Global Air Treatment Products Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Retail volume sales of air treatment products fell for the first time in more than a decade during 2020 due to the economic impact of the pandemic. However, this decline was fairly small. Unsurprisingly in a country where average daytime highs in many cities rise close to or even above 40 degrees Celsius during the summer months, split and particularly window air conditioners account for the bulk of retail volume sales of air treatment products. These products are regarded as essential by a grow…

Euromonitor International’s Air Treatment Products in Saudi Arabia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Air Purifiers, Cooling, Dehumidifiers, Humidifiers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Air Treatment Products market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Economic impact of COVID-19 results in a slight decline in retail volume sales, but demand for air conditioners remains robust, as many regard them as essential
Pandemic drives short-lived surge in sales of air purifiers
Government steps up its efforts to promote energy-efficient air conditioners
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Demand will shift from window to split air conditioners
Air purifiers will grow in popularity, as consumers become more aware of the threat posed by air pollution
While e-commerce will continue to expand, specialist retailers retain key advantages in air conditioners
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Air Conditioners by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2016-2020
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Air Treatment Products: % Volume 2016-2020

…continued

 

