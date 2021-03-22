Global AM and FM Radio Market in Italy Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The radio is a small radio receiver. It is mainly used to receive radio programs and listen to radio transmitters, usually entertainment and information programs sent by radio stations.

This report contains market size and forecasts of AM and FM Radio in Italy, including the following market information:

Italy AM and FM Radio Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Italy AM and FM Radio Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Italy AM and FM Radio Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Italy AM and FM Radio Market 2019 (%)

The global AM and FM Radio market was valued at 2761.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2505.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of -2.4% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the AM and FM Radio manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on AM and FM Radio production and consumption in Italy

Total Market by Segment:

Italy AM and FM Radio Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Italy AM and FM Radio Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Desktop Type

Portable Type

Italy AM and FM Radio Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Italy AM and FM Radio Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Commercial Use

Home Use

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total AM and FM Radio Market Competitors Revenues in Italy, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total AM and FM Radio Market Competitors Revenues Share in Italy, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Italy AM and FM Radio Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Italy AM and FM Radio Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Sangean

ANJAN

Panasonic

Muzen Audio

Sony

Tecsun

PHILIPS

GOLDYIP

Degen

PANDA

Kaito

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 AM and FM Radio Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Italy AM and FM Radio Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Italy AM and FM Radio Overall Market Size

2.1 Italy AM and FM Radio Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Italy AM and FM Radio Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Italy AM and FM Radio Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top AM and FM Radio Players in Italy (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Italy AM and FM Radio Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Italy AM and FM Radio Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Italy AM and FM Radio Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Italy AM and FM Radio Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 AM and FM Radio Companies in Italy, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Italy Manufacturers AM and FM Radio Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 AM and FM Radio Players in Italy

3.8.1 List of Italy Tier 1 AM and FM Radio Companies

3.8.2 List of Italy Tier 2 and Tier 3 AM and FM Radio Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Italy AM and FM Radio Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Desktop Type

4.1.3 Portable Type

4.2 By Type – Italy AM and FM Radio Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Italy AM and FM Radio Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Italy AM and FM Radio Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Italy AM and FM Radio Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Italy AM and FM Radio Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Italy AM and FM Radio Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Italy AM and FM Radio Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Italy AM and FM Radio Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Italy AM and FM Radio Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Italy AM and FM Radio Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Commercial Use

5.1.3 Home Use

5.2 By Application – Italy AM and FM Radio Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Italy AM and FM Radio Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Italy AM and FM Radio Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Italy AM and FM Radio Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Italy AM and FM Radio Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Italy AM and FM Radio Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Italy AM and FM Radio Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Italy AM and FM Radio Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Italy AM and FM Radio Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Sangean

6.1.1 Sangean Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Sangean Business Overview

6.1.3 Sangean AM and FM Radio Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Sangean Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Sangean Key News

6.2 ANJAN

6.2.1 ANJAN Corporate Summary

6.2.2 ANJAN Business Overview

6.2.3 ANJAN AM and FM Radio Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 ANJAN Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.2.5 ANJAN Key News

6.3 Panasonic

6.3.1 Panasonic Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Panasonic Business Overview

6.3.3 Panasonic AM and FM Radio Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Panasonic Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Panasonic Key News

6.4 Muzen Audio

6.4.1 Muzen Audio Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Muzen Audio Business Overview

6.4.3 Muzen Audio AM and FM Radio Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Muzen Audio Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Muzen Audio Key News

6.5 Sony

6.5.1 Sony Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Sony Business Overview

6.5.3 Sony AM and FM Radio Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Sony Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Sony Key News

6.6 Tecsun

6.6.1 Tecsun Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Tecsun Business Overview

6.6.3 Tecsun AM and FM Radio Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Tecsun Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Tecsun Key News

6.7 PHILIPS

6.6.1 PHILIPS Corporate Summary

6.6.2 PHILIPS Business Overview

6.6.3 PHILIPS AM and FM Radio Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 PHILIPS Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.7.5 PHILIPS Key News

6.8 GOLDYIP

6.8.1 GOLDYIP Corporate Summary

6.8.2 GOLDYIP Business Overview

6.8.3 GOLDYIP AM and FM Radio Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 GOLDYIP Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.8.5 GOLDYIP Key News

6.9 Degen

6.9.1 Degen Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Degen Business Overview

6.9.3 Degen AM and FM Radio Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Degen Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Degen Key News

6.10 PANDA

6.10.1 PANDA Corporate Summary

6.10.2 PANDA Business Overview

6.10.3 PANDA AM and FM Radio Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 PANDA Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.10.5 PANDA Key News

6.11 Kaito

6.11.1 Kaito Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Kaito AM and FM Radio Business Overview

6.11.3 Kaito AM and FM Radio Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Kaito Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Kaito Key News

6.12 Insignia

6.12.1 Insignia Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Insignia AM and FM Radio Business Overview

6.12.3 Insignia AM and FM Radio Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Insignia Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Insignia Key News

7 AM and FM Radio Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 AM and FM Radio Production Capacity and Value in Italy, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Italy AM and FM Radio Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Italy AM and FM Radio Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Italy AM and FM Radio Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local AM and FM Radio Manufacturers in Italy

7.2.1 Italy Key Local AM and FM Radio Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Italy Key Local AM and FM Radio Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Italy Key Local AM and FM Radio Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of AM and FM Radio Production Sold in Italy and Sold Other Than Italy by Manufacturers

7.3 AM and FM Radio Export and Import in Italy

7.3.1 Italy AM and FM Radio Export Market

7.3.2 Italy AM and FM Radio Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Italy AM and FM Radio Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on AM and FM Radio Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 AM and FM Radio Distributors and Sales Agents in Italy

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

….. continued

