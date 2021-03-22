All news

Global Carrefour Polska Sp zoo in Home Care Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Carrefour Polska started business in 1997, in the city of Lodz. Currently Carrefour Polska has over 600 retail points across the country, including hypermarkets, supermarkets, and local convenience stores. In 2016, Carrefour Polska opened two new hypermarkets and around 100 franchise stores.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Home Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

CARREFOUR POLSKA SP ZOO IN HOME CARE (POLAND)
Euromonitor International
January 2017

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Carrefour Sp zoo: Key Facts
Summary 2 Carrefour Sp zoo: Operational Indicators
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 Carrefour Sp zoo: Competitive Position 2016

…continued

