Global Acrylic Adhesives Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Acrylic adhesives are adhesives manufactured using methacrylate and acrylate monomers as a major feedstock. Polymer mixtures are dissolved in methacrylate or acrylate monomer and the adhesive is produced as two different components.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Acrylic Adhesives in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea Acrylic Adhesives Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea Acrylic Adhesives Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo MT)

South Korea Acrylic Adhesives Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo MT)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea Acrylic Adhesives Market 2019 (%)

The global Acrylic Adhesives market was valued at 5317.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 6116.6 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. While the Acrylic Adhesives market size in South Korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Acrylic Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Acrylic Adhesives production and consumption in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea Acrylic Adhesives Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kilo MT)

South Korea Acrylic Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Water-based

Solvent-based

Reactive

Other

The water-based acrylic adhesives category recorded the largest volumes sales in the market, and the market share is 65.14% in 2019.

South Korea Acrylic Adhesives Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kilo MT)

South Korea Acrylic Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Packaging

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Electrical and Electronics

Energy & Power

Others

In 2019, the packaging application segment accounted for the largest market share of 28.40% among all the downstream industry market.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Acrylic Adhesives Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Acrylic Adhesives Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Total South Korea Acrylic Adhesives Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kilo MT)

Total South Korea Acrylic Adhesives Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Henkel

3M

Arkema

H.B. Fuller

Soken

Nitto Denko

Avery Dennison

Tesa SE

LG Chem

Berry Plastics

Jiangyin Shuanghua

Xinfeng Group

Sika AG

DuPont

Ashland

Franklin International

Huntsman

Illinois Tool Works

LORD Corporation

Loxeal

Mapei

Huitian

Pidilite Industries

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Acrylic Adhesives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 South Korea Acrylic Adhesives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea Acrylic Adhesives Overall Market Size

2.1 South Korea Acrylic Adhesives Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 South Korea Acrylic Adhesives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 South Korea Acrylic Adhesives Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Acrylic Adhesives Players in South Korea (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top South Korea Acrylic Adhesives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 South Korea Acrylic Adhesives Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 South Korea Acrylic Adhesives Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 South Korea Acrylic Adhesives Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Acrylic Adhesives Companies in South Korea, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 South Korea Manufacturers Acrylic Adhesives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acrylic Adhesives Players in South Korea

3.8.1 List of South Korea Tier 1 Acrylic Adhesives Companies

3.8.2 List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acrylic Adhesives Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – South Korea Acrylic Adhesives Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Water-based

4.1.3 Solvent-based

4.1.4 Reactive

4.1.5 Other

4.2 By Type – South Korea Acrylic Adhesives Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – South Korea Acrylic Adhesives Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – South Korea Acrylic Adhesives Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – South Korea Acrylic Adhesives Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – South Korea Acrylic Adhesives Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – South Korea Acrylic Adhesives Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – South Korea Acrylic Adhesives Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – South Korea Acrylic Adhesives Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – South Korea Acrylic Adhesives Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – South Korea Acrylic Adhesives Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Packaging

5.1.3 Building & Construction

5.1.4 Automotive & Transportation

5.1.5 Electrical and Electronics

5.1.6 Energy & Power

5.1.7 Others

5.2 By Application – South Korea Acrylic Adhesives Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – South Korea Acrylic Adhesives Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – South Korea Acrylic Adhesives Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – South Korea Acrylic Adhesives Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – South Korea Acrylic Adhesives Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – South Korea Acrylic Adhesives Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – South Korea Acrylic Adhesives Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – South Korea Acrylic Adhesives Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – South Korea Acrylic Adhesives Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Henkel

6.1.1 Henkel Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Henkel Business Overview

6.1.3 Henkel Acrylic Adhesives Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Henkel Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Henkel Key News

6.2 3M

6.2.1 3M Corporate Summary

6.2.2 3M Business Overview

6.2.3 3M Acrylic Adhesives Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 3M Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.2.5 3M Key News

6.3 Arkema

6.3.1 Arkema Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Arkema Business Overview

6.3.3 Arkema Acrylic Adhesives Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Arkema Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Arkema Key News

6.4 H.B. Fuller

6.4.1 H.B. Fuller Corporate Summary

6.4.2 H.B. Fuller Business Overview

6.4.3 H.B. Fuller Acrylic Adhesives Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 H.B. Fuller Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.4.5 H.B. Fuller Key News

6.5 Soken

6.5.1 Soken Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Soken Business Overview

6.5.3 Soken Acrylic Adhesives Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Soken Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Soken Key News

6.6 Nitto Denko

6.6.1 Nitto Denko Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Nitto Denko Business Overview

6.6.3 Nitto Denko Acrylic Adhesives Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Nitto Denko Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Nitto Denko Key News

6.7 Avery Dennison

6.6.1 Avery Dennison Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Avery Dennison Business Overview

6.6.3 Avery Dennison Acrylic Adhesives Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Avery Dennison Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Avery Dennison Key News

6.8 Tesa SE

6.8.1 Tesa SE Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Tesa SE Business Overview

6.8.3 Tesa SE Acrylic Adhesives Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Tesa SE Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Tesa SE Key News

6.9 LG Chem

6.9.1 LG Chem Corporate Summary

6.9.2 LG Chem Business Overview

6.9.3 LG Chem Acrylic Adhesives Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 LG Chem Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.9.5 LG Chem Key News

6.10 Berry Plastics

6.10.1 Berry Plastics Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Berry Plastics Business Overview

6.10.3 Berry Plastics Acrylic Adhesives Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Berry Plastics Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Berry Plastics Key News

6.11 Jiangyin Shuanghua

6.11.1 Jiangyin Shuanghua Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Jiangyin Shuanghua Acrylic Adhesives Business Overview

6.11.3 Jiangyin Shuanghua Acrylic Adhesives Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Jiangyin Shuanghua Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Jiangyin Shuanghua Key News

6.12 Xinfeng Group

6.12.1 Xinfeng Group Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Xinfeng Group Acrylic Adhesives Business Overview

6.12.3 Xinfeng Group Acrylic Adhesives Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Xinfeng Group Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Xinfeng Group Key News

6.13 Sika AG

6.13.1 Sika AG Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Sika AG Acrylic Adhesives Business Overview

6.13.3 Sika AG Acrylic Adhesives Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Sika AG Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Sika AG Key News

….. continued

