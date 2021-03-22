Global Blowing Agents Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Global Blowing Agents Market is valued approximately USD 1.0 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.5 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Blowing agents are commonly used additives in polymeric foam industry. While, manufacturing process of blowing agents are used to impart particular properties to the polymeric foam. The blowing agents are environment friendly and helps to reduce the production cost in polymeric foam business. The global blowing agents market is facing various challenges due to COVID-19 because of reduced workforce availability, government regulations to close production facility, reduced operating capacity of production facility, disruption in foam supply chain from raw material sourcing to end products and closing of international borders for shipment. However, increasing demand for blowing agent from developing countries in different applications and high growth in global polymeric foams market are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the introduction of new product and solutions along with other strategic alliance by the market players will create a lucrative growth of the market. For Instance: on 02nd March 2020, Haltermann Carless established a hydrogenation plant in Speyer, Germany, with the installation of a 70- metric ton tank container. This new plant will have processed pentanes, which are used as blowing agents in insulation materials, gas oil, which is very similar to diesel fuel and naphtha, which is roughly equivalent to crude gasoline. However, the frequent changes in choice of blowing agents according to environmental regulations and high cost of shifting technology are is the major factors restraining the growth of global Blowing Agents market during the forecast period.

ALSO READ : https://www.pressnews.biz/@marketresearchfuture/boiler-water-treatment-chemical-market-product-price-size-profit-share-capacity-production-supply-demand-and-market-growth-rate-forecast-to-2023-b68qeem7j8dj

The regional analysis of global Blowing Agents market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the major production base of HCFC blowing agent situated in China and the increasing usage of hydrocarbons, unsaturated HFCs and other chemical blowing agents. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

ALSO READ : https://www.firmenpresse.de/pressrelease606393.html

Major market player included in this report are:

Honeywell International Inc.

Solvay Sa

Arkema Sa

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Linde Plc

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

The Chemours Company

Haltermann Carless

Foam Supplies, Inc.

Harp International Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

ALSO READ : http://finance.dailyherald.com/dailyherald/news/read/41095205/Hazardous_Goods_Logistics_Market_to_Grow_at_5_CAGR_by_2026_|_Market_Research_Future_

By Type:

Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCS)

Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCS)

Hydrocarbons (HCS)

Others

by Foam:

Polyurethane Foam (PU)

Polystyrene Foam (PS)

Phenolic Foam

Polyolefin Foam

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Blowing Agents Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Blowing Agents Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Blowing Agents Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Blowing Agents Market, by Foam, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Blowing Agents Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Blowing Agents Market Dynamics

3.1. Blowing Agents Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Blowing Agents Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105