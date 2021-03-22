Global Air Treatment Products Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Air treatment products recorded strong and steady growth throughout the review period and in 2019 due to hot summers and climate change. Consumers are attracted by multiple product features and low energy consumption (for cost-saving reasons rather than environmental concerns). Rising purchasing power and a diversified offer have also driven sales. Air conditioners accounts for the highest sales, although demand is generally seasonal and concentrated in summer. The peak season is, however, slowl…

TABLE OF CONTENTS

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Strong and steady growth, with consumers attracted by multiple product features and low energy consumption

Potential for dehumidifiers, humidifiers and air purifiers with growing concerns regarding pollution and air quality

Growing importance of convenient internet retailing

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Vortex leads a relatively fragmented category in 2019

Increasing sophistication of new products

Daikin focuses on CSR and educating consumers

CATEGORY DATA

