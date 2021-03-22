All news

Global Air Treatment Products Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Air treatment products recorded strong and steady growth throughout the review period and in 2019 due to hot summers and climate change. Consumers are attracted by multiple product features and low energy consumption (for cost-saving reasons rather than environmental concerns). Rising purchasing power and a diversified offer have also driven sales. Air conditioners accounts for the highest sales, although demand is generally seasonal and concentrated in summer. The peak season is, however, slowl…

Euromonitor International’s Air Treatment Products in Romania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Small Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Air Treatment Products market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Strong and steady growth, with consumers attracted by multiple product features and low energy consumption
Potential for dehumidifiers, humidifiers and air purifiers with growing concerns regarding pollution and air quality
Growing importance of convenient internet retailing
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Vortex leads a relatively fragmented category in 2019
Increasing sophistication of new products
Daikin focuses on CSR and educating consumers
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: Volume 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 4 Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 5 Sales of Air Conditioners by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Air Treatment Products: % Volume 2015-2019
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Air Treatment Products: % Volume 2016-2019
Table 8 Distribution of Air Treatment Products by Format: % Volume 2014-2019
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: Volume 2019-2024
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

All news

All news

All news

