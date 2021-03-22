Global Air Treatment Products Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The air quality in Poland is very poor in comparison to other European countries. Media coverage of the problem has become more prominent and consumers are learning more about the issue. There are broad campaigns that provide information about the consequences of poor-quality air on health. Greater consumer awareness is having a significant impact on retail volume sales of air treatment products and, in particular, sales of air purifiers. Air purifiers are suggested as a way to alleviate the adv…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3797812-air-treatment-products-in-poland

Euromonitor International’s Air Treatment Products in Poland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Small Appliances.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-cystoscopy-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2026-2021-03-12

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Air Treatment Products market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-omega-3-supplements-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2027-2021-03-09

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Sales of air purifiers are driven by consumers taking it upon themselves to improve the air quality in their own surroundings

Demand for humidifiers increases mainly due to the dry climate in the country

Internet retailing continues to gain ground due to offering convenience and a wide selection of air treatment products

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Grupa Grass continues to lead air treatment products with its familiar and popular brands

Dyson continues to demonstrate rapid growth in air treatment products in Poland

Xiaomi introduces its Air Purifier Max

CHART 1 Xiaomi Air Purifier Max

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 4 Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 5 Sales of Air Conditioners by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105