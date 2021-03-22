All news

Global Air Treatment Products Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Many of the Mexican households that already have an air conditioner are beginning to move towards technologies that can help them to reduce their energy usage and this is primarily because electricity is expensive and becoming more so. Consumers with central air conditioning systems in their homes have been changing to split air conditioners in each room, in an effort to use less energy and consequently save money on their utility bills. Technologies such as inverters are now very common in many…

Euromonitor International’s Air Treatment Products in Mexico report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Small Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Air Treatment Products market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Consumers want saving money to be a breeze
Great indoor comfort is desired as Mexico becomes hotter
Split-air format adds more affordable options, boosting ownership
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Consumers keep Mirage in their sights
Samsung thinks outside the box
Taurus lets consumers keep cool by Bluetooth
CHART 1 Air Treatment Products: Taurus
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: Volume 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 4 Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 5 Sales of Air Conditioners by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Air Treatment Products: % Volume 2015-2019

…continued

 

