Global Active Noise and Vibration Control Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Global Active Noise and Vibration Control Market is valued approximately at USD 2.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 5.3% over the forecast period 2020-2027. The active noise control systems, also called as active noise reduction systems, are primarily utilized to lower the unnecessary noise in an aircraft. The active noise can be lowered by developing sound specialized aircraft interiors. The vibration control systems are the type of isolation systems that dynamically respond to external vibrations, instead of passively lowering the effect by virtue of their mechanical structure. Thus, the active noise and vibration control (ANVC) systems can positively impact on the airlines industry, as well as air transport industry since it improves the passenger comfort during flight. Furthermore, the rise in air passenger traffic, along with the stringent regulation on aircraft active noise and vibration by the airline and defense authorities are the few factors responsible for the impressive CAGR of the market during the forecast period. According to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), globally, around 3.97 billion passengers flew on booked flights in 2017. Similarly, as per the International Air Transport Association (IATA), this number of passengers implied a growth of 8.8% y-o-y, as measured by revenue passenger kilometers (RPKs). The IATA also determined that nearly 7.8 billion passengers are likely to travel by the year 2036, which is almost two-fold rise from the passenger traveled since 2017. This, in turn, is expected to strengthen the market growth all over the world. However, the high cost of the system, coupled with component reliability issues are the few major factors inhibiting the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Active Noise and Vibration Control market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising government support and investments on aircraft and defense products, and the presence of a significant number of market vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the increasing focus on passenger comfort by aircraft manufacturers along with rise in number of aircraft deliveries across developing countries, such as China and India, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Active Noise and Vibration Control market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:
Moog Inc.
Ultra Electronics Holdings
Lord Corporation
Bosch General Aviation Technology GmbH
Wolfe Aviation
Creo Dynamics AB
Terma A/S
Hutchinson SA
Ois Aerospace Private Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:
Hardware
Software

By Application:
Vibration
Noise

By Platform:
Commercial
Military

By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE

Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Active Noise and Vibration Control Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Active Noise and Vibration Control Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Active Noise and Vibration Control Market, by Component, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Active Noise and Vibration Control Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.4. Active Noise and Vibration Control Market, by Platform, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Active Noise and Vibration Control Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Active Noise and Vibration Control Market Dynamics
3.1. Active Noise and Vibration Control Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Active Noise and Vibration Control Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

….continued

marketresearchfuture

