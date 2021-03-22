Global Clinical MicrobiologyMarket Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Global Clinical Microbiology Market is valued approximately at USD 3.7 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Clinical Microbiology consists of wide range of testing methodologies and is used to study or identify any microbes that cause infection in humans. It helps to understand the disease and further includes the treatment of the infectious diseases caused by fungus, parasites, bacteria, viruses and other microorganism. The rising technological advancements in disease diagnostics, growing incidence of infectious diseases and outbreaks of epidemics as well as increased funding and public-private investments are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance: as per the Ministry of Science & Technology Government of India, the Gross expenditure on R&D (GERD) in India has been consistently increasing over the years and has nearly tripled from Rs. 39,437.77 crores (USD 5.2 billion) in 2007- 08 to Rs. 1,13,825.03 crores (USD 15.02 billion) in 2017-18. According to the Centers of Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS.gov), U.S. health care spending rose 4.6% in 2018, reaching USD 3.6 trillion and around a share of nation’s Gross Domestic Product, health spending accounted for 17.7%. Moreover, rising prevalence of coronavirus cases worldwide is the major factor that contribute towards the growth of the global clinical microbiology market during the forecast period. For instance: as per Statista, the total number of coronavirus cases in U.S. were 20 on 19th March 2020 and has tremendously rise by 1,658,896 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 98,119 deaths in the U.S. on 28th May 2020. Also, on 31st January 2020, first 2 cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the United Kingdom and has significantly reached by 267,240 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United Kingdom on 27th May 2020. However, limited reimbursement policies for microbiology testing procedures is the major factor restraining the growth of global Clinical Microbiology market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Clinical Microbiology market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the high penetration of clinical microbiology technologies among key end-users and well-established distribution channels for clinical microbiology product manufacturers and suppliers. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

3M Company

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company,

BioMérieux

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bruker Corporation

Danaher Corporation

Hologic, Inc.

Merck Group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Instruments

Reagents

By Application:

Pharmaceuticals Applications

Food Testing Applications

Clinical Applications

Energy Applications

Chemical & Material Manufacturing Applications

Environmental Applications

By Disease:

Respiratory Diseases

Bloodstream Infections

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Sexually Transmitted Diseases

Urinary Tract Infections

Periodontal Diseases

Other Indications

By End User:

Hospitals & Diagnostics Centers

Custom Lab Service Providers

Academic & Research Institutes

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Clinical Microbiology Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Clinical Microbiology Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Clinical Microbiology Market, by Product, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Clinical Microbiology Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Clinical Microbiology Market, by Disease, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Clinical Microbiology Market, by End User, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Clinical Microbiology Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Clinical Microbiology Market Dynamics

3.1. Clinical Microbiology Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Clinical Microbiology Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Clinical Microbiology Market, by Product

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Clinical Microbiology Market by Product, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Clinical Microbiology Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Clinical Microbiology Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Instruments

5.4.2. Reagents

Chapter 6. Global Clinical Microbiology Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Clinical Microbiology Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Clinical Microbiology Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Clinical Microbiology Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Pharmaceuticals Applications

6.4.2. Food Testing Applications

6.4.3. Clinical Applications

6.4.4. Energy Applications

6.4.5. Chemical & Material Manufacturing Applications

6.4.6. Environmental Applications

Chapter 7. Global Clinical Microbiology Market, by Disease

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Clinical Microbiology Market by Disease, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Clinical Microbiology Market Estimates & Forecasts by Disease 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Clinical Microbiology Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Respiratory Diseases

7.4.2. Bloodstream Infections

7.4.3. Gastrointestinal Diseases

7.4.4. Sexually Transmitted Diseases

7.4.5. Urinary Tract Infections

7.4.6. Periodontal Diseases

7.4.7. Other Indications

Chapter 8. Global Clinical Microbiology Market, by End User

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Global Clinical Microbiology Market by End User, Performance – Potential Analysis

8.3. Global Clinical Microbiology Market Estimates & Forecasts by End User 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

8.4. Clinical Microbiology Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. Hospitals & Diagnostics Centers

8.4.2. Custom Lab Service Providers

8.4.3. Academic & Research Institutes

Chapter 9. Global Clinical Microbiology Market, Regional Analysis

9.1. Clinical Microbiology Market, Regional Market Snapshot

9.2. North America Clinical Microbiology Market

9.2.1.1. U.S. Clinical Microbiology Market

9.2.1.2. Product breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.1.3. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.1.4. Disease breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.1.5. End User breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.2. Canada Clinical Microbiology Market

9.3. Europe Clinical Microbiology Market Snapshot

9.3.1. U.K. Clinical Microbiology Market

9.3.2. Germany Clinical Microbiology Market

9.3.3. France Clinical Microbiology Market

9.3.4. Spain Clinical Microbiology Market

9.3.5. Italy Clinical Microbiology Market

9.3.6. Rest of Europe Clinical Microbiology Market

9.4. Asia-Pacific Clinical Microbiology Market Snapshot

9.4.1. China Clinical Microbiology Market

9.4.2. India Clinical Microbiology Market

9.4.3. Japan Clinical Microbiology Market

9.4.4. Australia Clinical Microbiology Market

9.4.5. South Korea Clinical Microbiology Market

9.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific Clinical Microbiology Market

9.5. Latin America Clinical Microbiology Market Snapshot

9.5.1. Brazil Clinical Microbiology Market

9.5.2. Mexico Clinical Microbiology Market

9.6. Rest of The World Clinical Microbiology Market

Chapter 10. Competitive Intelligence

10.1. Top Market Strategies

10.2. Company Profiles

10.2.1. 3M Company

10.2.1.1. Key Information

10.2.1.2. Overview

10.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

10.2.1.4. Product Summary

10.2.1.5. Recent Developments

10.2.2. Abbott Laboratories

10.2.3. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

10.2.4. Becton, Dickinson and Company,

10.2.5. BioMérieux

10.2.6. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

10.2.7. Bruker Corporation

10.2.8. Danaher Corporation

10.2.9. Hologic, Inc.

10.2.10. Merck Group

Chapter 11. Research Process

11.1. Research Process

11.1.1. Data Mining

11.1.2. Analysis

11.1.3. Market Estimation

11.1.4. Validation

11.1.5. Publishing

11.2. Research Attributes

11.3. Research AssumptionList of Tables

