Global Air Treatment Products Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The rate of growth in retail volume sales of air treatment products slowed marginally during 2020. The rate of growth in retail volume sales of cooling fans, which account for the bulk of retail volume sales of air treatment appliances, accelerated, while there was a sharp decline in retail volume sales of air conditioners. This difference in performance is largely attributable to the fact that air conditioners are far more expensive than cooling fans, making demand for the former much more vuln…

Euromonitor International’s Air Treatment Products in Egypt report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Air Purifiers, Cooling, Dehumidifiers, Humidifiers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Air Treatment Products market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Pandemic shock shifts demand from air conditioners to cheaper cooling fans
Flurry of demand for air purifiers proves to be short-lived, as affordable remains an insurmountable barrier for most
Local manufacturers Fresh Electric Co and El Araby Group remain dominant, as import tariffs represent a significant barrier to imported brands
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
As consumer confidence revives, split air conditioners will outperform cooling fans
Demand for air purifiers will remain very limited, as they are considered a luxury by most
Importance of e-commerce will deepen, as consumers become more comfortable with online shopping
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

…continued

 

