Global Air Treatment Products Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Air treatment products recorded stable growth over the review period in Hungary, with a warm summer in 2019 helping to sustain steady growth. From simple, easily installable appliances to built-in solutions, there is a wide range for every need at every price level. The category is highly seasonal, since the majority of products are related to cooling during the summer months. Global warming and extremely changeable weather conditions influence the demand for air conditioners, air coolers and co…
Euromonitor International’s Air Treatment Products in Hungary report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Small Appliances.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Air Treatment Products market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Seasonal demand for cooling
Split air conditioners shows no sign of cooling in 2019
Cooling fans a cost-effective solution
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Gree blowing through the competition thanks to strong marketing efforts
Xiaomi brings innovation to air purifiers
Dyson looks to gain foothold with innovative and attractive appliances
CATEGORY DATA
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
