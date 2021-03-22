Global Biological & Chemical Indicators Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

Global Biological & Chemical Indicators Market is valued approximately USD 372.21 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.29 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Biological indicators are test systems that contain viable microorganisms with a defined resistance to a specific sterilization process. They help monitor whether the necessary conditions were met to kill a specified number of microorganisms for a given sterilization process. Stringent good manufacturing practices (GMP) norms pertaining to laboratory testing and quality control of finished products is influencing pharmaceutical and biotech companies to incorporate sterilization practices driving the demand for Biological and Chemical Indicators. Further the use of Enzymatic indicators as surrogate to conventional biological indicators offers advantages such as rapid delivery of results, minimal financial losses and reduces risks associated with Biological indicators. Thus, creating the demand for new indicators driving the market growth. The risk of infection during medical procedures such as surgeries augments the need for sterilization driving the demand for indicators. Thus, the increasing number of surgeries performed drives the market growth. Also, increasing incidences of Hospital acquired Infections (HAI) fuels the market growth. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) estimates that HAIs cause about 1.7 million infections and 99,000 associated deaths every year in hospitals in the US alone.

However, Inconvenience and Longer Processing Duration impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Biological & Chemical Indicators market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rise in number of surgeries and increasing prevalence of HAI in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rapidly increasing infections would create lucrative growth prospects for the Biological & Chemical Indicators market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Protak Scientific Ltd.

Getinge AB

3M Company

Steris Plc

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Mesa Labs, Inc.

McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc.,

Crosstex International Inc.

Propper Manufacturing Co. Inc.,

GKE-GmbH

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Sterilization Type:

Thermal Sterilization

Chemical Sterilization

Radiation Sterilization

By Indicator Class:

Biological Indicators

Chemical Indicators

Enzyme Indicators

By Packaging Form:

Self-Contained BI

Spore Suspension BI

Strip and Disc BI

Strip and Disc CI

Others

By End User:

Biopharma Industry

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Labs

Research Labs

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Biological & Chemical Indicators Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Biological & Chemical Indicators Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Biological & Chemical Indicators Market, by Sterilization Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Biological & Chemical Indicators Market, by Indicator Class, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Biological & Chemical Indicators Market, by Packaging Form, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Biological & Chemical Indicators Market, by End-User Industry, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Biological & Chemical Indicators Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Biological & Chemical Indicators Market Dynamics

3.1. Biological & Chemical Indicators Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Biological & Chemical Indicators Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Biological & Chemical Indicators Market, by Sterilization Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Biological & Chemical Indicators Market by Sterilization Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Biological & Chemical Indicators Market Estimates & Forecasts by Sterilization Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Biological & Chemical Indicators Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Thermal Sterilization

5.4.2. Chemical Sterilization

5.4.3. Radiation Sterilization

Chapter 6. Global Biological & Chemical Indicators Market, by Indicator Class

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Biological & Chemical Indicators Market by Indicator Class, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Biological & Chemical Indicators Market Estimates & Forecasts by Indicator Class 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Biological & Chemical Indicators Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Biological Indicators

6.4.2. Chemical Indicators

6.4.3. Enzyme Indicators

Chapter 7. Global Biological & Chemical Indicators Market, by Packaging Form

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Biological & Chemical Indicators Market by Packaging Form, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Biological & Chemical Indicators Market Estimates & Forecasts by Packaging Form 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Biological & Chemical Indicators Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Self-Contained BI

7.4.2. Spore Suspension BI

7.4.3. Strip and Disc BI

7.4.4. Strip and Disc CI

7.4.5. Others

Chapter 8. Global Biological & Chemical Indicators Market, by End-User Industry

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Global Biological & Chemical Indicators Market by End-User Industry, Performance – Potential Analysis

8.3. Global Biological & Chemical Indicators Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-User Industry 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

8.4. Biological & Chemical Indicators Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. Biopharma Industry

8.4.2. Hospitals

8.4.3. Clinics

8.4.4. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

8.4.5. Diagnostic Labs

8.4.6. Research Labs

Chapter 9. Global Biological & Chemical Indicators Market, Regional Analysis

9.1. Biological & Chemical Indicators Market, Regional Market Snapshot

9.2. North America Biological & Chemical Indicators Market

9.2.1. U.S. Biological & Chemical Indicators Market

9.2.1.1. Sterilization Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.1.2. Indicator Class breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.1.3. Packaging Form breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.1.4. End-User Industry breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.2. Canada Biological & Chemical Indicators Market

9.3. Europe Biological & Chemical Indicators Market Snapshot

9.3.1. U.K. Biological & Chemical Indicators Market

9.3.2. Germany Biological & Chemical Indicators Market

9.3.3. France Biological & Chemical Indicators Market

9.3.4. Spain Biological & Chemical Indicators Market

9.3.5. Italy Biological & Chemical Indicators Market

9.3.6. Rest of Europe Biological & Chemical Indicators Market

9.4. Asia-Pacific Biological & Chemical Indicators Market Snapshot

9.4.1. China Biological & Chemical Indicators Market

9.4.2. India Biological & Chemical Indicators Market

9.4.3. Japan Biological & Chemical Indicators Market

9.4.4. Australia Biological & Chemical Indicators Market

9.4.5. South Korea Biological & Chemical Indicators Market

9.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific Biological & Chemical Indicators Market

9.5. Latin America Biological & Chemical Indicators Market Snapshot

9.5.1. Brazil Biological & Chemical Indicators Market

9.5.2. Mexico Biological & Chemical Indicators Market

9.6. Rest of The World Biological & Chemical Indicators Market

Chapter 10. Competitive Intelligence

10.1. Top Market Strategies

10.2. Company Profiles

10.2.1. Protak Scientific Ltd.

10.2.1.1. Key Information

10.2.1.2. Overview

10.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

10.2.1.4. Product Summary

10.2.1.5. Recent Developments

10.2.2. Getinge AB

10.2.3. 3M Company

10.2.4. Steris Plc

10.2.5. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

10.2.6. Mesa Labs, Inc.

10.2.7. McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc.,

10.2.8. Crosstex International Inc.

10.2.9. Propper Manufacturing Co. Inc.,

10.2.10. GKE-GmbH

Chapter 11. Research Process

11.1. Research Process

11.1.1. Data Mining

11.1.2. Analysis

11.1.3. Market Estimation

11.1.4. Validation

11.1.5. Publishing

11.2. Research Attributes

11.3. Research AssumptionTABLE 1. Global Biological & Chemical Indicators market, report scope

TABLE 2. Global Biological & Chemical Indicators market estimates & forecasts by Region 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 3. Global Biological & Chemical Indicators market estimates & forecasts by Sterilization Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 4. Global Biological & Chemical Indicators market estimates & forecasts by Indicator Class 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 5. Global Biological & Chemical Indicators market estimates & forecasts by Packaging Form 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 6. Global Biological & Chemical Indicators market estimates & forecasts by End-User Industry 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 7. Global Biological & Chemical Indicators market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 8. Global Biological & Chemical Indicators market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 9. Global Biological & Chemical Indicators market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 10. Global Biological & Chemical Indicators market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 11. Global Biological & Chemical Indicators market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 12. Global Biological & Chemical Indicators market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 13. Global Biological & Chemical Indicators market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 14. Global Biological & Chemical Indicators market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 15. Global Biological & Chemical Indicators market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 16. Global Biological & Chemical Indicators market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 17. U.S. Biological & Chemical Indicators market estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 18. U.S. Biological & Chemical Indicators market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 19. U.S. Biological & Chemical Indicators market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 20. Canada Biological & Chemical Indicators market estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 21. Canada Biological & Chemical Indicators market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 22. Canada Biological & Chemical Indicators market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 23. UK Biological & Chemical Indicators market estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 24. UK Biological & Chemical Indicators market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 25. UK Biological & Chemical Indicators market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 26. Germany Biological & Chemical Indicators market estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 27. Germany Biological & Chemical Indicators market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 28. Germany Biological & Chemical Indicators market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 29. RoE Biological & Chemical Indicators market estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 30. RoE Biological & Chemical Indicators market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 31. RoE Biological & Chemical Indicators market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 32. China Biological & Chemical Indicators market estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 33. China Biological & Chemical Indicators market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 34. China Biological & Chemical Indicators market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 35. India Biological & Chemical Indicators market estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 36. India Biological & Chemical Indicators market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 37. India Biological & Chemical Indicators market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 38. Japan Biological & Chemical Indicators market estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 39. Japan Biological & Chemical Indicators market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 40. Japan Biological & Chemical Indicators market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 41. RoAPAC Biological & Chemical Indicators market estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 42. RoAPAC Biological & Chemical Indicators market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 43. RoAPAC Biological & Chemical Indicators market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 44. Brazil Biological & Chemical Indicators market estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 45. Brazil Biological & Chemical Indicators market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 46. Brazil Biological & Chemical Indicators market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 47. Mexico Biological & Chemical Indicators market estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 48. Mexico Biological & Chemical Indicators market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 49. Mexico Biological & Chemical Indicators market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 50. RoLA Biological & Chemical Indicators market estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 51. RoLA Biological & Chemical Indicators market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 52. RoLA Biological & Chemical Indicators market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 53. Row Biological & Chemical Indicators market estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 54. Row Biological & Chemical Indicators market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 55. Row Biological & Chemical Indicators market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 56. List of secondary sources, used in the study of global Biological & Chemical Indicators market

TABLE 57. List of primary sources, used in the study of global Biological & Chemical Indicators market

TABLE 58. Years considered for the study

TABLE 59. Exchange rates consideredFIG 1. Global Biological & Chemical Indicators market, research methodology

FIG 2. Global Biological & Chemical Indicators market, market estimation techniques

FIG 3. Global market size estimates & forecast methods

FIG 4. Global Biological & Chemical Indicators market, key trends 2019

FIG 5. Global Biological & Chemical Indicators market, growth prospects 2020-2027

FIG 6. Global Biological & Chemical Indicators market, porters 5 force model

FIG 7. Global Biological & Chemical Indicators market, pest analysis

FIG 8. Global Biological & Chemical Indicators market, value chain analysis

FIG 9. Global Biological & Chemical Indicators market by segment, 2017 & 2027 (USD Billion)

FIG 10. Global Biological & Chemical Indicators market by segment, 2017 & 2027 (USD Billion)

FIG 11. Global Biological & Chemical Indicators market by segment, 2017 & 2027 (USD Billion)

FIG 12. Global Biological & Chemical Indicators market by segment, 2017 & 2027 (USD Billion)

FIG 13. Global Biological & Chemical Indicators market by segment, 2017 & 2027 (USD Billion)

FIG 14. Global Biological & Chemical Indicators market, regional snapshot 2017 & 2027

FIG 15. North America Biological & Chemical Indicators market 2017 & 2027 (USD Billion)

FIG 16. Europe Biological & Chemical Indicators market 2017 & 2027 (USD Billion)

FIG 17. Asia pacific Biological & Chemical Indicators market 2017 & 2027 (USD Billion)

FIG 18. Latin America Biological & Chemical Indicators market 2017 & 2027 (USD Billion)

FIG 19. Global Biological & Chemical Indicators market, company market share analysis (2019)

…..continued

