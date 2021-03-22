All news

Global Children's Categories Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

This report, the third briefing in our “Child-Friendly and Parent-Approved” series, takes a collective view of Euromonitor International’s baby and child-specific categories, highlighting data and trends across a number of key industries. The series connects industry-specific insights with the evolving demographic landscape and lifestyle trends to inform brands and retailers how best to target adults purchasing children’s products in this rapidly changing environment.

Strategy Briefings offer unique insight into emerging trends world-wide. Aimed squarely at strategists and planners, they draw on Euromonitor International’s vast information resources to give top line insight across markets and within consumer segments. Written by some of our most experienced analysts, they are designed as provocations for senior management to use in their own forum, allowing them to stand back and reflect on the behaviour and motivation driving global markets today and tomorrow

Product coverage:
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report
• Identify factors driving change now and in the future
• Understand motivation
• Forward-looking outlook
• Briefings and presentation should provoke lively discussion at senior level
• Take a step back from micro trends
• Get up to date estimates and comment

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Child-friendly and Parent-approved: Key Trends in Children’s Categories
Euromonitor International
January 2020
Introduction
Childrenswear and Children’s Footwear
Baby and Child-Specific Beauty and Personal Care
Paediatric Consumer Health
Baby Food
Nappies/Diapers/Pants
Toys and Games
Kids’ Furniture
Soft Drinks
Packaging
Conclusions
Definitions

…continued

 

 

 

