Global Allergy ImmunotherapyMarket Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market is valued approximately USD 2.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.85 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Allergy immunotherapy is a treatment for the avoidance of allergic reactions caused, among other factors, by fruit, grass pollen, dust, and bee venom. Among other common allergies, allergy immunotherapy helps control symptoms among people suffering from allergies such as rhinitis, asthma, and conjunctivitis. Immunotherapy for allergies requires daily doses that usually raise the dose in order to develop resistance in the patient. Due to the improved development of blocking antibodies that battle the foreign compounds that induce allergies, the patient’s immune mechanism becomes less vulnerable with a gradual rise in dose. The market is driven by the prevalence of allergic diseases, Growing awareness about allergy care, High clinical R&D expenditure by governments and non-profit organizations. The key players of global Allergy Immunotherapy market have adopted various strategies to gain competitive advantage including product launch, mergers and acquisition, partnerships and agreements, investment, funding and others. For instance, In October 2017, DBV Technologies entered into an agreement with Stallergenes S.A. regarding research and development. For the prevention of allergies to birch. Additionally, The European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) estimates that over 150 million people are actually suffering from chronic food allergies in Europe, representing 20 percent of the population of the country. Allergic rhinitis and asthma are the most common allergies, affecting 100 million and 70 million people, respectively. However, Global immunotherapy for allergies, the dearth of qualified practitioners, high procedure costs would restrain the market growth.

The regional analysis of global Allergy Immunotherapy Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of growing awareness about allergy care, High clinical R&D expenditure by governments and non-profit organizations. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as global allergy immunotherapy, the prevalence of allergic diseases would create lucrative growth prospects for the Allergy Immunotherapy Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Stallergenes Greer

ALK

Allergy Therapeutics

Merck KGaA

HAL Allergy B.V.

Biomay AG

Anergis

Aimmune Therapeutics

Circassia

DBV Technologies

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Treatment:

Subcutaneous Therapy (SCIT)

Sublingual Therapy (SLIT)

By Allergy:

Allergic rhinitis

Allergic conjunctivitis

Allergic asthma

Stinging insect venom

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Hospitals

E-commerce

Pharmacy

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Allergy Immunotherapy Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Allergy Immunotherapy Market, by Treatment, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Allergy Immunotherapy Market, by Allergy, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Allergy Immunotherapy Market, by Distribution Channel, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market Dynamics

3.1. Allergy Immunotherapy Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market, by Treatment

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market by Treatment, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market Estimates & Forecasts by Treatment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Allergy Immunotherapy Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Subcutaneous Therapy (SCIT)

5.4.2. Sublingual Therapy (SLIT)

Chapter 6. Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market, by Allergy

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market by Allergy, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market Estimates & Forecasts by Allergy 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Allergy Immunotherapy Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Allergic rhinitis

6.4.2. Allergic conjunctivitis

6.4.3. Allergic asthma

6.4.4. Stinging insect venom

6.4.5. Others

Chapter 7. Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market, by Distribution Channel

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market by Distribution Channel, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market Estimates & Forecasts by Distribution Channel 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Allergy Immunotherapy Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Hospitals

7.4.2. E-commerce

7.4.3. Pharmacy

Chapter 8. Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market, Regional Analysis

8.1. Allergy Immunotherapy Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. North America Allergy Immunotherapy Market

8.2.1. U.S. Allergy Immunotherapy Market

8.2.1.1. Treatment breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.1.2. Allergy breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.1.3. Distribution Channel breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.2. Canada Allergy Immunotherapy Market

8.3. Europe Allergy Immunotherapy Market Snapshot

8.3.1. U.K. Allergy Immunotherapy Market

8.3.2. Germany Allergy Immunotherapy Market

8.3.3. France Allergy Immunotherapy Market

8.3.4. Spain Allergy Immunotherapy Market

8.3.5. Italy Allergy Immunotherapy Market

8.3.6. Rest of Europe Allergy Immunotherapy Market

8.4. Asia-Pacific Allergy Immunotherapy Market Snapshot

8.4.1. China Allergy Immunotherapy Market

8.4.2. India Allergy Immunotherapy Market

8.4.3. Japan Allergy Immunotherapy Market

8.4.4. Australia Allergy Immunotherapy Market

8.4.5. South Korea Allergy Immunotherapy Market

8.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific Allergy Immunotherapy Market

8.5. Latin America Allergy Immunotherapy Market Snapshot

8.5.1. Brazil Allergy Immunotherapy Market

8.5.2. Mexico Allergy Immunotherapy Market

8.6. Rest of The World Allergy Immunotherapy Market

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Top Market Strategies

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. ALK

9.2.1.1. Key Information

9.2.1.2. Overview

9.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2.1.4. Product Summary

9.2.1.5. Recent Developments

9.2.2. Stallergenes Greer

9.2.3. Allergy Therapeutics

9.2.4. Merck KGaA

9.2.5. HAL Allergy B.V.

9.2.6. Biomay AG

9.2.7. Anergis

9.2.8. Aimmune Therapeutics

9.2.9. Circassia

9.2.10. DBV Technologies

Chapter 10. Research Process

10.1. Research Process

10.1.1. Data Mining

10.1.2. Analysis

10.1.3. Market Estimation

10.1.4. Validation

….continued

