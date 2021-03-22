Global Agricultural Biotechnology: Emerging TechnologiesMarket Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Global megatrends are driving the need for higher agricultural yields, creating strong tailwinds for innovative seed traits and biological pesticides and stimulants. World population growth, coupled with rising incomes, lead to consumption of higher-quality foods, including meat. This, in turn, creates higher consumption of feed crops, including maize, soy and wheat. At the same time, the total acreage of arable land available for producing crops is under pressure from a range of forces, including growing populations, urbanization and global warming.
These global forces are creating leverage in the industry to increase productivity and crop yields. Biotechnology provides strategic tools to the agricultural industry to meet these market demands. This report examines the role of these technologies in agriculture and quantifies their market impact.
Reasons for Doing the Study
Agriculture is a fundamental and strategic component for a country. As a result, agricultural technologies provide competitive geographic advantage and are highly desirable. Biotechnologies address the pressing industry need for higher crop yields and other desirable traits. Agricultural biotechnology is a key and growing component of the global agriculture industry and is thus of interest to a wide audience.
This report seeks to provide a qualitative and quantitative description of the agricultural biotechnology industry so that emerging market opportunities can be identified and exploited by the reader. The report does this by examining the main product applications and markets, thereby helping companies to prioritize product opportunities and strategic opportunities. The report highlights key market and industry trends, as well as quantifying the main market segments, in order to help the reader better understand industry structure and changes occurring in the industry.
Rapid changes in technology-intensive fields such as DNA sequencing, gene editing and synthetic biology are driving new products and applications in agriculture. These developments create unique market opportunities. This report analyzes these trends and their impact on future markets for agricultural products.
Based on these market and technology dynamics, it is especially timely to examine the agricultural biotechnology industry.Report Scope:
The study scope includes key agricultural biotechnology tools (i.e., next-generation DNA sequencing, biochips, RNA interference, synthetic biology tools and gene editing tools); synthetic biology-enabled chemicals and biofuels; biotech seeds; and biologicals.
BCC Research analyzes these technologies and products to determine present and future market sizes, and to forecast growth from 2019 through 2024. The report also discusses industry strategic alliances, industry structures, competitive dynamics, patent status and market driving forces.
BCC Research provides in-depth coverage of the agricultural biotechnology industry structure, including genomics technology providers (e.g., genome editing, NGS and microarray companies); major seed companies; biotech trait companies; synthetic biology tools companies; companies developing plant feedstocks; and agricultural biologicals companies. It provides an in-depth analysis of major industry acquisitions and alliances during 2018 and 2019.
Ninety-six agricultural and biotechnology companies are profiled in this report.
Report Includes:
– 32 data tables and 60 additional tables
– Detailed review of the global markets for agricultural biotechnology and other emerging technologies
– Analyses of the global market trends with data from 2018 to 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
– Discussion of key agricultural biotechnology tools such as next generation DNA sequencing, biochips, RNA interference, synthetic biology tools and genome editing tools, and assaying their role in enhancing the marketplace
– Underlying market opportunities for biotechnology tools, genomic-enabled products, and biotech seeds enhancing growth for the coming five years
– Key merger and acquisitions, joint ventures, and alliances within the large biotechnology companies, allowing them to participate in the upside of new genomics technologies that will enhance their breeding, seed development, and biologics programs
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing the Study
Scope of Report
Methodology
Information Sources
Geographical Breakdown
Analyst’s Credentials
BCC Custom Research
Related BCC Research Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Overview
Scope of Report
Agricultural Biotechnology Market
Industry Growth Driving Forces
Life Cycle Status
Agricultural Biotechnology Industry
Chapter 4 Technology Background
Introduction to Crop Technologies
Plant Modification Platforms
Agricultural Biotechnology Tools
Next-Generation Sequencing
Biochips
RNA Interference
Gene Editing
Synthetic Biology
Seed Technologies
Development of a Genetically Modified Seed
Agricultural Biologicals
Chapter 5 Agricultural Biotechnology Applications
Applications Overview
DNA Sequencing Applications
Biochip Applications
RNAi Applications
RNAi-based Insecticides
RNAi-based Crop Traits
Advantages of RNAi in Agriculture
Synthetic Biology Applications
Biofuels
Renewable Chemicals
Gene Editing and Engineering Applications
Chapter 6 DNA Read, Write and Edit Industries
Agricultural Seed Genomics Industry
Biotech Traits Industry
Sequencing Industry
Sequencing Instruments Industry
Long Read Sequencing Industry
Gene Editing Industry
Agricultural Biologicals Industry
Chapter 7 Acquisitions and Strategic Alliances
Acquisitions and Strategic Alliances
Key Trends
Discussion of Corporate Deals
Chapter 8 Agricultural Biotechnology Markets
Forces Driving Industry Growth
Global Demographic and Land Use Trends
Demand for Higher Yields
Rise of the Middle Class in Developing Countries
Advances in DNA Read, Write and Edit Technologies
New Commercialization Pathways
Emergence of Critical Mass in Plant Traits Industry
Market Summary
Market for Agricultural Biotechnology Tools
Biochips
Gene Editing Tools
RNAi Tools
DNA Sequencing
Synthetic Biology Tools
RNAi Market
Gene Editing Market
Gene-edited Biologicals
Gene-edited Seeds
Biotech Seed Market
Synthetic Biology Market
Polymers
Enzymes
Other Renewables
Biofuels
Biologicals Market
Agricultural Biotechnology Regional Markets
Agricultural Biotechnology Market by Region
Market for Biotechnology Tools, by Region
Synthetic Biology-Enabled Market by Region
Biologicals Market by Region
Market for Biotechnology Seeds by Region
Chapter 9 Patents
Sequencing-Related Patent Issues
Synthetic Biology Industry Patent Analysis
Gene Editing-Related Patents
Gene Editing Patents (Sangamo Case Study)
Biotech Seed-Related Patents
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
ADAMA AGRICULTURE SOLUTIONS LTD.
ADVANTA LTD.
AGBIOME LLC
AGRISOMA BIOSCIENCES INC.
AGRIVIDA INC.
AGRELIANT GENETICS LLC
AJINOMOTO CO. INC.
AMFORA INC.
ARBORGEN INC.
ARCADIA BIOSCIENCES INC.
BASF AG
BAYER AG
BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC.
BENSON HILL BIOSYSTEMS INC.
BGI SHENZHEN
CALYXT INC.
CARDEA BIO
CARGILL, INC.
CARIBOU BIOSCIENCES INC.
CASZYME
CERTIS USA LLC
CIBUS INC.
CORTEVA INC.
CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG
DANAHER CORP.
DEPIXUS
DIVERSITY ARRAYS TECHNOLOGY
DLF SEEDS A/S
DNA ELECTRONICS LTD.
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
EVOGENE LTD.
EVOLVA SA
FORREST INNOVATIONS
G+FLAS LIFE SCIENCES INC.
GENAPSYS INC.
GENCOVE INC.
GENUS PLC
GINKGO BIOWORKS
GENECOPOEIA
HARVEST GENOMICS
ILLUMINA INC.
INARI
INTREXON CORP.
ISAGRO SPA
JOYN BIO
KAIIMA BIO-AGRITECH LTD.
KAVERI SEED COMPANY LTD.
KEYGENE N.V.
KOCH AGRONOMIC SERVICES LLC
KWS SAAT SE
MARONNE BIO INNOVATIONS INC.
MEIOGENIX
METAHELIX LIFE SCIENCES LTD.
NEWLEAF SYMBIOTICS INC.
NEXGEN PLANTS PTY LTD.
NOMAD BIOSCIENCE GMBH
NOVOZYMES A/S
NEW ENGLAND BIOLABS
NUCELIS LLC
ONTERA
ORIGIN AGRITECH LTD.
OXFORD NANOPORE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC.
PAIRWISE PLANTS INC.
PERFORMANCE PLANTS INC.
PERKINELMER INC.
PHALANX BIOTECH GROUP
PIVOT BIO
PLANT BIOSCIENCE LTD.
PLANT HEALTH CARE INC.
PRECISION BIOSCIENCES
PROMEGA CORP.
QIAGEN NV
QTLOMICS TECHNOLOGIES PVT. LTD.
QUANTAPORE INC.
QUANTUM BIOSYSTEMS INC.
RAHAN MERISTEM LTD.
REAL-TIME GENOMICS INC.
RECOMBINETICS INC.
RNAGRI
S&W SEED CO.
SAKATA SEED CORP.
SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS INC.
SIGMA ALDRICH CORP.
SYNGENTA AG
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.
TRACE GENOMICS INC.
TRIGALL GENETICS
TROPIC BIOSCIENCES UK LTD.
UGENTEC
UPL LTD.
VERDECA
VILMORIN & CIE SA
VHL GENETICS
YIELD10 BIOSCIENCES INC.List of Tables
Summary Table : Global Market for Agricultural Biotechnology Products, by Segment, Through 2024
Table 1 : Scope of This Report
Table 2 : Global Market for Agricultural Biotechnology, by Segment, Through 2024
Table 3 : Forces Driving the Agricultural Biotechnology Market
Table 4 : Life Cycle Status of Agricultural Product Segments
Table 5 : Impact of New Technologies on Crop Productivity, 1860-2019
Table 6 : Key Structural Components of the Agricultural Biotechnology Industry
Table 7 : Plant Technologies
Table 8 : Advanced Plant Modification Platforms
Table 9 : Plant Modification Biotechnology Tools
Table 10 : DNA Sequencing Technology
Table 11 : DNA Sequencing Technology in Agricultural Biotechnology
Table 12 : Biochip Technologies
Table 13 : Biochip Technologies in Agricultural Biotechnology
Table 14 : RNAi Technology
Table 15 : RNAi Agricultural Technologies
Table 16 : Barriers to Commercialization of RNAi in Agriculture
Table 17 : Gene Editing Technologies
Table 18 : Gene Editing Technology Approaches
Table 19 : Major Gene Editing Technologies
Table 20 : Comparison of Genetic Engineering and Synthetic Biology
Table 21 : Genetic Engineering and Synthetic Biology Technology in Agricultural Biotechnology
Table 22 : Seed Types
Table 23 : Genetically Modified Seed Development Process
Table 24 : Seed Production, Storage and Enhancement Technologies
Table 25 : Sequencing Impact on Agricultural Product Classes
Table 26 : Sequencing in Agriculture
Table 27 : Driving Forces for RNAi-based Crop Protection
Table 28 : Synthetic Biology-enabled Biofuels Applications
Table 29 : Growth Status of Specialty Vs. Drop-in Biofuels
Table 30 : Gene Editing and Engineering Agriculture and Animal Applications
Table 31 : Approaches to Regulation of Gene-edited Crops in the U.S. and Europe
Table 32 : Barriers to Entry in the Agricultural Seed Market
Table 33 : Market Share Analysis of Companies in the Agricultural and Biotech Seeds, Post-Merger, 2018
Table 34 : Tier 1 Seed Company Estimated Product Sales, by Crop Type, 2018
Table 35 : Plant Biotech Trait Development History
Table 36 : Seed Trait Industry Competitor Groups
Table 37 : Biotech Traits Industry
Table 38 : Advanced Sequencing Industry Company Positioning
Table 39 : Approaches to Adress the Entire Sequencing Workflow
Table 40 : Long-Read Sequencing Industry Leaders
Table 41 : Gene Editing Industry
Table 42 : Regulatory Situation of Gene-edited Crops, by Country/Region
Table 43 : Key Companies in the Agricultural Biologics Industry
Table 44 : Agricultural Biotechnology Industry Strategic Alliances, January 2018-December 2019
Table 45 : Driving Forces for Growth in the Agricultural Biotechnology Industry….continued
