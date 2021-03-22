Global AM and FM Radio Market in France Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The radio is a small radio receiver. It is mainly used to receive radio programs and listen to radio transmitters, usually entertainment and information programs sent by radio stations.

This report contains market size and forecasts of AM and FM Radio in France, including the following market information:

France AM and FM Radio Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

France AM and FM Radio Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

France AM and FM Radio Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in France AM and FM Radio Market 2019 (%)

The global AM and FM Radio market was valued at 2761.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2505.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of -2.4% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the AM and FM Radio manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on AM and FM Radio production and consumption in France

Total Market by Segment:

France AM and FM Radio Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

France AM and FM Radio Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Desktop Type

Portable Type

France AM and FM Radio Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

France AM and FM Radio Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Commercial Use

Home Use

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total AM and FM Radio Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total AM and FM Radio Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)

Total France AM and FM Radio Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total France AM and FM Radio Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Sangean

ANJAN

Panasonic

Muzen Audio

Sony

Tecsun

PHILIPS

GOLDYIP

Degen

PANDA

Kaito

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 AM and FM Radio Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 France AM and FM Radio Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: France AM and FM Radio Overall Market Size

2.1 France AM and FM Radio Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 France AM and FM Radio Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 France AM and FM Radio Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top AM and FM Radio Players in France (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top France AM and FM Radio Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 France AM and FM Radio Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 France AM and FM Radio Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 France AM and FM Radio Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 AM and FM Radio Companies in France, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 France Manufacturers AM and FM Radio Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 AM and FM Radio Players in France

3.8.1 List of France Tier 1 AM and FM Radio Companies

3.8.2 List of France Tier 2 and Tier 3 AM and FM Radio Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – France AM and FM Radio Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Desktop Type

4.1.3 Portable Type

4.2 By Type – France AM and FM Radio Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – France AM and FM Radio Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – France AM and FM Radio Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – France AM and FM Radio Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – France AM and FM Radio Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – France AM and FM Radio Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – France AM and FM Radio Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – France AM and FM Radio Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – France AM and FM Radio Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – France AM and FM Radio Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Commercial Use

5.1.3 Home Use

5.2 By Application – France AM and FM Radio Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – France AM and FM Radio Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – France AM and FM Radio Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – France AM and FM Radio Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – France AM and FM Radio Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – France AM and FM Radio Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – France AM and FM Radio Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – France AM and FM Radio Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – France AM and FM Radio Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Sangean

6.1.1 Sangean Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Sangean Business Overview

6.1.3 Sangean AM and FM Radio Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Sangean Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Sangean Key News

6.2 ANJAN

6.2.1 ANJAN Corporate Summary

6.2.2 ANJAN Business Overview

6.2.3 ANJAN AM and FM Radio Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 ANJAN Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.2.5 ANJAN Key News

6.3 Panasonic

6.3.1 Panasonic Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Panasonic Business Overview

6.3.3 Panasonic AM and FM Radio Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Panasonic Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Panasonic Key News

6.4 Muzen Audio

6.4.1 Muzen Audio Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Muzen Audio Business Overview

6.4.3 Muzen Audio AM and FM Radio Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Muzen Audio Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Muzen Audio Key News

6.5 Sony

6.5.1 Sony Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Sony Business Overview

6.5.3 Sony AM and FM Radio Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Sony Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Sony Key News

6.6 Tecsun

6.6.1 Tecsun Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Tecsun Business Overview

6.6.3 Tecsun AM and FM Radio Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Tecsun Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Tecsun Key News

6.7 PHILIPS

6.6.1 PHILIPS Corporate Summary

6.6.2 PHILIPS Business Overview

6.6.3 PHILIPS AM and FM Radio Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 PHILIPS Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.7.5 PHILIPS Key News

6.8 GOLDYIP

6.8.1 GOLDYIP Corporate Summary

6.8.2 GOLDYIP Business Overview

6.8.3 GOLDYIP AM and FM Radio Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 GOLDYIP Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.8.5 GOLDYIP Key News

6.9 Degen

6.9.1 Degen Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Degen Business Overview

6.9.3 Degen AM and FM Radio Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Degen Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Degen Key News

6.10 PANDA

6.10.1 PANDA Corporate Summary

6.10.2 PANDA Business Overview

6.10.3 PANDA AM and FM Radio Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 PANDA Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.10.5 PANDA Key News

6.11 Kaito

6.11.1 Kaito Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Kaito AM and FM Radio Business Overview

6.11.3 Kaito AM and FM Radio Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Kaito Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Kaito Key News

6.12 Insignia

6.12.1 Insignia Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Insignia AM and FM Radio Business Overview

6.12.3 Insignia AM and FM Radio Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Insignia Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Insignia Key News

7 AM and FM Radio Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 AM and FM Radio Production Capacity and Value in France, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 France AM and FM Radio Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 France AM and FM Radio Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 France AM and FM Radio Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local AM and FM Radio Manufacturers in France

7.2.1 France Key Local AM and FM Radio Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 France Key Local AM and FM Radio Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 France Key Local AM and FM Radio Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of AM and FM Radio Production Sold in France and Sold Other Than France by Manufacturers

7.3 AM and FM Radio Export and Import in France

7.3.1 France AM and FM Radio Export Market

7.3.2 France AM and FM Radio Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for France AM and FM Radio Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on AM and FM Radio Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 AM and FM Radio Distributors and Sales Agents in France

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

….. continued

