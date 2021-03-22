All news

Global Al Amin Medical Instruments Co LLC in Eyewear (United Arab Emirates) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017

Al Amin Medical Instruments provides solutions in advanced medical devices and eyewear products. The company specialises in various clinical therapies and products, such as surgery and imaging instruments, pharmaceuticals and cosmeceuticals; catering to a wide variety within healthcare in the United Arab Emirates. Related to the eye market it provides solutions for laser therapies, ophthalmology, optometry, vision care, optical instruments and contact lenses and premium eyewear. The company plan…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Contact Lenses and Solutions, Spectacles.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Eyewear market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

