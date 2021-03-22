Global Bone Densitometer Market in US – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026 Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

All news

Bone Densitometer is the medical device used to test the density of the bone, Ultrasound bone densitometer and X-ray bone densitometer are most widely used Bone Densitometer products.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bone Densitometer in US, including the following market information:
US Bone Densitometer Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
US Bone Densitometer Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
US Bone Densitometer Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in US Bone Densitometer Market 2019 (%)

The global Bone Densitometer market was valued at 421.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 493.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. While the Bone Densitometer market size in US was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Bone Densitometer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Bone Densitometer production and consumption in US
Total Market by Segment:
US Bone Densitometer Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
US Bone Densitometer Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
DEXA
Ultrasound
QCT
Others

US Bone Densitometer Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
US Bone Densitometer Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Hospitals and Clinics
Universites and Research Institutions
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Bone Densitometer Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Bone Densitometer Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)
Total US Bone Densitometer Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total US Bone Densitometer Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
GE Healthcare
Hologic
Furuno
OSTEOSYS
DMS
Swissray Medical
Scanflex Healthcare
Medilink
BeamMed
l’acn
CompuMed
Techshot
Osteometer
Lone Oak Medical
Horus

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Bone Densitometer Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 US Bone Densitometer Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year

….continued

