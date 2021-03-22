Global Biorefinery ProductsMarket Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

BCC Research estimates that the global demand for bioproducts will increase at a CAGR of REDACTED over the next five years from 2020 to reach REDACTED in 2025. There are two key distinct categories of bioderived products: energetic bioproducts and non-energetic bioproducts.
Demand for energetic bioproducts will increase at a CAGR of REDACTED to reach REDACTED in 2025, up from an estimated REDACTED in 2020. This growth will result in a market penetration rate of REDACTED in 2025, up from an estimated penetration of REDACTED in 2020. Many energetic bioproducts are now going commercial, with commercially available production technologies (e.g., direct combustion in stokerboilers, low-percentage co-firing, municipal solid waste incineration with combined heat and power, dry/wet milling, fermentation and esterification). Energetic bioproducts can therefore help countriesmeet their policy goals for secure, reliable and affordable clean energy to expand access and
promoterural development.
Demand for non-energetic bioproducts, which include chemicals, pharmaceuticals and materials, will reach REDACTED in 2025, from an estimated REDACTED in 2020, corresponding to a CAGR of REDACTED. This growth will result in a market penetration of REDACTED in 2025, up from an estimated market penetration of REDACTED in 2020. These products continue to penetrate the clothing, pharmaceuticals, plasticfilms, carpeting, containers, composite panels, sorbents, solvents, adhesives and insulation markets, which are at well-established stages of development. Pharmaceuticals, coatings, plastic films, containers, adhesives, insulation, wood waste products and composite panels are expected to represent
a substantial share in the non-energetic biobased industry.Report Scope:
This research report quantifies the two categories of energetic and non-energetic bioproducts into seven major product segments: bioderived chemicals, biofuels, pharmaceuticals (biodrugs and herbal/botanicals), biocomposite materials, biopolymers/bioplastics, biogas and biopower.
The report is divided in 15 chapters.
– Chapter Two analyzes demand by category, with a forecast to 2025.
– Chapter Three presents an overview that defines and quantifies biorefinery products and assesses market trends and categories/segments with a forecast to 2025.
– Chapter Four presents the impact of COVID-19 on various end-use industries globally.
– Chapter Five presents the history, opportunity and penetration of bio-products with a forecast to 2025.
– Chapter Six presents the demand for energetic bioproducts and analyzes the market for biofuels, biogas and wood pellets, with regional breakdowns and forecasts to 2025.
– Chapter Seven presents the demand for non-energetic bioproducts and analyzes the market for chemicals, pharmaceuticals and biomaterials. These are quantified by type, with regional breakdowns and forecasts to 2025.
– Chapter Eight considers the applications of bioproducts and quantifies the demand in up to 11 key markets, offering forecasts to 2025.
– Chapter Nine considers the technology and quantifies demand by type of technology used for the conversion of biomass to bioproducts, offering forecasts to 2025.
– Chapter Ten presents product development in the chemical, pharmaceutical, materials, power and fuel sectors, which will enable utilization of the biomass that Earth’s biology produces every year.
– Chapter Eleven presents an analysis of the industry structure, showing how each market segment will interact over the next five years to 2025, including the macroeconomic factors that affect the global economy.
– Chapter Twelve presents the international aspects, including market leadership. It also quantifies international trade in bioproducts with a forecast to 2025.
– Chapter Thirteen presents the market shares of the major companies involved in the manufacture of bio-based products and discussed these companies and products.
– Chapter Fourteen analyzes the regulatory environment of the biorefinery industry.
– Chapter Fifteen presents company product profiles and identifies the various companies involved in the manufacture of these products.
A negative economic outlook has been assumed in all the segments for 2020 due to COVID-19, but a later positive economic outlook has been assumed to continue in all the regions until 2025. The growing economies are assumed to attract key companies in the market and increase consumer spending.
Report Includes:
– 102 data tables and 81 additional tables
– A brief overview of global market outlook for the industrial biorefinery products
– Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
– Highlights of the current and future market potential for two main types of biorefinery products (energetic/non-energetic), along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, industry trends, opportunities and penetration of bio-products
– Insights into the value chain of basic products and the structure of the biorefinery industry and its interaction with the fossil-based industry
– A critical evaluation of the current status of commercial biorefinery markets and how recent environmental legislation and breakthroughs in technology will make the use of biobased products competitive with established fossil-based platforms
– Quantification of the market and end-use of biorefinery products, along with the assessment of international trade in biorefinery products with five-year forecasts
– Market share analysis of essential oils companies involved in the manufacture of biobased products
– Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the global biobased industry vs. the global economy
– Company profiles of the market leading participants, including DuPont, Solazyme, Myriant Corp., Coca-Cola Co. (The) and Foster Wheeler AGBRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO.
CAMURUS AB
Ceramisphere Pty Ltd.
CYTIMMUNE SCIENCES
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC.
HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE INC.
MERCK & CO. INC.
NANOCARRIER CO. LTD.
NOVARTIS AG
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Introduction
Market Definition
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Intended Audience
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Currency
Unit Considered
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst’s Credentials
BCC Custom Research
Related BCC Research Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
Introduction
Global Size of Bioproduct Market
Global Size of Identified Energetic Bioproduct Markets
Global Demand for Petroleum
Global Demand for Natural Gas
Global Power/Heat Demand
Coal
Global Size of Identified Non-energetic Bioproduct Markets
Global Demand for Chemicals
Global Demand for Plastics/Polymers
Global Demand for Composites
Global Demand for Pharmaceuticals
Global Biomass Market Overview
Overview of Demand for Nonfood Biomass
Biomass Use for Energy
Biomass Use for Materials (Non-Energy)
Overview of Global Biomass Demand by Use
Global Size of Identified Bioproduct Markets vs. Global GDP
Growth of the Global Biobased Industry vs. the Global Economy
Overview of Biobased Replacement of Petro-based Products
Overview of the Bioproduct-Oriented Value Chain
Overview of the Market Segmentation of Bioproducts
Where Bioderived Products Fit in the Global Economy
Important Indications and Developments for the Bioderived Product Industry
Global Investment Biorefining Industry
Biobased Product Terminology
Biopolymers/Biodegradable Polymers
Environmental Issues
Biobased Products
Degradable and Biodegradable
Compostable vs. Biodegradable
Biobased Products in the Chemical Industry
Biobased Chemical Products
Factors Driving Market Growth
Growing Industrial Activities in Emerging Economies
Growth in Industrial and Building Automation Technology
Growth in Automotive Industry in Emerging Economies
Growing Demand for Processed Food in Emerging Economies
Increasing per Capita Income of Consumers
Shift in Consumer Preference from Conventional Packaging to Eco-Friendly Packaging Materials
Favorable Government Policies Towards Green, Ecofriendly and Biodegradable Products
Technological Emergence and the Development of New Biobased and Renewable Raw Materials
Opportunities in the Market
Rising Awareness of Using Biobased Lubricants
Rising Demand for Renewable Energy
Rising Industrial Growth in the BRIC Countries
Industry Outlook
GDP Trends and Forecast of Major Economies
Lockdowns and Economic Activity
Crude Oil
Natural Gas
Chapter 4 COVID-19 Impact
Disruption in Major Industries
Chemical Industry
Metal and Mining Industry
HVAC Industry
Automotive Industry
Construction Industry
Oil and Gas Industry
Chapter 5 History and Market Penetration of Bioproducts
History
Bioethanol
Biodiesel
Herbal/Botanical
Biodrugs
Wood Pellets
Biomaterials and Biocomposites
Bioproducts Market Opportunity
Bioproduct Market Penetration
Energetic Bioproduct Market Penetration
Non-energetic Bioproducts Market Penetration
Chapter 6 Global Biorefinery Product Market in Energetic Bioproducts
Global Demand for Energetic Bioproduct by Physical State/Type
Global Demand for Energetic Liquid Bioproducts by Generation
Global Demand for Energetic First-Generation Liquid Bioproducts
Global Demand for Energetic Advanced Liquid Bioproducts
First-Generation and Advanced Energetic Liquid Bioproducts Production per Unit of Land Area
Municipal Solid Waste
Kitchen and Yard Waste
Agricultural and Forestry Residues
Waste Cooking Oils and Animal Fats
Energy Crops
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA’s) Final Rule
National Biofuel Blend Wall
State and Provincial Biofuel Blend Mandates
United States
EU-28
Brazil
Global Demand for Plant Oil Biofuel
Straight Vegetable Oil
Plant Oil-Diesel Blends as Fuel
Hydrotreated Oils
Bio-oil and Other
Solid Energetic Bioproducts
Pellets, Woody Chips and Briquettes
Charcoal, Industrial and Municipal Solid Waste (CIMSW)
Gaseous Energetic Bioproducts
Global Demand for Gaseous Energetic Bioproducts
Global Demand for Gaseous Energetic Bioproducts by Region
Chapter 7 Global Biorefinery Products Market by Non-energetic Bioproduct
Bioderived Chemicals
Biotransform Platform Chemicals
Fermentation-Derived Fine Chemicals Products
Bioderived Fine (Specialty) Chemicals
Pharmaceutical Ingredients Produced by Biotransformation
Phytochemicals
Global Market for Bioderived Chemicals by Region
North America
European Union
Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan)
Japan
South America
Africa and the Middle East
Biodrugs and Herbals/Botanicals
Herbals/Botanicals
Biodrugs
Global Demand for Biodrugs and Herbals/Botanicals by Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
ROW
Bioplastics/Biopolymers
Physico-Chemical Route
Biotransformation Route
Biobased Polyethylene (PE)
Biobased Polypropylene (PP)
Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
Polylactic Acid (PLA)
Starch-Based Plastics
Poly-3-Hydroxybutyrate (PHB)
Sugar-Based Polycarbonate (PC)
Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs)
Polybutylene Succinate (PBS)
Global Production Capacity for Biobased, Potentially Biobased and Biodegradable Plastics by Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Biocomposites
Wood Fiber Composites
Non-Wood Fiber Composites
Demand for Biobased Composites by Region
North America
European Union
Asia-Pacific
South America
ROW
Chapter 8 Global Biorefinery Products Market by Application
Introduction
Applications for Bioproducts by End Use
Industrial
Manufacturing
Transportation
Flame Retardants
Safe Food Supply
Environment
Communications
Construction/Housing
Recreation
Agriculture
Health and Hygiene
Energy
Chapter 9 Technology
Demand for Bioproducts by Type of Technology Generation
First-Generation Bioproducts
Second-Generation Bioproducts
Third-Generation Bioproducts
Fourth-Generation Bioproducts
Fifth-Generation Bioproducts
Demand for Bioproducts by Type of Conversion Technology
Thermochemical Conversion Technology
Physicochemical Technology
Biological Conversion Technology
Hybrid Technology Platform
Product Technology Development
Patent Evaluation
Chapter 10 Product Development
Biofuel Product Development
Biobased Chemical Product Development
Biobased Plastics/Polymer Product Development
Biocomposite Product Development
Biobased Medicine/Healthcare Product Development
Biogas Product Development
Wood Pellet/Chip/Log Product Development
Chapter 11 Industry Structure and Competitive Rates
Biorefinery Industry Activity Sectors
Economics of Biorefineries
Pathways for the Provision of Biobased Products
Value Addition/Creation/Unlocking Through Feedstock Control
Upstream: Controlling Feedstock Costs
Midstream: Value Creation, Value Unlocking and Value Addition
Downstream
Sales, Distribution and Supporting Industries
Employment, Working Conditions and Economic Impact
Economic Impact of Biorefinery
Major Trends
Strategic Investments, Partnerships, Alliances and Networks
Strategic Companies Investing in Biogreen Technology
Major Blue Chip Company Strategic Partnerships
Chemical Industry Partnerships
Strategic Joint Ventures
Strategic Alliances in Biobased Chemicals
Network of Partners
Chapter 12 International Aspect
Global Commodity Prices
Crude Oil
Biofuels Feedstock
Natural Gas
Liquefied Natural Gas
Metals and Minerals
Global Population
North America
Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Europe
Global R&D Spending in Countries with Strong Biorefining Industries
Leading Countries in Key Technology Areas Where Biorefining Products are Applied
United States
EU
China
Japan
South Korea
ROW
International Currency Exchange Rates
International Trade in Key Bioproducts
Liquid Biofuels
Grains
Wood Pellets
Essential Oils
Chapter 13 Market Share
Bioethanol
Archer Daniels Midland
Green Plains Renewable Energy
Poet
Valero Energy Corp.
Cosan
Biodiesel
Neste Oil
Dynoil LLC….continued
