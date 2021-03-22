All news

Global Biotechnology Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

White Biotechnology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis by

Type (Biofuels, Biomaterials, Biochemicals and others),

By Application (Food Additives, Feed Additives and chemicals)

By Region, and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. White Biotechnology Market by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. White Biotechnology Market by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. White Biotechnology Market by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global White Biotechnology Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global White Biotechnology Market Dynamics
3.1. White Biotechnology Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global White Biotechnology Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global White Biotechnology Market by type
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global White Biotechnology Market by type, Performance – Potential Analysis
5.3. Global White Biotechnology Market Estimates & Forecasts by type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
5.4. White Biotechnology Market Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Biofuels
5.4.2. Biomaterials
5.4.3. Biochemicals
5.4.4. Biopesticides
5.4.5. Industrial Enzymes

Chapter 6. Global White Biotechnology Mar

….continued

