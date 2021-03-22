Global Antifungal Drugs: TechnologiesMarket Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

The global market for antifungal drugs, as defined in the market segmentation described and divided into prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) medications, was valued at REDACTED in 2018.

The value of the global market increased to an estimated REDACTED by 2019 and by the end of the forecast period is predicted to reach REDACTED, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED.

The fastest-growing antifungal drug market segment is the OTC segment, with a predicted CAGR of REDACTED, while the prescription antifungal drug market is set to see slower growth, with a predicted CAGR of REDACTED over the forecast period.

The slower growth rate exhibited by the prescription antifungal drugs is due to the greater use of generic substitutes together with increased pricing constraints on branded antifungal drugs due to the expiration of patents and reimbursement rates imposed by the insurance.

The slightly higher growth rate exhibited by the OTC sector is attributed to price increases imposed by the retail sector and a progressively higher rate of self-medication for less serious fungal infections. However, the competitive environment in the OTC retail market is fierce and subject to discounting among the major retail outlets.Report Scope:

ALSO READ https://uberant.com/article/836767-pet-coke-market-companies-consumption-drivers-trends-forces-analysis-revenu/

The aim of this report is to initially conduct a review of the antifungal drugs currently available, explore the issues facing the use of antifungal drugs and review some of the latest developments of new and innovative antifungal drugs, their technologies and their intended clinical applications. The key objective is also to conduct and provide an analysis of the market value, growth rates, market shares and market development, and examine the market dynamics and market factors influencing the growth and development of this market.

This report also looks at the challenges and potential threats facing the industry and the factors influencing the market shares of the major market suppliers as well as smaller manufacturers in local markets. The emphasis of this report is to provide the reader with –

– A detailed analysis of the revenues and forecasts for the global antifungal drug market with a more-detailed analysis and forecast of the revenues for the global market sub-divided by major market sub-segments by geographic region and selected country.

– A detailed analysis of the global market share together with a more detailed analysis of the market share by geographic regions and selected country.

ALSO READ http://www.articleweb55.com/details/Power-Transmission-Component-Industry-2020-Competitive-Landscape-Future-Insights-2023/218098

In addition, this analysis provides a –

– Detailed review of the current products, their indications and availability for all the market segments identified.

– Profile of the individual market sub-segments within the major market segments analyzed and the distinguishing features of each of the market sub-segments.

– Review of the major market opportunities through the recognition of specific high-growth and emerging market opportunities.

– Brief description of the historical development for each of the major market segments.

– Profile of the leading suppliers of antifungal drugs together with related information about specific products.

The study will allow the reader to –

– Evaluate the effect of strategic factors such as technology-driven change and industry consolidation for the antifungal drug market.

– Investigate the current market dynamics that are driving change in the antifungal drug market.

– Assess future growth opportunities in the antifungal drug market.

– Review the main products in each sector and plan a product entry strategy in line with the strengths and weaknesses of the competition.

– Realize an individual company’s position in the market and to gain insight into the future of the market and the opportunities that exist.

The analysis includes the use of charts and graphs measuring product growth and trends within the marketplace. Company-specific information, including sales figures, product pipeline status and R&D trends, is provided throughout the report.

ALSO READ http://business.poteaudailynews.com/poteaudailynews/news/read/41093123/Portable_Power_Station_Market_size_is_projected_to_reach_USD_482_Million_by_2026

Report Includes:

– 116 data tables and 27 additional tables

– An overview of the global markets for antifungal drugs within the pharmaceuticals industry

– Analyses of the global market trends, with data corresponding to market size from 2018 and 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

– Comparative study of the two primary segments of antifungal medications – over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription based – and issues facing the use of these products

– Briefing about therapeutics in early development such as new molecular and biological entities from traditional pharmaceutical sources, naturally derived synthetic chemicals, and biological sources

– Review of antifungal agents and their classification based on the mechanism of action, approved therapeutic products and relevant patents with their expiration dates

– Information pertaining to R&D efforts, breakthrough therapy innovations, clinical trials of novel drug developments, their technologies and intended clinical applications

– Market share analysis of leading suppliers of antifungal drugs with related information about specific products, and their key competitive landscape

– Descriptive company profiles of major market players, including Astellas Pharma Inc., Bayer AG, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., and Merck & Co., Inc.

Table of Contents

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Introduction

Introduction

Scope of the Report

Methodology and Information Sources

Primary Data and Information Gathering

Secondary Data and Information Gathering

Market Revenue Forecasts

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst’s Credentials

BCC Custom Research

Related BCC Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Global Market Revenue Analysis for Antifungal Drugs

Regional Overview

Market Segment Review

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Share Analysis

Chapter 3 Introduction to Fungi and the Antifungal Drug Market

Introduction to Fungi

Classification of Fungi

Chytridiomycota

Blastocladiomycota

Neocallimastigomycota

Microsporidia

Ascomycota (Sac Fungi)

Basidiomycota (Club Fungi)

Glomeromycota

Scope of Application: Human Healthcare

Types and Descriptions of Fungi Diseases in Humans

Aspergillosis

Blastomycosis

Candidiasis

Coccidioidomycosis (Valley Fever)

Coccidioidomycosis (Cryptococcosis)

Dermatophytosis

Fungal Infections of the Eye

Histoplasmosis

Onychomycosis (Fungal Nail Infections)

Mucormycosis (Zygomycosis)

Mycetoma

Paracoccidioidomycosis

Pneumocystis Pneumonia

Pseudallescheriasis

Sporotrichosis

Rare Fungal Infections and Disorders

Risk Factors Associated with Human Fungal Infections

Use of Antibiotics

Use of Corticosteroids

Specific Medical Conditions

Central Line-Associated Bloodstream Infections

Surgery

Organ Transplantation

Environmental Factors

Hereditary Factors

Hospitalization

Chapter 4 Common Environmental Fungi

Molds and the Human Issues Associated with Them

Why Environmental Mold is a Unique Problem

Health Risks due to Environmental Fungi and Mold

Environmental Molds

Alternaria

Aspergillus

Cladosporium

Penicillium

Eurotium

Rhizopus

Mucor

Geotrichum

Fusarium

Stachybotrys

Wallemia

Trichothecium

Scopulariopsis Brevicaulis

Scytalidium Dimidiatum

Trichoderma

Paecilomyces Variotii

Chapter 5 Review of Antifungal Agents

Introduction to Antifungal Agents

Classification of Antifungal Agents

Systemic Antifungal Drugs

Polyene Antibiotics

Azole Antifungals

Echinocandins

Antimetabolite: Flucytosine (5-FC)

Other Systemic Antifungal Agents

Topical Antifungal Drugs

Topical Polyene Antibiotics

Azoles-Imidazole

Others

Naturally Occurring Alternatives

Chapter 6 New and Innovative Antifungals: Current Developments, Clinical Trials and Product Pipelines

The Need for New and Innovative Antifungals

Strategic Approach to the Development of New Antifungal Agents

Identification of Bioactive Compounds

Nanostructured Antifungals

Drug Repositioning

Vaccine Development Against Fungal Diseases

Artificial Intelligence-Based Platform Technology (FungalAi)

Emerging Targets and Molecular Scaffolds

New Antifungal Drugs in Development

Most Notable Antifungal Compounds

Specific Company Product Pipelines

Mycovia Pharmaceuticals

Amplyx Pharmaceuticals

F2G

NovaBiotics Ltd.

Appili Therapeutics Inc.

Scynexis Inc.

Bright Angel Therapeutics

Valley Fever Solutions

Chapter 7 Global Market for Antifungal Medications

Introduction

Market Revenue Analysis

Global Market Revenue Analysis

Regional Overview

Major Developments and Trends in Antifungal Drug Treatment and Technologies

Prescription Antifungal Drugs

OTC Antifungal Drugs

Market Share Analysis

Chapter 8 North American Market for Antifungal Drugs

Introduction

Regulatory and Legislative Requirements

United States

Canada

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Analysis

North America Market Revenue Analysis

Regional Overview

Individual Markets

Market Share Analysis

Chapter 9 European Market for Antifungal Drugs

Introduction

Regulatory and Legislative Requirements

Mutual Recognition Procedure

Centralized Procedure

Decentralized Procedure

European Suspension of Marketing Authorizations for Oral Ketoconazole

Over-the-Counter Antifungal Drug Products

The Russian Federation

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Analysis

Market Revenue Analysis

Regional Overview

Individual Markets

Market Share Analysis

Chapter 10 Asia-Pacific Market for Antifungal Drugs

Introduction

Regulatory and Legislative Requirements

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Analysis

Market Revenue Analysis

Regional Overview

Individual Markets

Market Share Analysis

Chapter 11 Latin American Market for Antifungal Drugs

Introduction

Regulatory and Legislative Requirements

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Analysis

Market Revenue Analysis

Regional Overview

Individual Markets

Market Share Analysis

Chapter 12 Middle Eastern/African Market for Antifungal Drugs

Introduction

Regulatory and Legislative Requirements

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Analysis

Market Revenue Analysis

Regional Overview

Individual Markets

Market Share Analysis

Chapter 13 Company Profiles

Introduction

Tier 1: Manufacturers of Prescription Pharmaceuticals

ANACOR PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

ASTELLAS PHARMA INC.

BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC.

BAYER AG….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105