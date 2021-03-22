All news

Global Air Treatment Products Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Air treatment products, especially cooling, sales are strongly susceptible to the weather. The very hot summer of 2018 provided a strong boost to cooling retail volume sales. However, growth in cooling volume sales was marginal in 2019, as a hot summer failed to materialise, although positive growth was recorded as some households stocked up in anticipation of another hot summer. Forecast period projections are uncertain in this context, as an unusually hot summer is likely to lead to a hike in…

Euromonitor International’s Air Treatment Products in Denmark report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Air Purifiers, Cooling, Dehumidifiers, Humidifiers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Air Treatment Products market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Headlines
Prospects
Cooler Summer in 2019 Slows the Demand for Cooling Products
Health Concerns Boost the Demand for Air Purifiers and Dehumidifiers
Consumers Seek Designs That Blend With Home Interiors for Space and Aesthetic Reasons
Competitive Landscape
Dyson Leverages Innovation To Leap To the Top of the Rankings in 2019
Bionaire Sees Strong Retail Volume Share Losses As Rivals Show More Innovation
Electrolux Pure 9 Embodies Design and Connectivity Trends To Grow Company Share
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: Volume 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 4 Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 5 Sales of Air Conditioners by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Air Treatment Products: % Volume 2015-2019
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Air Treatment Products: % Volume 2016-2019
Table 8 Distribution of Air Treatment Products by Format: % Volume 2014-2019
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: Volume 2019-2024
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
Executive Summary

…continued

 

