Global Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming Market is valued approximately at USD XX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period 2020-2027.Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming is a virtual real time gaming device that synchronizes audio and visual content of the game to the user’s environment. AR Gaming aims to connect real world to the virtual world to utilize the existing environment as a play field experience. AR Games operate with several electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops and other gaming systems. For Instance: As per data from Statista in 2020, 10.34% of rise in smartphone users has been observed as compared to 2018. Rising interests of the individuals worldwide to adopt digital, online and virtual Games is the major factor driving the growth of the market. For Instance: As per reports by CNBC in 2017, digital video game sales experienced approximately 11% year-on-year rise. Increase in the acceptance of AR Games in the entertainment industry which provides more interactive style of playing games boosts the market growth. Further, rise in the capability and affordability of consumers to expend on AR Games coupled with increase in availability of variety of games support the market growth. Further, technological advancements and new innovative options in AR Games seeks attention of the customers, majorly youngsters. Modern augmented reality gaming devices are fabricated with sensors and receptors which deliver users a thrilling, exciting and adventurous experience. Further development in the audio technologies and graphic technologies create several opportunities for the market growth. However, tedious process to set up the system, initial high investments and safety & privacy issues are some major factors restraining the growth of the market over the forecasted period 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world due to rising disposable income and technological advancements in gaming sector. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rise in acceptance of the AR Games along with digital technologies create a lucrative growth in the region over the forecasted period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Blippar, LLC (UK)

Catchoom (Spain)

Aurasma (UK)

Infinity Augmented Reality Inc. . (Israel)

Apple Inc. (US)

Qualcomm Technologies (US)

Total Immersion (France)

VividWorks Ltd. (Finland)

Zappar Limited (UK)

Wikitude GmbH (Austria)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Hardware

Software

By Technology:

RFID

GPS

Mobile Tracking

By Device Type:

Mobiles

HMDs

Smart Glasses

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLECONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming Market, by Component, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming Market, by Technology, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming Market, by Device Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming Market Dynamics

3.1. Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming Market, by Component

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming Market by Component, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming Market Estimates & Forecasts by Component 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Hardware

5.4.2. Software

Chapter 6. Global Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming Market, by Technology

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming Market by Technology, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming Market Estimates & Forecasts by Technology 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. RFID

6.4.2. GPS

6.4.3. Mobile Tracking

Chapter 7. Global Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming Market, by Device Type

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming Market by Device Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming Market Estimates & Forecasts by Device Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Mobiles

7.4.2. HMDs (Head-Mounted Displays)

7.4.3. Smart Glasses

Chapter 8. Global Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming Market, Regional Analysis

8.1. Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. North America Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming Market

8.2.1. U.S. Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming Market

8.2.1.1. Component breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.1.2. Technology breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.1.3. Device Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.2. Canada Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming Market

8.3. Europe Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming Market Snapshot

8.3.1. U.K. Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming Market

8.3.2. Germany Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming Market

8.3.3. Rest of Europe Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming Market

8.4. Asia-Pacific Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming Market Snapshot

8.4.1. China Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming Market

8.4.2. India Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming Market

8.4.3. Japan Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming Market

8.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming Market

8.5. Latin America Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming Market Snapshot

8.5.1. Brazil Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming Market

8.5.2. Mexico Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming Market

8.6. Rest of The World Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming Market

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Top Market Strategies

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. Blippar, LLC

9.2.1.1. Key Information

9.2.1.2. Overview

9.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2.1.4. Product Summary

9.2.1.5. Recent Developments

9.2.2. Catchoom

9.2.3. Aurasma

9.2.4. Infinity Augmented Reality Inc.

9.2.5. Apple Inc.

9.2.6. Qualcomm Technologies

9.2.7. Total Immersion

9.2.8. VividWorks Ltd.

9.2.9. Zappar Limited

9.2.10. Wikitude GmbH

Chapter 10. Research Process

10.1. Research Process

10.1.1. Data Mining

10.1.2. Analysis

10.1.3. Market Estimation

10.1.4. Validation

10.1.5. Publishing

10.2. Research Attributes

10.3. Research AssumptionTABLE 1. List of secondary sources, used in the study of global Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming market

TABLE 2. List of primary sources, used in the study of global Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming market

TABLE 3. Global Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming market, report scope

TABLE 4. Years considered for the study

TABLE 5. Exchange rates considered

TABLE 6. Global Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming market estimates & forecasts by region 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 7. Global Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming market estimates & forecasts by Component 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 8. Global Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming market estimates & forecasts by Technology 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 9. Global Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming market estimates & forecasts by Device Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 10. Global Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 11. Global Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 12. Global Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 13. Global Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 14. Global Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 15. Global Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 16. Global Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 17. Global Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 18. Global Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 19. Global Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 20. Global Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 21. Global Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 22. Global Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 23. Global Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 24. Global Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 25. Global Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 26. U.S. Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming market estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 27. U.S. Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 28. U.S. Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 29. U.S. Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 30. Canada Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming market estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 31. Canada Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 32. Canada Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 33. Canada Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 34. UK Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming market estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 35. UK Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 36. UK Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 37. UK Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 38. Germany Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming market estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 39. Germany Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 40. Germany Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 41. Germany Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 42. ROE Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming market estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 43. ROE Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 44. ROE Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming market estimates & forecasts by

…continued

