Global Air Treatment Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Air conditioners experienced favourable conditions in the summer of 2019, with rising temperatures encouraging consumers to look for respite. The availability of air conditioners with inverter technology, which makes them more energy efficient and reduces electricity bills, provided a boost to sales. Growth in air conditioners has been bolstered by the growing number of players entering the category and the significant discounts offered by e-commerce platforms.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3797773-air-treatment-products-in-india

Euromonitor International’s Air Treatment Products in India report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-simple-packaged-mems-oscillator-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2021-03-12

Product coverage: Small Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Air Treatment Products market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-lpg-regulators-for-cylinders-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-09

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Air conditioners benefits from appeal of inverter technology

Split air conditioners driving growth

Air purifiers sees growth driven by rising pollution

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Crompton Greaves introduces new products as it targets upmarket demand

Philips aims to fend off competition from new entrants with lower-priced models

Private label having an impact in air conditioners

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 4 Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 5 Sales of Air Conditioners by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Air Treatment Products: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Air Treatment Products: % Volume 2016-2019

Table 8 Distribution of Air Treatment Products by Format: % Volume 2014-2019

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105