Global AM and FM Radio Market in China Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The radio is a small radio receiver. It is mainly used to receive radio programs and listen to radio transmitters, usually entertainment and information programs sent by radio stations.

This report contains market size and forecasts of AM and FM Radio in China, including the following market information:

China AM and FM Radio Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

China AM and FM Radio Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

China AM and FM Radio Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in China AM and FM Radio Market 2019 (%)

The global AM and FM Radio market was valued at 2761.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2505.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of -2.4% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the AM and FM Radio manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on AM and FM Radio production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

China AM and FM Radio Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

China AM and FM Radio Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Desktop Type

Portable Type

China AM and FM Radio Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

China AM and FM Radio Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Commercial Use

Home Use

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total AM and FM Radio Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total AM and FM Radio Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China AM and FM Radio Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total China AM and FM Radio Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Sangean

ANJAN

Panasonic

Muzen Audio

Sony

Tecsun

PHILIPS

GOLDYIP

Degen

PANDA

Kaito

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 AM and FM Radio Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China AM and FM Radio Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China AM and FM Radio Overall Market Size

2.1 China AM and FM Radio Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 China AM and FM Radio Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 China AM and FM Radio Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top AM and FM Radio Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top China AM and FM Radio Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 China AM and FM Radio Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 China AM and FM Radio Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 China AM and FM Radio Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 AM and FM Radio Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 China Manufacturers AM and FM Radio Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 AM and FM Radio Players in China

3.8.1 List of China Tier 1 AM and FM Radio Companies

3.8.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 AM and FM Radio Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – China AM and FM Radio Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Desktop Type

4.1.3 Portable Type

4.2 By Type – China AM and FM Radio Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – China AM and FM Radio Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – China AM and FM Radio Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – China AM and FM Radio Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – China AM and FM Radio Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – China AM and FM Radio Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – China AM and FM Radio Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – China AM and FM Radio Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – China AM and FM Radio Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – China AM and FM Radio Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Commercial Use

5.1.3 Home Use

5.2 By Application – China AM and FM Radio Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – China AM and FM Radio Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – China AM and FM Radio Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – China AM and FM Radio Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – China AM and FM Radio Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – China AM and FM Radio Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – China AM and FM Radio Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – China AM and FM Radio Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – China AM and FM Radio Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Sangean

6.1.1 Sangean Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Sangean Business Overview

6.1.3 Sangean AM and FM Radio Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Sangean Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Sangean Key News

6.2 ANJAN

6.2.1 ANJAN Corporate Summary

6.2.2 ANJAN Business Overview

6.2.3 ANJAN AM and FM Radio Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 ANJAN Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.2.5 ANJAN Key News

6.3 Panasonic

6.3.1 Panasonic Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Panasonic Business Overview

6.3.3 Panasonic AM and FM Radio Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Panasonic Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Panasonic Key News

6.4 Muzen Audio

6.4.1 Muzen Audio Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Muzen Audio Business Overview

6.4.3 Muzen Audio AM and FM Radio Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Muzen Audio Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Muzen Audio Key News

6.5 Sony

6.5.1 Sony Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Sony Business Overview

6.5.3 Sony AM and FM Radio Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Sony Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Sony Key News

6.6 Tecsun

6.6.1 Tecsun Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Tecsun Business Overview

6.6.3 Tecsun AM and FM Radio Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Tecsun Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Tecsun Key News

6.7 PHILIPS

6.6.1 PHILIPS Corporate Summary

6.6.2 PHILIPS Business Overview

6.6.3 PHILIPS AM and FM Radio Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 PHILIPS Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.7.5 PHILIPS Key News

6.8 GOLDYIP

6.8.1 GOLDYIP Corporate Summary

6.8.2 GOLDYIP Business Overview

6.8.3 GOLDYIP AM and FM Radio Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 GOLDYIP Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.8.5 GOLDYIP Key News

6.9 Degen

6.9.1 Degen Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Degen Business Overview

6.9.3 Degen AM and FM Radio Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Degen Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Degen Key News

6.10 PANDA

6.10.1 PANDA Corporate Summary

6.10.2 PANDA Business Overview

6.10.3 PANDA AM and FM Radio Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 PANDA Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.10.5 PANDA Key News

6.11 Kaito

6.11.1 Kaito Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Kaito AM and FM Radio Business Overview

6.11.3 Kaito AM and FM Radio Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Kaito Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Kaito Key News

6.12 Insignia

6.12.1 Insignia Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Insignia AM and FM Radio Business Overview

6.12.3 Insignia AM and FM Radio Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Insignia Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Insignia Key News

7 AM and FM Radio Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 AM and FM Radio Production Capacity and Value in China, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 China AM and FM Radio Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 China AM and FM Radio Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 China AM and FM Radio Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local AM and FM Radio Manufacturers in China

7.2.1 China Key Local AM and FM Radio Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 China Key Local AM and FM Radio Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 China Key Local AM and FM Radio Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of AM and FM Radio Production Sold in China and Sold Other Than China by Manufacturers

7.3 AM and FM Radio Export and Import in China

7.3.1 China AM and FM Radio Export Market

7.3.2 China AM and FM Radio Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for China AM and FM Radio Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on AM and FM Radio Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 AM and FM Radio Distributors and Sales Agents in China

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of AM and FM Radio in China

Table 2. Top Players in China, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. China AM and FM Radio Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. China AM and FM Radio Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. China AM and FM Radio Sales by Companies, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 6. China AM and FM Radio Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers AM and FM Radio Price (2015-2020) (USD/Unit)

Table 8. China Manufacturers AM and FM Radio Product Type

Table 9. List of China Tier 1 AM and FM Radio Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 AM and FM Radio Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – AM and FM Radio Revenue in China (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – AM and FM Radio Revenue in China (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – AM and FM Radio Sales in China (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – AM and FM Radio Sales in China (K Units), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – AM and FM Radio Revenue in China, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – AM and FM Radio Revenue in China, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – AM and FM Radio Sales in China, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – AM and FM Radio Sales in China, (K Units), 2021-2026

Table 19. Sangean Corporate Summary

Table 20. Sangean AM and FM Radio Product Offerings

Table 21. Sangean AM and FM Radio Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 22. ANJAN Corporate Summary

Table 23. ANJAN AM and FM Radio Product Offerings

Table 24. ANJAN AM and FM Radio Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

….. continued

