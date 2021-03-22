Global Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

At room temperature, Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) is a colorless liquid with a foul odor. It is weakly acidic, heavier than water, insoluble in water, soluble in ethanol, benzene and ether. It has a stimulating effect on the skin, eyes, and mucous membranes. At higher concentrations, it can paralyze the central nervous system. Applying on the skin can cause dermatitis and ulcers. Similar to phenol. It is corrosive and flammable. When exposed to open flames, high heat or contact with oxidants, there is a danger of causing explosion. In case of acid, hydrogen sulfide is decomposed. Mainly used in the synthesis of pesticides and medicines.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) in France, including the following market information:

France Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

France Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

France Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in France Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Market 2019 (%)

ALSO READ:https://www.evernote.com/shard/s720/sh/ac243706-bf89-5727-738f-76f110ce6027/

The global Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) market was valued at 21 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 27 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. While the Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) market size in France was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) production and consumption in France

Total Market by Segment:

France Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

France Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

ALSO READ:https://telegra.ph/Fiber-Optic-Cable-Market-2018-Historical-Analysis-Opportunities-Latest-Innovations-and-Top-Players–Impact-of-COVID-19-02-10

Purity 98%-99%

Purity>99%

Purity: 98-99% is most used type, accounted for 76.31% market share in 2019.

France Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

France Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Pharmaceutical

Pesticide

Photoinitiator

Demand of pharmaceuticals occupied most of market share of about 45.67% in 2019, followed by photoinitiators of 30.01% market share.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/household-robot-market-driven-by-the-growing-technological-advancements-witness-a-surge-in-demand-due-to-covid-19-2021-01-06

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)

Total France Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total France Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Sumitomo Seika

Zhejiang Yangfan New Materials

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 France Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: France Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Overall Market Size

2.1 France Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 France Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 France Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Players in France (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top France Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 France Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 France Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 France Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Companies in France, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 France Manufacturers Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Players in France

3.8.1 List of France Tier 1 Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Companies

3.8.2 List of France Tier 2 and Tier 3 Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – France Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Purity 98%-99%

4.1.3 Purity>99%

4.2 By Type – France Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – France Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – France Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – France Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – France Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – France Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – France Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – France Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – France Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – France Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Pharmaceutical

5.1.3 Pesticide

5.1.4 Photoinitiator

5.2 By Application – France Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – France Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – France Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – France Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – France Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – France Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – France Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – France Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – France Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Sumitomo Seika

6.1.1 Sumitomo Seika Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Sumitomo Seika Business Overview

6.1.3 Sumitomo Seika Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Sumitomo Seika Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Sumitomo Seika Key News

6.2 Zhejiang Yangfan New Materials

6.2.1 Zhejiang Yangfan New Materials Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Zhejiang Yangfan New Materials Business Overview

6.2.3 Zhejiang Yangfan New Materials Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Zhejiang Yangfan New Materials Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Zhejiang Yangfan New Materials Key News

6.3 Nandadeep Chemicals

6.3.1 Nandadeep Chemicals Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Nandadeep Chemicals Business Overview

6.3.3 Nandadeep Chemicals Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Nandadeep Chemicals Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Nandadeep Chemicals Key News

7 Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Production Capacity and Value in France, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 France Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 France Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 France Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Manufacturers in France

7.2.1 France Key Local Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 France Key Local Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 France Key Local Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Production Sold in France and Sold Other Than France by Manufacturers

7.3 Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Export and Import in France

7.3.1 France Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Export Market

7.3.2 France Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for France Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Distributors and Sales Agents in France

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) in France

Table 2. Top Players in France, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. France Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. France Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. France Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Sales by Companies, (MT), 2015-2020

Table 6. France Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Price (2015-2020) (USD/MT)

Table 8. France Manufacturers Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Product Type

Table 9. List of France Tier 1 Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of France Tier 2 and Tier 3 Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Revenue in France (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Revenue in France (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Sales in France (MT), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Sales in France (MT), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Revenue in France, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Revenue in France, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Sales in France, (MT), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Sales in France, (MT), 2021-2026

Table 19. Sumitomo Seika Corporate Summary

Table 20. Sumitomo Seika Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Product Offerings

Table 21. Sumitomo Seika Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Sales (MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 22. Zhejiang Yangfan New Materials Corporate Summary

Table 23. Zhejiang Yangfan New Materials Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Product Offerings

Table 24. Zhejiang Yangfan New Materials Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Sales (MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 25. Nandadeep Chemicals Corporate Summary

Table 26. Nandadeep Chemicals Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Product Offerings

Table 27. Nandadeep Chemicals Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Sales (MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 28. Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Production Capacity (MT) of Local Manufacturers in France, 2015-2020

Table 29. Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Production (MT) of Local Manufacturers in France, 2015-2020

Table 30. France Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Production Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 31. Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Production Value (US$, Mn) of Local Manufacturers in France, 2015-2020

Table 32. France Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Production Value Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 33. The Percentage of Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Production Sold in France and Sold Other Than France by Manufacturers

Table 34. The Percentage of Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Production Sold in France and Sold Other Than France by Manufacturers

Table 35. Dangeguojia Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Sales (Consumption), Production, Export and Import, 2015-2020

Table 36. Raw Materials and Suppliers

Table 37. Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Downstream Clients in France

Table 38. Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Distributors and Sales Agents in France

List of Figures

Figure 1. Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Segment by Type

Figure 2. Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Segment by Application

Figure 3. Dangeguojia Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Market Overview: 2020

Figure 4. Key Caveats

Figure 5. Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Market Size in France, (US$, Mn) & (MT): 2020 VS 2026

Figure 6. France Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Revenue, 2015-2026 (US$, Mn)

Figure 7. Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Sales in France: 2015-2026 (MT)

Figure 8. The Top 3 and 5 Players Market Share by Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Revenue in 2019

Figure 9. By Type – France Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Incremental Growth, (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 10. By Type – France Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 11. By Type – France Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 12. By Type – France Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Price (USD/MT), 2015-2026

Figure 13. By Application – Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Revenue in France (US$, Mn), 2020 & 2026

Figure 14. By Application – France Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 15. By Application – France Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 16. By Application -France Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Price (USD/MT), 2015-2026

Figure 17. France Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Production Capacity (MT), 2015-2026

Figure 18. France Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Actual Output (MT), 2015-2026

Figure 19. France Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Production Value (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 20. The Percentage of France Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Export Destination, 2019

Figure 21. The Source of Imports of France Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5), 2019

Figure 22. PEST Analysis for France Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Market in 2020

Figure 23. Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Market Opportunities & Trends in France

Figure 24. Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Market Drivers in France

Figure 25. Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Market Restraints in France

Figure 26. Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Industry Value Chain

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105