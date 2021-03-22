Global Cellulose Ether Market in South Korea Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Cellulose ethers are water-soluble polymers produced by the chemical modification of cellulose. The cellulose ethers covered in this report include carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC), methylcellulose (MC) and derivatives such as hydroxypropyl methyl cellulose (HPMC), hydroxyethyl cellulose (HEC) and derivatives, hydroxylpropyl cellulose (HPC), and ethyl cellulose (EC).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cellulose Ether in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea Cellulose Ether Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea Cellulose Ether Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo MT)

South Korea Cellulose Ether Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo MT)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea Cellulose Ether Market 2019 (%)

The global Cellulose Ether market was valued at 4634 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 5191.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period. While the Cellulose Ether market size in South Korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cellulose Ether manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Cellulose Ether production and consumption in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea Cellulose Ether Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kilo MT)

South Korea Cellulose Ether Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

CMC

MC/HPMC

Others

CMC is the most used type in 2019, with about 48.27% market share.

South Korea Cellulose Ether Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kilo MT)

South Korea Cellulose Ether Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Foods & Beverages

Industrial

Construction

Detergent Industry

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Construction is the most important market, with market shares of 29.57% in 2019.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Cellulose Ether Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Cellulose Ether Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Total South Korea Cellulose Ether Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kilo MT)

Total South Korea Cellulose Ether Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Ashland

Dow

Shin-Etsu

CP Kelco

Akzo Nobel

Chongqing Lihong

Shanghai Ever Bright

Wealthy

Shandong Head

Quimica Amtex

Tianpu Chemicals

ShenGuang

Ruitai

Ugur Seluloz Kimya AS

Yingte

Weifang Lude Chemical

TABLECONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cellulose Ether Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 South Korea Cellulose Ether Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea Cellulose Ether Overall Market Size

2.1 South Korea Cellulose Ether Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 South Korea Cellulose Ether Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 South Korea Cellulose Ether Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cellulose Ether Players in South Korea (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top South Korea Cellulose Ether Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 South Korea Cellulose Ether Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 South Korea Cellulose Ether Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 South Korea Cellulose Ether Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cellulose Ether Companies in South Korea, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 South Korea Manufacturers Cellulose Ether Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cellulose Ether Players in South Korea

3.8.1 List of South Korea Tier 1 Cellulose Ether Companies

3.8.2 List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cellulose Ether Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – South Korea Cellulose Ether Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 CMC

4.1.3 MC/HPMC

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – South Korea Cellulose Ether Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – South Korea Cellulose Ether Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – South Korea Cellulose Ether Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – South Korea Cellulose Ether Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – South Korea Cellulose Ether Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – South Korea Cellulose Ether Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – South Korea Cellulose Ether Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – South Korea Cellulose Ether Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – South Korea Cellulose Ether Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – South Korea Cellulose Ether Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Foods & Beverages

5.1.3 Industrial

5.1.4 Construction

5.1.5 Detergent Industry

5.1.6 Personal Care

5.1.7 Pharmaceuticals

5.1.8 Others

5.2 By Application – South Korea Cellulose Ether Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – South Korea Cellulose Ether Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – South Korea Cellulose Ether Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – South Korea Cellulose Ether Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – South Korea Cellulose Ether Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – South Korea Cellulose Ether Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – South Korea Cellulose Ether Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – South Korea Cellulose Ether Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – South Korea Cellulose Ether Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Ashland

6.1.1 Ashland Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Ashland Business Overview

6.1.3 Ashland Cellulose Ether Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Ashland Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Ashland Key News

6.2 Dow

6.2.1 Dow Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Dow Business Overview

6.2.3 Dow Cellulose Ether Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Dow Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Dow Key News

6.3 Shin-Etsu

6.3.1 Shin-Etsu Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Shin-Etsu Business Overview

6.3.3 Shin-Etsu Cellulose Ether Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Shin-Etsu Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Shin-Etsu Key News

6.4 CP Kelco

6.4.1 CP Kelco Corporate Summary

6.4.2 CP Kelco Business Overview

6.4.3 CP Kelco Cellulose Ether Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 CP Kelco Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.4.5 CP Kelco Key News

6.5 Akzo Nobel

6.5.1 Akzo Nobel Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Akzo Nobel Business Overview

6.5.3 Akzo Nobel Cellulose Ether Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Akzo Nobel Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Akzo Nobel Key News

6.6 Chongqing Lihong

6.6.1 Chongqing Lihong Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Chongqing Lihong Business Overview

6.6.3 Chongqing Lihong Cellulose Ether Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Chongqing Lihong Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Chongqing Lihong Key News

6.7 Shanghai Ever Bright

6.6.1 Shanghai Ever Bright Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Shanghai Ever Bright Business Overview

6.6.3 Shanghai Ever Bright Cellulose Ether Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Shanghai Ever Bright Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Shanghai Ever Bright Key News

6.8 Wealthy

6.8.1 Wealthy Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Wealthy Business Overview

6.8.3 Wealthy Cellulose Ether Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Wealthy Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Wealthy Key News

6.9 Shandong Head

6.9.1 Shandong Head Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Shandong Head Business Overview

6.9.3 Shandong Head Cellulose Ether Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Shandong Head Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Shandong Head Key News

6.10 Quimica Amtex

6.10.1 Quimica Amtex Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Quimica Amtex Business Overview

6.10.3 Quimica Amtex Cellulose Ether Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Quimica Amtex Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Quimica Amtex Key News

6.11 Tianpu Chemicals

6.11.1 Tianpu Chemicals Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Tianpu Chemicals Cellulose Ether Business Overview

6.11.3 Tianpu Chemicals Cellulose Ether Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Tianpu Chemicals Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Tianpu Chemicals Key News

6.12 ShenGuang

6.12.1 ShenGuang Corporate Summary

6.12.2 ShenGuang Cellulose Ether Business Overview

6.12.3 ShenGuang Cellulose Ether Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 ShenGuang Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.12.5 ShenGuang Key News

6.13 Ruitai

6.13.1 Ruitai Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Ruitai Cellulose Ether Business Overview

6.13.3 Ruitai Cellulose Ether Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Ruitai Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Ruitai Key News

6.14 Ugur Seluloz Kimya AS

6.14.1 Ugur Seluloz Kimya AS Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Ugur Seluloz Kimya AS Cellulose Ether Business Overview

6.14.3 Ugur Seluloz Kimya AS Cellulose Ether Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Ugur Seluloz Kimya AS Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Ugur Seluloz Kimya AS Key News

6.15 Yingte

6.15.1 Yingte Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Yingte Cellulose Ether Business Overview

6.15.3 Yingte Cellulose Ether Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Yingte Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Yingte Key News

6.16 Weifang Lude Chemical

6.16.1 Weifang Lude Chemical Corporate Summary

6.16.2 Weifang Lude Chemical Cellulose Ether Business Overview

6.16.3 Weifang Lude Chemical Cellulose Ether Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 Weifang Lude Chemical Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.16.5 Weifang Lude Chemical Key News

6.17 Shandong Guangda

6.17.1 Shandong Guangda Corporate Summary

6.17.2 Shandong Guangda Cellulose Ether Business Overview

6.17.3 Shandong Guangda Cellulose Ether Major Product Offerings

6.17.4 Shandong Guangda Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.17.5 Shandong Guangda Key News

7 Cellulose Ether Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Cellulose Ether Production Capacity and Value in South Korea, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 South Korea Cellulose Ether Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 South Korea Cellulose Ether Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 South Korea Cellulose Ether Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Cellulose Ether Manufacturers in South Korea

7.2.1 South Korea Key Local Cellulose Ether Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 South Korea Key Local Cellulose Ether Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 South Korea Key Local Cellulose Ether Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Cellulose Ether Production Sold in South Korea and Sold Other Than South Korea by Manufacturers

7.3 Cellulose Ether Export and Import in South Korea

7.3.1 South Korea Cellulose Ether Export Market

7.3.2 South Korea Cellulose Ether Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for South Korea Cellulose Ether Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Cellulose Ether Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Cellulose Ether Distributors and Sales Agents in South Korea

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Cellulose Ether in South Korea

Table 2. Top Players in South Korea, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. South Korea Cellulose Ether Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. South Korea Cellulose Ether Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. South Korea Cellulose Ether Sales by Companies, (Kilo MT), 2015-2020

Table 6. South Korea Cellulose Ether Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Cellulose Ether Price (2015-2020) (USD/MT)

Table 8. South Korea Manufacturers Cellulose Ether Product Type

Table 9. List of South Korea Tier 1 Cellulose Ether Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cellulose Ether Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Cellulose Ether Revenue in South Korea (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Cellulose Ether Revenue in South Korea (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Cellulose Ether Sales in South Korea (Kilo MT), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Cellulose Ether Sales in South Korea (Kilo MT), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Cellulose Ether Revenue in South Korea, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Cellulose Ether Revenue in South Korea, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Cellulose Ether Sales in South Korea, (Kilo MT), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Cellulose Ether Sales in South Korea, (Kilo MT), 2021-2026

Table 19. Ashland Corporate Summary

Table 20. Ashland Cellulose Ether Product Offerings

Table 21. Ashland Cellulose Ether Sales (Kilo MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 22. Dow Corporate Summary

Table 23. Dow Cellulose Ether Product Offerings

Table 24. Dow Cellulose Ether Sales (Kilo MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 25. Shin-Etsu Corporate Summary

Table 26. Shin-Etsu Cellulose Ether Product Offerings

Table 27. Shin-Etsu Cellulose Ether Sales (Kilo MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 28. CP Kelco Corporate Summary

Table 29. CP Kelco Cellulose Ether Product Offerings

Table 30. CP Kelco Cellulose Ether Sales (Kilo MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 31. Akzo Nobel Corporate Summary

Table 32. Akzo Nobel Cellulose Ether Product Offerings

Table 33. Akzo Nobel Cellulose Ether Sales (Kilo MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 34. Chongqing Lihong Corporate Summary

Table 35. Chongqing Lihong Cellulose Ether Product Offerings

Table 36. Chongqing Lihong Cellulose Ether Sales (Kilo MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 37. Shanghai Ever Bright Corporate Summary

Table 38. Shanghai Ever Bright Cellulose Ether Product Offerings

Table 39. Shanghai Ever Bright Cellulose Ether Sales (Kilo MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 40. Wealthy Corporate Summary

Table 41. Wealthy Cellulose Ether Product Offerings

Table 42. Wealthy Cellulose Ether Sales (Kilo MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 43. Shandong Head Corporate Summary

Table 44. Shandong Head Cellulose Ether Product Offerings

Table 45. Shandong Head Cellulose Ether Sales (Kilo MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 46. Quimica Amtex Corporate Summary

Table 47. Quimica Amtex Cellulose Ether Product Offerings

Table 48. Quimica Amtex Cellulose Ether Sales (Kilo MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 49. Tianpu Chemicals Corporate Summary

Table 50. Tianpu Chemicals Cellulose Ether Product Offerings

Table 51. Tianpu Chemicals Cellulose Ether Sales (Kilo MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 52. ShenGuang Corporate Summary

Table 53. ShenGuang Cellulose Ether Product Offerings

Table 54. ShenGuang Cellulose Ether Sales (Kilo MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 55. Ruitai Corporate Summary

Table 56. Ruitai Cellulose Ether Product Offerings

Table 57. Ruitai Cellulose Ether Sales (Kilo MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 58. Ugur Seluloz Kimya AS Corporate Summary

Table 59. Ugur Seluloz Kimya AS Cellulose Ether Product Offerings

Table 60. Ugur Seluloz Kimya AS Cellulose Ether Sales (Kilo MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 61. Yingte Corporate Summary

Table 62. Yingte Cellulose Ether Product Offerings

Table 63. Yingte Cellulose Ether Sales (Kilo MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 64. Weifang Lude Chemical Corporate Summary

Table 65. Weifang Lude Chemical Cellulose Ether Product Offerings

Table 66. Weifang Lude Chemical Cellulose Ether Sales (Kilo MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 67. Shandong Guangda Corporate Summary

Table 68. Shandong Guangda Cellulose Ether Product Offerings

Table 69. Shandong Guangda Cellulose Ether Sales (Kilo MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 70. Cellulose Ether Production Capacity (Kilo MT) of Local Manufacturers in South Korea, 2015-2020

Table 71. Cellulose Ether Production (Kilo MT) of Local Manufacturers in South Korea, 2015-2020

Table 72. South Korea Cellulose Ether Production Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 73. Cellulose Ether Production Value (US$, Mn) of Local Manufacturers in South Korea, 2015-2020

Table 74. South Korea Cellulose Ether Production Value Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 75. The Percentage of Cellulose Ether Production Sold in South Korea and Sold Other Than South Korea by Manufacturers

Table 76. The Percentage of Cellulose Ether Production Sold in South Korea and Sold Other Than South Korea by Manufacturers

Table 77. Dangeguojia Cellulose Ether Sales (Consumption), Production, Export and Import, 2015-2020

Table 78. Raw Materials and Suppliers

Table 79. Cellulose Ether Downstream Clients in South Korea

Table 80. Cellulose Ether Distributors and Sales Agents in South Korea

List of Figures

Figure 1. Cellulose Ether Segment by Type

Figure 2. Cellulose Ether Segment by Application

Figure 3. Dangeguojia Cellulose Ether Market Overview: 2020

Figure 4. Key Caveats

Figure 5. Cellulose Ether Market Size in South Korea, (US$, Mn) & (Kilo MT): 2020 VS 2026

Figure 6. South Korea Cellulose Ether Revenue, 2015-2026 (US$, Mn)

Figure 7. Cellulose Ether Sales in South Korea: 2015-2026 (Kilo MT)

Figure 8. The Top 3 and 5 Players Market Share by Cellulose Ether Revenue in 2019

Figure 9. By Type – South Korea Cellulose Ether Incremental Growth, (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 10. By Type – South Korea Cellulose Ether Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 11. By Type – South Korea Cellulose Ether Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 12. By Type – South Korea Cellulose Ether Price (USD/MT), 2015-2026

Figure 13. By Application – Cellulose Ether Revenue in South Korea (US$, Mn), 2020 & 2026

Figure 14. By Application – South Korea Cellulose Ether Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 15. By Application – South Korea Cellulose Ether Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 16. By Application -South Korea Cellulose Ether Price (USD/MT), 2015-2026

Figure 17. South Korea Cellulose Ether Production Capacity (Kilo MT), 2015-2026

Figure 18. South Korea Cellulose Ether Actual Output (Kilo MT), 2015-2026

Figure 19. South Korea Cellulose Ether Production Value (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 20. The Percentage of South Korea Cellulose Ether Export Destination, 2019

Figure 21. The Source of Imports of South Korea Cellulose Ether, 2019

Figure 22. PEST Analysis for South Korea Cellulose Ether Market in 2020

Figure 23. Cellulose Ether Market Opportunities & Trends in South Korea

Figure 24. Cellulose Ether Market Drivers in South Korea

Figure 25. Cellulose Ether Market Restraints in South Korea

Figure 26. Cellulose Ether Industry Value Chain

