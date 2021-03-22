Global Cement Clinker and Cement Market in India Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Clinker is a nodular material produced in the kilning stage during the production of cement and is used as the binder in many cement products. The lumps or nodules of clinker are usually of diameter 3-25 mm and dark grey in color. It is produced by heating limestone and clay to the point of liquefaction at about 1400°C-1500°C in the rotary kiln. Clinker, when added with gypsum (to control the setting properties of cement and ensure compressive strength) and ground finely, produces cement. Clinker can be stored for long periods of time in a dry condition without degradation of quality, hence it is traded internationally and used by cement manufacturers when raw materials are found to be scarce or unavailable.

A cement is a binder, a substance used for construction that sets, hardens, and adheres to other materials to bind them together. Cement is seldom used on its own, but rather to bind sand and gravel (aggregate) together. Cement mixed with fine aggregate produces mortar for masonry, or with sand and gravel, produces concrete. Cement is the most widely used material in existence and is only behind water as the planet’s most-consumed resource.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cement Clinker and Cement in India, including the following market information:

India Cement Clinker and Cement Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

India Cement Clinker and Cement Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

India Cement Clinker and Cement Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in India Cement Clinker and Cement Market 2019 (%)

The global Cement Clinker and Cement market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the Cement Clinker and Cement market size in India was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cement Clinker and Cement manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Cement Clinker and Cement production and consumption in India

Total Market by Segment:

India Cement Clinker and Cement Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

India Cement Clinker and Cement Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Portland Clinker

Sulfate Resistant Clinker

White Clinker

PCC

OPC

Others

India Cement Clinker and Cement Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

India Cement Clinker and Cement Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Construction Industry

Home decoration Industry

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Cement Clinker and Cement Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Cement Clinker and Cement Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)

Total India Cement Clinker and Cement Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total India Cement Clinker and Cement Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Lafarge Surma Cement Ltd

Chhatak Cement Factory Ltd

HC Trading

Shun shing

TABLECONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cement Clinker and Cement Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 India Cement Clinker and Cement Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: India Cement Clinker and Cement Overall Market Size

2.1 India Cement Clinker and Cement Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 India Cement Clinker and Cement Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 India Cement Clinker and Cement Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cement Clinker and Cement Players in India (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top India Cement Clinker and Cement Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 India Cement Clinker and Cement Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 India Cement Clinker and Cement Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 India Cement Clinker and Cement Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cement Clinker and Cement Companies in India, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 India Manufacturers Cement Clinker and Cement Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cement Clinker and Cement Players in India

3.8.1 List of India Tier 1 Cement Clinker and Cement Companies

3.8.2 List of India Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cement Clinker and Cement Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – India Cement Clinker and Cement Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Portland Clinker

4.1.3 Sulfate Resistant Clinker

4.1.4 White Clinker

4.1.5 PCC

4.1.6 OPC

4.1.7 Others

4.2 By Type – India Cement Clinker and Cement Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – India Cement Clinker and Cement Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – India Cement Clinker and Cement Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – India Cement Clinker and Cement Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – India Cement Clinker and Cement Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – India Cement Clinker and Cement Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – India Cement Clinker and Cement Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – India Cement Clinker and Cement Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – India Cement Clinker and Cement Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – India Cement Clinker and Cement Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Construction Industry

5.1.3 Home decoration Industry

5.1.4 Others

5.2 By Application – India Cement Clinker and Cement Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – India Cement Clinker and Cement Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – India Cement Clinker and Cement Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – India Cement Clinker and Cement Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – India Cement Clinker and Cement Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – India Cement Clinker and Cement Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – India Cement Clinker and Cement Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – India Cement Clinker and Cement Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – India Cement Clinker and Cement Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Lafarge Surma Cement Ltd

6.1.1 Lafarge Surma Cement Ltd Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Lafarge Surma Cement Ltd Business Overview

6.1.3 Lafarge Surma Cement Ltd Cement Clinker and Cement Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Lafarge Surma Cement Ltd Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Lafarge Surma Cement Ltd Key News

6.2 Chhatak Cement Factory Ltd

6.2.1 Chhatak Cement Factory Ltd Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Chhatak Cement Factory Ltd Business Overview

6.2.3 Chhatak Cement Factory Ltd Cement Clinker and Cement Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Chhatak Cement Factory Ltd Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Chhatak Cement Factory Ltd Key News

6.3 HC Trading

6.3.1 HC Trading Corporate Summary

6.3.2 HC Trading Business Overview

6.3.3 HC Trading Cement Clinker and Cement Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 HC Trading Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.3.5 HC Trading Key News

6.4 Shun shing

6.4.1 Shun shing Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Shun shing Business Overview

6.4.3 Shun shing Cement Clinker and Cement Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Shun shing Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Shun shing Key News

6.5 SsangYong Cement

6.5.1 SsangYong Cement Corporate Summary

6.5.2 SsangYong Cement Business Overview

6.5.3 SsangYong Cement Cement Clinker and Cement Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 SsangYong Cement Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.5.5 SsangYong Cement Key News

7 Cement Clinker and Cement Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Cement Clinker and Cement Production Capacity and Value in India, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 India Cement Clinker and Cement Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 India Cement Clinker and Cement Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 India Cement Clinker and Cement Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Cement Clinker and Cement Manufacturers in India

7.2.1 India Key Local Cement Clinker and Cement Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 India Key Local Cement Clinker and Cement Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 India Key Local Cement Clinker and Cement Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Cement Clinker and Cement Production Sold in India and Sold Other Than India by Manufacturers

7.3 Cement Clinker and Cement Export and Import in India

7.3.1 India Cement Clinker and Cement Export Market

7.3.2 India Cement Clinker and Cement Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for India Cement Clinker and Cement Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Cement Clinker and Cement Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Cement Clinker and Cement Distributors and Sales Agents in India

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Cement Clinker and Cement in India

Table 2. Top Players in India, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. India Cement Clinker and Cement Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. India Cement Clinker and Cement Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. India Cement Clinker and Cement Sales by Companies, (K MT), 2015-2020

Table 6. India Cement Clinker and Cement Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Cement Clinker and Cement Price (2015-2020) (USD/MT)

Table 8. India Manufacturers Cement Clinker and Cement Product Type

Table 9. List of India Tier 1 Cement Clinker and Cement Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of India Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cement Clinker and Cement Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Cement Clinker and Cement Revenue in India (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Cement Clinker and Cement Revenue in India (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Cement Clinker and Cement Sales in India (K MT), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Cement Clinker and Cement Sales in India (K MT), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Cement Clinker and Cement Revenue in India, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Cement Clinker and Cement Revenue in India, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Cement Clinker and Cement Sales in India, (K MT), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Cement Clinker and Cement Sales in India, (K MT), 2021-2026

Table 19. Lafarge Surma Cement Ltd Corporate Summary

Table 20. Lafarge Surma Cement Ltd Cement Clinker and Cement Product Offerings

Table 21. Lafarge Surma Cement Ltd Cement Clinker and Cement Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 22. Chhatak Cement Factory Ltd Corporate Summary

Table 23. Chhatak Cement Factory Ltd Cement Clinker and Cement Product Offerings

Table 24. Chhatak Cement Factory Ltd Cement Clinker and Cement Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 25. HC Trading Corporate Summary

Table 26. HC Trading Cement Clinker and Cement Product Offerings

Table 27. HC Trading Cement Clinker and Cement Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 28. Shun shing Corporate Summary

Table 29. Shun shing Cement Clinker and Cement Product Offerings

Table 30. Shun shing Cement Clinker and Cement Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 31. SsangYong Cement Corporate Summary

Table 32. SsangYong Cement Cement Clinker and Cement Product Offerings

Table 33. SsangYong Cement Cement Clinker and Cement Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 34. Cement Clinker and Cement Production Capacity (K MT) of Local Manufacturers in India, 2015-2020

Table 35. Cement Clinker and Cement Production (K MT) of Local Manufacturers in India, 2015-2020

Table 36. India Cement Clinker and Cement Production Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 37. Cement Clinker and Cement Production Value (US$, Mn) of Local Manufacturers in India, 2015-2020

Table 38. India Cement Clinker and Cement Production Value Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 39. The Percentage of Cement Clinker and Cement Production Sold in India and Sold Other Than India by Manufacturers

Table 40. The Percentage of Cement Clinker and Cement Production Sold in India and Sold Other Than India by Manufacturers

Table 41. Dangeguojia Cement Clinker and Cement Sales (Consumption), Production, Export and Import, 2015-2020

Table 42. Raw Materials and Suppliers

Table 43. Cement Clinker and Cement Downstream Clients in India

Table 44. Cement Clinker and Cement Distributors and Sales Agents in India

List of Figures

Figure 1. Cement Clinker and Cement Segment by Type

Figure 2. Cement Clinker and Cement Segment by Application

Figure 3. Dangeguojia Cement Clinker and Cement Market Overview: 2020

Figure 4. Key Caveats

Figure 5. Cement Clinker and Cement Market Size in India, (US$, Mn) & (K MT): 2020 VS 2026

Figure 6. India Cement Clinker and Cement Revenue, 2015-2026 (US$, Mn)

Figure 7. Cement Clinker and Cement Sales in India: 2015-2026 (K MT)

Figure 8. The Top 3 and 5 Players Market Share by Cement Clinker and Cement Revenue in 2019

Figure 9. By Type – India Cement Clinker and Cement Incremental Growth, (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 10. By Type – India Cement Clinker and Cement Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 11. By Type – India Cement Clinker and Cement Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 12. By Type – India Cement Clinker and Cement Price (USD/MT), 2015-2026

Figure 13. By Application – Cement Clinker and Cement Revenue in India (US$, Mn), 2020 & 2026

Figure 14. By Application – India Cement Clinker and Cement Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 15. By Application – India Cement Clinker and Cement Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 16. By Application -India Cement Clinker and Cement Price (USD/MT), 2015-2026

Figure 17. India Cement Clinker and Cement Production Capacity (K MT), 2015-2026

Figure 18. India Cement Clinker and Cement Actual Output (K MT), 2015-2026

Figure 19. India Cement Clinker and Cement Production Value (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 20. The Percentage of India Cement Clinker and Cement Export Destination, 2019

Figure 21. The Source of Imports of India Cement Clinker and Cement, 2019

Figure 22. PEST Analysis for India Cement Clinker and Cement Market in 2020

Figure 23. Cement Clinker and Cement Market Opportunities & Trends in India

Figure 24. Cement Clinker and Cement Market Drivers in India

Figure 25. Cement Clinker and Cement Market Restraints in India

Figure 26. Cement Clinker and Cement Industry Value Chain

