Global Antifungal Drugs: TechnologiesMarket Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

The global market for antifungal drugs, as defined in the market segmentation described and divided into prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) medications, was valued at REDACTED in 2018.
The value of the global market increased to an estimated REDACTED by 2019 and by the end of the forecast period is predicted to reach REDACTED, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED.
The fastest-growing antifungal drug market segment is the OTC segment, with a predicted CAGR of REDACTED, while the prescription antifungal drug market is set to see slower growth, with a predicted CAGR of REDACTED over the forecast period.
The slower growth rate exhibited by the prescription antifungal drugs is due to the greater use of generic substitutes together with increased pricing constraints on branded antifungal drugs due to the expiration of patents and reimbursement rates imposed by the insurance.
The slightly higher growth rate exhibited by the OTC sector is attributed to price increases imposed by the retail sector and a progressively higher rate of self-medication for less serious fungal infections. However, the competitive environment in the OTC retail market is fierce and subject to discounting among the major retail outlets.Report Scope:
The aim of this report is to initially conduct a review of the antifungal drugs currently available, explore the issues facing the use of antifungal drugs and review some of the latest developments of new and innovative antifungal drugs, their technologies and their intended clinical applications. The key objective is also to conduct and provide an analysis of the market value, growth rates, market shares and market development, and examine the market dynamics and market factors influencing the growth and development of this market.
This report also looks at the challenges and potential threats facing the industry and the factors influencing the market shares of the major market suppliers as well as smaller manufacturers in local markets. The emphasis of this report is to provide the reader with –
– A detailed analysis of the revenues and forecasts for the global antifungal drug market with a more-detailed analysis and forecast of the revenues for the global market sub-divided by major market sub-segments by geographic region and selected country.
– A detailed analysis of the global market share together with a more detailed analysis of the market share by geographic regions and selected country.
In addition, this analysis provides a –
– Detailed review of the current products, their indications and availability for all the market segments identified.
– Profile of the individual market sub-segments within the major market segments analyzed and the distinguishing features of each of the market sub-segments.
– Review of the major market opportunities through the recognition of specific high-growth and emerging market opportunities.
– Brief description of the historical development for each of the major market segments.
– Profile of the leading suppliers of antifungal drugs together with related information about specific products.
The study will allow the reader to –
– Evaluate the effect of strategic factors such as technology-driven change and industry consolidation for the antifungal drug market.
– Investigate the current market dynamics that are driving change in the antifungal drug market.
– Assess future growth opportunities in the antifungal drug market.
– Review the main products in each sector and plan a product entry strategy in line with the strengths and weaknesses of the competition.
– Realize an individual company’s position in the market and to gain insight into the future of the market and the opportunities that exist.
The analysis includes the use of charts and graphs measuring product growth and trends within the marketplace. Company-specific information, including sales figures, product pipeline status and R&D trends, is provided throughout the report.
Report Includes:
– 116 data tables and 27 additional tables
– An overview of the global markets for antifungal drugs within the pharmaceuticals industry
– Analyses of the global market trends, with data corresponding to market size from 2018 and 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
– Comparative study of the two primary segments of antifungal medications – over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription based – and issues facing the use of these products
– Briefing about therapeutics in early development such as new molecular and biological entities from traditional pharmaceutical sources, naturally derived synthetic chemicals, and biological sources
– Review of antifungal agents and their classification based on the mechanism of action, approved therapeutic products and relevant patents with their expiration dates
– Information pertaining to R&D efforts, breakthrough therapy innovations, clinical trials of novel drug developments, their technologies and intended clinical applications
– Market share analysis of leading suppliers of antifungal drugs with related information about specific products, and their key competitive landscape
– Descriptive company profiles of major market players, including Astellas Pharma Inc., Bayer AG, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., and Merck & Co., Inc.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Introduction
Introduction
Scope of the Report
Methodology and Information Sources
Primary Data and Information Gathering
Secondary Data and Information Gathering
Market Revenue Forecasts
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst’s Credentials
BCC Custom Research
Related BCC Research Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Global Market Revenue Analysis for Antifungal Drugs
Regional Overview
Market Segment Review
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Market Restraints
Market Share Analysis
Chapter 3 Introduction to Fungi and the Antifungal Drug Market
Introduction to Fungi
Classification of Fungi
Chytridiomycota
Blastocladiomycota
Neocallimastigomycota
Microsporidia
Ascomycota (Sac Fungi)
Basidiomycota (Club Fungi)
Glomeromycota
Scope of Application: Human Healthcare
Types and Descriptions of Fungi Diseases in Humans
Aspergillosis
Blastomycosis
Candidiasis
Coccidioidomycosis (Valley Fever)
Coccidioidomycosis (Cryptococcosis)
Dermatophytosis
Fungal Infections of the Eye
Histoplasmosis
Onychomycosis (Fungal Nail Infections)
Mucormycosis (Zygomycosis)
Mycetoma
Paracoccidioidomycosis
Pneumocystis Pneumonia
Pseudallescheriasis
Sporotrichosis
Rare Fungal Infections and Disorders
Risk Factors Associated with Human Fungal Infections
Use of Antibiotics
Use of Corticosteroids
Specific Medical Conditions
Central Line-Associated Bloodstream Infections
Surgery
Organ Transplantation
Environmental Factors
Hereditary Factors
Hospitalization
Chapter 4 Common Environmental Fungi
Molds and the Human Issues Associated with Them
Why Environmental Mold is a Unique Problem
Health Risks due to Environmental Fungi and Mold
Environmental Molds
Alternaria
Aspergillus
Cladosporium
Penicillium
Eurotium
Rhizopus
Mucor
Geotrichum
Fusarium
Stachybotrys
Wallemia
Trichothecium
Scopulariopsis Brevicaulis
Scytalidium Dimidiatum
Trichoderma
Paecilomyces Variotii
Chapter 5 Review of Antifungal Agents
Introduction to Antifungal Agents
Classification of Antifungal Agents
Systemic Antifungal Drugs
Polyene Antibiotics
Azole Antifungals
Echinocandins
Antimetabolite: Flucytosine (5-FC)
Other Systemic Antifungal Agents
Topical Antifungal Drugs
Topical Polyene Antibiotics
Azoles-Imidazole
Others
Naturally Occurring Alternatives
Chapter 6 New and Innovative Antifungals: Current Developments, Clinical Trials and Product Pipelines
The Need for New and Innovative Antifungals
Strategic Approach to the Development of New Antifungal Agents
Identification of Bioactive Compounds
Nanostructured Antifungals
Drug Repositioning
Vaccine Development Against Fungal Diseases
Artificial Intelligence-Based Platform Technology (FungalAi)
Emerging Targets and Molecular Scaffolds
New Antifungal Drugs in Development
Most Notable Antifungal Compounds
Specific Company Product Pipelines
Mycovia Pharmaceuticals
Amplyx Pharmaceuticals
F2G
NovaBiotics Ltd.
Appili Therapeutics Inc.
Scynexis Inc.
Bright Angel Therapeutics
Valley Fever Solutions
Chapter 7 Global Market for Antifungal Medications
Introduction
Market Revenue Analysis
Global Market Revenue Analysis
Regional Overview
Major Developments and Trends in Antifungal Drug Treatment and Technologies
Prescription Antifungal Drugs
OTC Antifungal Drugs
Market Share Analysis
Chapter 8 North American Market for Antifungal Drugs
Introduction
Regulatory and Legislative Requirements
United States
Canada
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Market Restraints
Market Analysis
North America Market Revenue Analysis
Regional Overview
Individual Markets
Market Share Analysis
Chapter 9 European Market for Antifungal Drugs
Introduction
Regulatory and Legislative Requirements
Mutual Recognition Procedure
Centralized Procedure
Decentralized Procedure
European Suspension of Marketing Authorizations for Oral Ketoconazole
Over-the-Counter Antifungal Drug Products
The Russian Federation
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Market Restraints
Market Analysis
Market Revenue Analysis
Regional Overview
Individual Markets
Market Share Analysis
Chapter 10 Asia-Pacific Market for Antifungal Drugs
Introduction
Regulatory and Legislative Requirements
Japan
China
India
South Korea
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Market Restraints
Market Analysis
Market Revenue Analysis
Regional Overview
Individual Markets
Market Share Analysis
Chapter 11 Latin American Market for Antifungal Drugs
Introduction
Regulatory and Legislative Requirements
Brazil
Argentina
Mexico
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Market Restraints
Market Analysis
Market Revenue Analysis
Regional Overview
Individual Markets
Market Share Analysis
Chapter 12 Middle Eastern/African Market for Antifungal Drugs
Introduction
Regulatory and Legislative Requirements
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Market Restraints
Market Analysis
Market Revenue Analysis
Regional Overview
Individual Markets
Market Share Analysis
Chapter 13 Company Profiles
Introduction
Tier 1: Manufacturers of Prescription Pharmaceuticals
ANACOR PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
ASTELLAS PHARMA INC.
BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC.
BAYER AG….continued
