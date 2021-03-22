All news

Global Alexandria Detergents & Chemicals Co SAE Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Established in 2002 as a part of ABCO GROUP, the company specialises in producing and exporting different home care products such as automatic and hand dishwashing detergents and additives, surface care, toilet care and bleach products. The detergents and chemicals factory covers 4,000 sq m and is based in the 4th industrial zone in Alexandria.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Home Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

ALEXANDRIA DETERGENTS & CHEMICALS CO SAE IN HOME CARE (EGYPT)
Euromonitor International
January 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Alexandria Detergents & Chemicals Co SAE: Key Facts
Competitive Positioning
Summary 2 Alexandria Detergents and Chemicals Co SAE: Competitive Position 2016

…continued

