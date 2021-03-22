All news

Global Agrícola Himalaya SA Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Agricola Himalaya remained the leading player in tea in Colombia, being the only company that owns tea crops in the country. The company innovates constantly and is focused on promoting the consumption of tea in the country, through a diversified portfolio.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Coffee, Other Hot Drinks, Tea.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Hot Drinks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

AGRÍCOLA HIMALAYA SA IN HOT DRINKS (COLOMBIA)
Euromonitor International
January 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Agricola Himalaya SA: Key Facts
Summary 2 Agricola Himalaya SA: Operational Indicators

…continued

