6.14 DuPont

6.14.1 DuPont Corporate Summary

6.14.2 DuPont Acrylic Adhesives Business Overview

6.14.3 DuPont Acrylic Adhesives Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 DuPont Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.14.5 DuPont Key News

6.15 Ashland

6.15.1 Ashland Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Ashland Acrylic Adhesives Business Overview

6.15.3 Ashland Acrylic Adhesives Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Ashland Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Ashland Key News

6.16 Franklin International

6.16.1 Franklin International Corporate Summary

6.16.2 Franklin International Acrylic Adhesives Business Overview

6.16.3 Franklin International Acrylic Adhesives Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 Franklin International Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.16.5 Franklin International Key News

6.17 Huntsman

6.17.1 Huntsman Corporate Summary

6.17.2 Huntsman Acrylic Adhesives Business Overview

6.17.3 Huntsman Acrylic Adhesives Major Product Offerings

6.17.4 Huntsman Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.17.5 Huntsman Key News

6.18 Illinois Tool Works

6.18.1 Illinois Tool Works Corporate Summary

6.18.2 Illinois Tool Works Acrylic Adhesives Business Overview

6.18.3 Illinois Tool Works Acrylic Adhesives Major Product Offerings

6.18.4 Illinois Tool Works Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.18.5 Illinois Tool Works Key News

6.19 LORD Corporation

6.19.1 LORD Corporation Corporate Summary

6.19.2 LORD Corporation Acrylic Adhesives Business Overview

6.19.3 LORD Corporation Acrylic Adhesives Major Product Offerings

6.19.4 LORD Corporation Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.19.5 LORD Corporation Key News

6.20 Loxeal

6.20.1 Loxeal Corporate Summary

6.20.2 Loxeal Acrylic Adhesives Business Overview

6.20.3 Loxeal Acrylic Adhesives Major Product Offerings

6.20.4 Loxeal Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.20.5 Loxeal Key News

6.21 Mapei

6.21.1 Mapei Corporate Summary

6.21.2 Mapei Acrylic Adhesives Business Overview

6.21.3 Mapei Acrylic Adhesives Major Product Offerings

6.21.4 Mapei Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.21.5 Mapei Key News

6.22 Huitian

6.22.1 Huitian Corporate Summary

6.22.2 Huitian Acrylic Adhesives Business Overview

6.22.3 Huitian Acrylic Adhesives Major Product Offerings

6.22.4 Huitian Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.22.5 Huitian Key News

6.23 Pidilite Industries….. continued

