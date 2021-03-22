Global Antiviral Combination TherapiesMarket Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Global Antiviral Combination Therapies Market is valued approximately USD 40.4 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Antiviral Combination Therapies are drugs developed using a combination of two or more drugs for the treatment of various viral diseases including hepatitis C, HIV and hepatis B. The combination antiretroviral therapy aids in stopping the virus from multiple copies of itself in the body. Also, the triple combination of lopinavir-ritonavir and infection beta-1b holds promising potentials in the treatment of coronavirus. Researchers in healthcare organizations and companies are referring historical findings of the lopinavir-ritonavir & ribavirin combination, which was effective in lowering mortality and morbidity rate of then severe acute respiratory syndrome. Also, the key players are focusing on strategies such as product launch, innovation and merger & acquisition to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. The growth of the market is attributed owing to the increase in investment in research and development for the development of combination medications that aid in fighting antiviral resistance, rise in prevalence of viral diseases, surge in demand for antiviral combination for the treatment of HIV would drive the growth of the market. Germany- based Boehringer Ingelheim, in April 2018, announced to invest about 75 million in a high-tech building at its Lyon Porte-des-Alpes in France to meet the growing demand for avian vaccines worldwide. Thus, with the rising prevalence of viral diseases, the need and demand for antiviral combination therapies would increase thereby, reinforcing the growth of the market during the forecast period of 2020-2027. However, stringent government regulation is hampering the growth of the market during the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Antiviral Combination Therapies market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region due to presence of leading players, rise in usage of antiviral combination therapies for treating viral diseases, strong pipeline of drugs, and increase in research on the development of antiviral combination drugs for treatment of COVID-19. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Celltrion, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

AbbVie, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Janssen Global Services

LLC (Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson)

Cipla, Inc.

Mylan N.V.

Merck & Co., Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Drug Combination:

NRTI/NNRTI

Integrase Inhibitor/NRTI

NRTI

NRTI/Protease Inhibitor

Others

By Type:

Branded

Generic

By Indication:

HIV

Hepatitis

Others

By Route of Administration:

Oral

Intravenous

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Antiviral Combination Therapies Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Antiviral Combination Therapies Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Antiviral Combination Therapies Market, by Drug Combination 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Antiviral Combination Therapies Market, by Type 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Antiviral Combination Therapies Market, by Indication 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Antiviral Combination Therapies Market, by Route of Administration 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.6. Antiviral Combination Therapies Market, by Distribution Channel, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Antiviral Combination Therapies Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Antiviral Combination Therapies Market Dynamics

3.1. Antiviral Combination Therapies Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Antiviral Combination Therapies Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Antiviral Combination Therapies Market, by Drug Combination

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Antiviral Combination Therapies Market by Drug Combination, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Antiviral Combination Therapies Market Estimates & Forecasts by Drug Combination 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Antiviral Combination Therapies Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. NRTI/NNRTI

5.4.2. Integrase Inhibitor/NRTI

5.4.3. NRTI

5.4.4. NRTI/Protease Inhibitor

5.4.5. Others

Chapter 6. Global Antiviral Combination Therapies Market, by Type

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Antiviral Combination Therapies Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Antiviral Combination Therapies Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2017 -2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Antiviral Combination Therapies Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Branded

6.4.2. Generic

Chapter 7. Global Antiviral Combination Therapies Market, by Indication

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Antiviral Combination Therapies Market by Indication, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Antiviral Combination Therapies Market Estimates & Forecasts by Indication 2017 -2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Antiviral Combination Therapies Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. HIV

7.4.2. Hepatitis

7.4.3. Others

Chapter 8. Global Antiviral Combination Therapies Market, by Route of Administration

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Global Antiviral Combination Therapies Market by Route of Administration, Performance – Potential Analysis

8.3. Global Antiviral Combination Therapies Market Estimates & Forecasts by Route of Administration 2017 -2027 (USD Billion)

8.4. Antiviral Combination Therapies Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. Oral

8.4.2. Intravenous

Chapter 9. Global Antiviral Combination Therapies Market, by Distribution Channel

9.1. Market Snapshot

9.2. Global Antiviral Combination Therapies Market by Distribution Channel, Performance – Potential Analysis

9.3. Global Antiviral Combination Therapies Market Estimates & Forecasts by Distribution Channel 2017 -2027 (USD Billion)

9.4. Antiviral Combination Therapies Market, Sub Segment Analysis

9.4.1. Hospital Pharmacies

9.4.2. Retail Pharmacies

9.4.3. Others

Chapter 10. Global Antiviral Combination Therapies Market, Regional Analysis

10.1. Antiviral Combination Therapies Market, Regional Market Snapshot

10.2. North America Antiviral Combination Therapies Market

10.2.1. U.S. Antiviral Combination Therapies Market

10.2.1.1. Drug Combination breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

10.2.1.2. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

10.2.1.3. Indication breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

10.2.1.4. Route of Administration breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

10.2.1.5. Distribution Channel breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

10.2.2. Canada Antiviral Combination Therapies Market

10.3. Europe Antiviral Combination Therapies Market Snapshot

10.3.1. U.K. Antiviral Combination Therapies Market

10.3.2. Germany Antiviral Combination Therapies Market

10.3.3. France Antiviral Combination Therapies Market

10.3.4. Spain Antiviral Combination Therapies Market

10.3.5. Italy Antiviral Combination Therapies Market

10.3.6. Rest of Europe Antiviral Combination Therapies Market

10.4. Asia-Pacific Antiviral Combination Therapies Market Snapshot

10.4.1. China Antiviral Combination Therapies Market

10.4.2. India Antiviral Combination Therapies Market

10.4.3. Japan Antiviral Combination Therapies Market

10.4.4. Australia Antiviral Combination Therapies Market

10.4.5. South Korea Antiviral Combination Therapies Market

10.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific Antiviral Combination Therapies Market

10.5. Latin America Antiviral Combination Therapies Market Snapshot

10.5.1. Brazil Antiviral Combination Therapies Market

10.5.2. Mexico Antiviral Combination Therapies Market

10.6. Rest of The World Antiviral Combination Therapies Market

Chapter 11. Competitive Intelligence

11.1. Top Market Strategies

11.2. Company Profiles

11.2.1. Celltrion, Inc.

11.2.1.1. Key Information

11.2.1.2. Overview

11.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

11.2.1.4. Product Summary

11.2.1.5. Recent Developments

11.2.2. GlaxoSmithKline plc

11.2.3. Gilead Sciences, Inc.

11.2.4. AbbVie, Inc.

11.2.5. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

11.2.6. Janssen Global Services, LLC (Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson)

11.2.7. Cipla, Inc.

11.2.8. Mylan N.V.

11.2.9. Merck & Co., Inc.

11.2.10. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Chapter 12. Research Process

12.1. Research Process

12.1.1. Data Mining

12.1.2. Analysis

12.1.3. Market Estimation

12.1.4. Validation

12.1.5. Publishing

12.2. Research Attributes

12.3. Research AssumptionList of Tables

TABLE 1. Global Antiviral Combination Therapies market, report scope

TABLE 2. Global Antiviral Combination Therapies market estimates & forecasts by region 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 3. Global Antiviral Combination Therapies market estimates & forecasts by Drug Combination 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 4. Global Antiviral Combination Therapies market estimates & forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 5. Global Antiviral Combination Therapies market estimates & forecasts by Indication 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 6. Global Antiviral Combination Therapies market estimates & forecasts by Route of administration 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 7. Global Antiviral Combination Therapies market estimates & forecasts by distribution Channel 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 8. Global Antiviral Combination Therapies market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 9. Global Antiviral Combination Therapies market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 10. Global Antiviral Combination Therapies market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 11. Global Antiviral Combination Therapies market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 12. Global Antiviral Combination Therapies market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

….continued

