Global Badge Printer Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Badge printer produces plastic cards used for a variety of applications including photo IDs, membership/loyalty cards, financial cards, badges and so on.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Badge Printer in Vietnam, including the following market information:

Vietnam Badge Printer Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Vietnam Badge Printer Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Vietnam Badge Printer Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Badge Printer Market 2019 (%)

The global Badge Printer market was valued at 568.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 624.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period. While the Badge Printer market size in Vietnam was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Badge Printer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Badge Printer production and consumption in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam Badge Printer Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Vietnam Badge Printer Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Dye Sub Printers

Retransfer Printers

Inkjet Printers

Dye sub printers held the largest revenue market share with 57.31% in 2019.

Vietnam Badge Printer Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Vietnam Badge Printer Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Enterprise

School

Government

Commercial

The badge printer are mainly used by enterprise, school, government and commercial. Government held comparatively larger market share of 33.41% in 2019.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Badge Printer Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Badge Printer Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Vietnam Badge Printer Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Vietnam Badge Printer Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Zebra

Entrust Datacard

HID Global

Evolis

Nisca

NBS Technologies

Magicard

Swiftcolor

Valid USA

Matica Technologies

