Global Agricultural Biotechnology: Emerging TechnologiesMarket Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Global megatrends are driving the need for higher agricultural yields, creating strong tailwinds for innovative seed traits and biological pesticides and stimulants. World population growth, coupled with rising incomes, lead to consumption of higher-quality foods, including meat. This, in turn, creates higher consumption of feed crops, including maize, soy and wheat. At the same time, the total acreage of arable land available for producing crops is under pressure from a range of forces, including growing populations, urbanization and global warming.

ALSO READ https://uberant.com/article/836775-self-healing-materials-market-trends-size-opportunities-sales-revenue-emer/

These global forces are creating leverage in the industry to increase productivity and crop yields. Biotechnology provides strategic tools to the agricultural industry to meet these market demands. This report examines the role of these technologies in agriculture and quantifies their market impact.

ALSO READ https://freshbestarticles.com/mcb-and-mccb-market-report-size-trends-growth-analysis-share-overview-dynamics-competitive-landscape-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2023/

Reasons for Doing the Study

Agriculture is a fundamental and strategic component for a country. As a result, agricultural technologies provide competitive geographic advantage and are highly desirable. Biotechnologies address the pressing industry need for higher crop yields and other desirable traits. Agricultural biotechnology is a key and growing component of the global agriculture industry and is thus of interest to a wide audience.

This report seeks to provide a qualitative and quantitative description of the agricultural biotechnology industry so that emerging market opportunities can be identified and exploited by the reader. The report does this by examining the main product applications and markets, thereby helping companies to prioritize product opportunities and strategic opportunities. The report highlights key market and industry trends, as well as quantifying the main market segments, in order to help the reader better understand industry structure and changes occurring in the industry.

Rapid changes in technology-intensive fields such as DNA sequencing, gene editing and synthetic biology are driving new products and applications in agriculture. These developments create unique market opportunities. This report analyzes these trends and their impact on future markets for agricultural products.

Based on these market and technology dynamics, it is especially timely to examine the agricultural biotechnology industry.Report Scope:

ALSO READ http://business.punxsutawneyspirit.com/punxsutawneyspirit/news/read/41093123/Portable_Power_Station_Market_size_is_projected_to_reach_USD_482_Million_by_2026

The study scope includes key agricultural biotechnology tools (i.e., next-generation DNA sequencing, biochips, RNA interference, synthetic biology tools and gene editing tools); synthetic biology-enabled chemicals and biofuels; biotech seeds; and biologicals.

BCC Research analyzes these technologies and products to determine present and future market sizes, and to forecast growth from 2019 through 2024. The report also discusses industry strategic alliances, industry structures, competitive dynamics, patent status and market driving forces.

BCC Research provides in-depth coverage of the agricultural biotechnology industry structure, including genomics technology providers (e.g., genome editing, NGS and microarray companies); major seed companies; biotech trait companies; synthetic biology tools companies; companies developing plant feedstocks; and agricultural biologicals companies. It provides an in-depth analysis of major industry acquisitions and alliances during 2018 and 2019.

Ninety-six agricultural and biotechnology companies are profiled in this report.

Report Includes:

– 32 data tables and 60 additional tables

– Detailed review of the global markets for agricultural biotechnology and other emerging technologies

– Analyses of the global market trends with data from 2018 to 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

– Discussion of key agricultural biotechnology tools such as next generation DNA sequencing, biochips, RNA interference, synthetic biology tools and genome editing tools, and assaying their role in enhancing the marketplace

– Underlying market opportunities for biotechnology tools, genomic-enabled products, and biotech seeds enhancing growth for the coming five years

– Key merger and acquisitions, joint ventures, and alliances within the large biotechnology companies, allowing them to participate in the upside of new genomics technologies that will enhance their breeding, seed development, and biologics programs

– Company profiles of market leading participants, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Basf AG, Cibus Inc., Novozymes A/S, Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd., and Qiagen NVAdama Agriculture Solutions Ltd.

ADVANTA LTD.

AGBIOME LLC

AGRELIANT GENETICS LLC

AGRISOMA BIOSCIENCES INC.

AGRIVIDA INC.

AJINOMOTO CO. INC.

AMFORA INC.

ARBORGEN INC.

ARCADIA BIOSCIENCES INC.

BASF AG

BAYER AG

BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC.

BENSON HILL BIOSYSTEMS INC.

BGI SHENZHEN

CALYXT INC.

Cardea Bio

Cargill, Inc.

CARIBOU BIOSCIENCES INC.

CASZYME

CERTIS USA LLC

CIBUS INC.

Corteva Inc.

CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG

DANAHER CORP.

DEPIXUS

DIVERSITY ARRAYS TECHNOLOGY

Dlf Seeds A/s

DNA ELECTRONICS LTD.

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

EVOGENE LTD.

EVOLVA SA

FORREST INNOVATIONS

G+FLAS LIFE SCIENCES INC.

GENAPSYS INC.

GENCOVE INC.

Genecopoeia

GENUS PLC

GINKGO BIOWORKS

Harvest Genomics

ILLUMINA INC.

Inari

INTREXON CORP.

ISAGRO SPA

JOYN BIO

KAIIMA BIO-AGRITECH LTD.

KAVERI SEED COMPANY LTD.

KEYGENE N.V.

KOCH AGRONOMIC SERVICES LLC

KWS SAAT SE

Maronne Bio Innovations Inc.

MEIOGENIX

METAHELIX LIFE SCIENCES LTD.

NEW ENGLAND BIOLABS

NEWLEAF SYMBIOTICS INC.

NEXGEN PLANTS PTY LTD.

NOMAD BIOSCIENCE GMBH

NOVOZYMES A/S

NUCELIS LLC

ONTERA

ORIGIN AGRITECH LTD.

OXFORD NANOPORE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC.

PAIRWISE PLANTS INC.

PERFORMANCE PLANTS INC.

PERKINELMER INC.

PHALANX BIOTECH GROUP

PIVOT BIO

PLANT BIOSCIENCE LTD.

PLANT HEALTH CARE INC.

PRECISION BIOSCIENCES

PROMEGA CORP.

QIAGEN NV

QTLOMICS TECHNOLOGIES PVT. LTD.

QUANTAPORE INC.

QUANTUM BIOSYSTEMS INC.

RAHAN MERISTEM LTD.

REAL-TIME GENOMICS INC.

Recombinetics Inc.

Rnagri

S&w Seed Co.

Sakata Seed Corp.

SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS INC.

SIGMA ALDRICH CORP.

SYNGENTA AG

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

TRACE GENOMICS INC.

TRIGALL GENETICS

TROPIC BIOSCIENCES UK LTD.

Ugentec

Upl Ltd.

VERDECA

Vhl Genetics

VILMORIN & CIE SA

YIELD10 BIOSCIENCES INC.

Table of Contents

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing the Study

Scope of Report

Methodology

Information Sources

Geographical Breakdown

Analyst’s Credentials

BCC Custom Research

Related BCC Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Overview

Scope of Report

Agricultural Biotechnology Market

Industry Growth Driving Forces

Life Cycle Status

Agricultural Biotechnology Industry

Chapter 4 Technology Background

Introduction to Crop Technologies

Plant Modification Platforms

Agricultural Biotechnology Tools

Next-Generation Sequencing

Biochips

RNA Interference

Gene Editing

Synthetic Biology

Seed Technologies

Development of a Genetically Modified Seed

Agricultural Biologicals

Chapter 5 Agricultural Biotechnology Applications

Applications Overview

DNA Sequencing Applications

Biochip Applications

RNAi Applications

RNAi-based Insecticides

RNAi-based Crop Traits

Advantages of RNAi in Agriculture

Synthetic Biology Applications

Biofuels

Renewable Chemicals

Gene Editing and Engineering Applications

Chapter 6 DNA Read, Write and Edit Industries

Agricultural Seed Genomics Industry

Biotech Traits Industry

Sequencing Industry

Sequencing Instruments Industry

Long Read Sequencing Industry

Gene Editing Industry

Agricultural Biologicals Industry

Chapter 7 Acquisitions and Strategic Alliances

Acquisitions and Strategic Alliances

Key Trends

Discussion of Corporate Deals

Chapter 8 Agricultural Biotechnology Markets

Forces Driving Industry Growth

Global Demographic and Land Use Trends

Demand for Higher Yields

Rise of the Middle Class in Developing Countries

Advances in DNA Read, Write and Edit Technologies

New Commercialization Pathways

Emergence of Critical Mass in Plant Traits Industry

Market Summary

Market for Agricultural Biotechnology Tools

Biochips

Gene Editing Tools

RNAi Tools

DNA Sequencing

Synthetic Biology Tools

RNAi Market

Gene Editing Market

Gene-edited Biologicals

Gene-edited Seeds

Biotech Seed Market

Synthetic Biology Market

Polymers

Enzymes

Other Renewables

Biofuels

Biologicals Market

Agricultural Biotechnology Regional Markets

Agricultural Biotechnology Market by Region

Market for Biotechnology Tools, by Region

Synthetic Biology-Enabled Market by Region

Biologicals Market by Region

Market for Biotechnology Seeds by Region

Chapter 9 Patents

Sequencing-Related Patent Issues

Synthetic Biology Industry Patent Analysis

Gene Editing-Related Patents

Gene Editing Patents (Sangamo Case Study)

Biotech Seed-Related Patents

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

ADAMA AGRICULTURE SOLUTIONS LTD.

ADVANTA LTD.

AGBIOME LLC

AGRISOMA BIOSCIENCES INC.

AGRIVIDA INC.

AGRELIANT GENETICS LLC

AJINOMOTO CO. INC.

AMFORA INC.

ARBORGEN INC.

ARCADIA BIOSCIENCES INC.

BASF AG

BAYER AG

BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC.

BENSON HILL BIOSYSTEMS INC.

BGI SHENZHEN

CALYXT INC.

CARDEA BIO

CARGILL, INC.

CARIBOU BIOSCIENCES INC.

CASZYME

CERTIS USA LLC

CIBUS INC.

CORTEVA INC.

CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG

DANAHER CORP.

DEPIXUS

DIVERSITY ARRAYS TECHNOLOGY

DLF SEEDS A/S

DNA ELECTRONICS LTD.

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

EVOGENE LTD.

EVOLVA SA

FORREST INNOVATIONS

G+FLAS LIFE SCIENCES INC.

GENAPSYS INC.

GENCOVE INC.

GENUS PLC

GINKGO BIOWORKS

GENECOPOEIA

HARVEST GENOMICS

ILLUMINA INC.

INARI

INTREXON CORP.

ISAGRO SPA

JOYN BIO

KAIIMA BIO-AGRITECH LTD.

KAVERI SEED COMPANY LTD.

KEYGENE N.V.

KOCH AGRONOMIC SERVICES LLC

KWS SAAT SE

MARONNE BIO INNOVATIONS INC.

MEIOGENIX

METAHELIX LIFE SCIENCES LTD.

NEWLEAF SYMBIOTICS INC.

NEXGEN PLANTS PTY LTD.

NOMAD BIOSCIENCE GMBH

NOVOZYMES A/S

NEW ENGLAND BIOLABS

NUCELIS LLC

ONTERA

ORIGIN AGRITECH LTD.

OXFORD NANOPORE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC.

PAIRWISE PLANTS INC.

PERFORMANCE PLANTS INC.

PERKINELMER INC.

PHALANX BIOTECH GROUP

PIVOT BIO

PLANT BIOSCIENCE LTD.

PLANT HEALTH CARE INC.

PRECISION BIOSCIENCES

PROMEGA CORP.

QIAGEN NV

QTLOMICS TECHNOLOGIES PVT. LTD.

QUANTAPORE INC.

QUANTUM BIOSYSTEMS INC.

RAHAN MERISTEM LTD.

REAL-TIME GENOMICS INC.

RECOMBINETICS INC.

RNAGRI

S&W SEED CO.

SAKATA SEED CORP.

SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS INC.

SIGMA ALDRICH CORP.

SYNGENTA AG

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

TRACE GENOMICS INC.

TRIGALL GENETICS

TROPIC BIOSCIENCES UK LTD.

UGENTEC

UPL LTD.

VERDECA

VILMORIN & CIE SA

VHL GENETICS

YIELD10 BIOSCIENCES INC.List of Tables

Summary Table : Global Market for Agricultural Biotechnology Products, by Segment, Through 2024

Table 1 : Scope of This Report

Table 2 : Global Market for Agricultural Biotechnology, by Segment, Through 2024

Table 3 : Forces Driving the Agricultural Biotechnology Market

Table 4 : Life Cycle Status of Agricultural Product Segments

Table 5 : Impact of New Technologies on Crop Productivity, 1860-2019

Table 6 : Key Structural Components of the Agricultural Biotechnology Industry

Table 7 : Plant Technologies

Table 8 : Advanced Plant Modification Platforms

Table 9 : Plant Modification Biotechnology Tools

Table 10 : DNA Sequencing Technology

Table 11 : DNA Sequencing Technology in Agricultural Biotechnology

Table 12 : Biochip Technologies

Table 13 : Biochip Technologies in Agricultural Biotechnology

Table 14 : RNAi Technology

Table 15 : RNAi Agricultural Technologies

Table 16 : Barriers to Commercialization of RNAi in Agriculture

Table 17 : Gene Editing Technologies

Table 18 : Gene Editing Technology Approaches

Table 19 : Major Gene Editing Technologies

Table 20 : Comparison of Genetic Engineering and Synthetic Biology

Table 21 : Genetic Engineering and Synthetic Biology Technology in Agricultural Biotechnology

Table 22 : Seed Types

Table 23 : Genetically Modified Seed Development Process

Table 24 : Seed Production, Storage and Enhancement Technologies

Table 25 : Sequencing Impact on Agricultural Product Classes

Table 26 : Sequencing in Agriculture

Table 27 : Driving Forces for RNAi-based Crop Protection

Table 28 : Synthetic Biology-enabled Biofuels Applications

Table 29 : Growth Status of Specialty Vs. Drop-in Biofuels

Table 30 : Gene Editing and Engineering Agriculture and Animal Applications

Table 31 : Approaches to Regulation of Gene-edited Crops in the U.S. and Europe

Table 32 : Barriers to Entry in the Agricultural Seed Market

Table 33 : Market Share Analysis of Companies in the Agricultural and Biotech Seeds, Post-Merger, 2018

Table 34 : Tier 1 Seed Company Estimated Product Sales, by Crop Type, 2018

Table 35 : Plant Biotech Trait Development History

Table 36 : Seed Trait Industry Competitor Groups

Table 37 : Biotech Traits Industry

Table 38 : Advanced Sequencing Industry Company Positioning

Table 39 : Approaches to Adress the Entire Sequencing Workflow

Table 40 : Long-Read Sequencing Industry Leaders

Table 41 : Gene Editing Industry

Table 42 : Regulatory Situation of Gene-edited Crops, by Country/Region

Table 43 : Key Companies in the Agricultural Biologics Industry

Table 44 : Agricultural Biotechnology Industry Strategic Alliances, January 2018-December 2019

Table 45 : Driving Forces for Growth in the Agricultural Biotechnology Industry….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105