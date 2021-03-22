All news

Global Adrenoleukodystrophy Drugs Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD) is a rare, genetic, X-linked metabolic disorder caused by mutations in the ABCD1 gene that result in a deficiency in a peroxisomal protein called adrenoleukodystrophy protein (ALDP).

Adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD) is a disease linked to the X chromosome. It is a result of fatty acid buildup caused by the relevant enzymes not functioning properly, which then causes damage to the myelin sheath of the nerves, resulting in seizures and hyperactivity. Other symptoms include problems with speaking, listening, and understanding verbal instructions.

There is currently no satisfactory therapeutic treatment available. Current treatments are limited, namely: Dietary therapy, Gene therapy, Hormone replacement and stem cell transplantation. Hormone replacement is standard for ALD patients demonstrating adrenal insufficiency.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Adrenoleukodystrophy Drugs in Vietnam, including the following market information:
Vietnam Adrenoleukodystrophy Drugs Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Vietnam Adrenoleukodystrophy Drugs Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Vietnam Adrenoleukodystrophy Drugs Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Adrenoleukodystrophy Drugs Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Adrenoleukodystrophy Drugs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Adrenoleukodystrophy Drugs production and consumption in Vietnam
Total Market by Segment:
Vietnam Adrenoleukodystrophy Drugs Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Vietnam Adrenoleukodystrophy Drugs Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Hormone Replacement
Transplant
Others

Vietnam Adrenoleukodystrophy Drugs Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Vietnam Adrenoleukodystrophy Drugs Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Childhood Cerebral ALD
Adrenomyeloneuropathy (AMN)
Addison-only
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Adrenoleukodystrophy Drugs Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Adrenoleukodystrophy Drugs Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Vietnam Adrenoleukodystrophy Drugs Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total Vietnam Adrenoleukodystrophy Drugs Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Bluebird Bio Inc
NeuroVia, Inc.
Orpheris, Inc.
Minoryx

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Adrenoleukodystrophy Drugs Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Vietnam Adrenoleukodystrophy Drugs Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam Adrenoleukodystrophy Drugs Overall Market Size
2.1 Vietnam Adrenoleukodystrophy Drugs Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Vietnam Adrenoleukodystrophy Drugs Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Vietnam Adrenoleukodystrophy Drugs Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Adrenoleukodystrophy Drugs Players in Vietnam (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Vietnam Adrenoleukodystrophy Drugs Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Vietnam Adrenoleukodystrophy Drugs Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Vietnam Adrenoleukodystrophy Drugs Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Vietnam Adrenoleukodystrophy Drugs Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

 

…continued

 

