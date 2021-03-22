Global Active Noise and Vibration Control Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

Global Active Noise and Vibration Control Market is valued approximately at USD 2.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 5.3% over the forecast period 2020-2027. The active noise control systems, also called as active noise reduction systems, are primarily utilized to lower the unnecessary noise in an aircraft. The active noise can be lowered by developing sound specialized aircraft interiors. The vibration control systems are the type of isolation systems that dynamically respond to external vibrations, instead of passively lowering the effect by virtue of their mechanical structure. Thus, the active noise and vibration control (ANVC) systems can positively impact on the airlines industry, as well as air transport industry since it improves the passenger comfort during flight. Furthermore, the rise in air passenger traffic, along with the stringent regulation on aircraft active noise and vibration by the airline and defense authorities are the few factors responsible for the impressive CAGR of the market during the forecast period. According to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), globally, around 3.97 billion passengers flew on booked flights in 2017. Similarly, as per the International Air Transport Association (IATA), this number of passengers implied a growth of 8.8% y-o-y, as measured by revenue passenger kilometers (RPKs). The IATA also determined that nearly 7.8 billion passengers are likely to travel by the year 2036, which is almost two-fold rise from the passenger traveled since 2017. This, in turn, is expected to strengthen the market growth all over the world. However, the high cost of the system, coupled with component reliability issues are the few major factors inhibiting the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Active Noise and Vibration Control market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising government support and investments on aircraft and defense products, and the presence of a significant number of market vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the increasing focus on passenger comfort by aircraft manufacturers along with rise in number of aircraft deliveries across developing countries, such as China and India, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Active Noise and Vibration Control market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Moog Inc.

Ultra Electronics Holdings

Lord Corporation

Bosch General Aviation Technology GmbH

Wolfe Aviation

Creo Dynamics AB

Terma A/S

Hutchinson SA

Ois Aerospace Private Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Hardware

Software

By Application:

Vibration

Noise

By Platform:

Commercial

Military

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Active Noise and Vibration Control Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

