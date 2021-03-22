All news

Global Al Jaber Optical LLC in Eyewear (United Arab Emirates) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017

Al Jaber Optical is expected to continue expanding its business by opening more optical goods stores during the forecast period. The company is expected to remain the leader in optical goods stores, and could well gain further share thanks to its strong marketing and brand presence. The company is also expected to push for stronger sales via internet retailing in the forecast period. Within eyewear the company is expected to remain a fairly small player, and is unlikely to further extend its ran…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Contact Lenses and Solutions, Spectacles.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Eyewear market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

AL JABER OPTICAL LLC IN EYEWEAR (UNITED ARAB EMIRATES)
Euromonitor International
July 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Al Jaber Optical LLC: Key Facts
Company Background
Production

Production

