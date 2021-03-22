Global Cloth Diapers Market in Brazil Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

A cloth diaper (American English) or a cloth nappy (Southeast Asian English and British English) is a reusable diaper made from natural fibers, man-made materials, or a combination of both. They are often made from industrial cotton which may be bleached white or left the fiber’s natural color. Other natural fiber cloth materials include wool, bamboo, and unbleached hemp. Man-made materials such as an internal absorbent layer of microfiber toweling or an external waterproof layer of polyurethane laminate (PUL) may be used. Polyester fabrics microfleece or suedecloth are often used inside cloth diapers as a “stay-dry” wicking liner because of the non-absorbent properties of those synthetic fibers.

ALSO READ :http://nita08.bluxeblog.com/29264874/homeland-security-and-emergency-management-market-size-share-trend-analysis-industry-at-a-cagr-of-16-2-2026

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cloth Diapers in Brazil, including the following market information:

Brazil Cloth Diapers Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Brazil Cloth Diapers Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Pcs)

Brazil Cloth Diapers Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Pcs)

Top Five Competitors in Brazil Cloth Diapers Market 2019 (%)

The global Cloth Diapers market was valued at 691.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 766.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cloth Diapers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Cloth Diapers production and consumption in Brazil

ALSO READ :https://ehteshamuniverse.tumblr.com/post/643542461596237824/erp-software-market-global-industry-growth

Total Market by Segment:

Brazil Cloth Diapers Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Pcs)

Brazil Cloth Diapers Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Pocket

Fitted

All-in-ones

Brazil Cloth Diapers Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Pcs)

Brazil Cloth Diapers Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Baby (Less than 7 kg)

Baby (7-15 kg)

Baby (More than 15 kg)

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/microbiology-testing-market-2021–growth-drivers-size-share-revenue-current-trends-demand-future-challenges-investment-opportunities-2021-01-07

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Cloth Diapers Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Cloth Diapers Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Brazil Cloth Diapers Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Pcs)

Total Brazil Cloth Diapers Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Cotton Babies

Bambino Mio

Alva Baby

Qingdao Tian He Xiang

Charlie Banana

GroVia

Kanga Care

Nora’s Nursery

Nicki’s Diapers

Thirsties

The Fluffy Penguin

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cloth Diapers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Brazil Cloth Diapers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Brazil Cloth Diapers Overall Market Size

2.1 Brazil Cloth Diapers Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Brazil Cloth Diapers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Brazil Cloth Diapers Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cloth Diapers Players in Brazil (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Brazil Cloth Diapers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Brazil Cloth Diapers Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Brazil Cloth Diapers Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Brazil Cloth Diapers Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cloth Diapers Companies in Brazil, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Brazil Manufacturers Cloth Diapers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cloth Diapers Players in Brazil

3.8.1 List of Brazil Tier 1 Cloth Diapers Companies

3.8.2 List of Brazil Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cloth Diapers Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Brazil Cloth Diapers Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Pocket

4.1.3 Fitted

4.1.4 All-in-ones

4.2 By Type – Brazil Cloth Diapers Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Brazil Cloth Diapers Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Brazil Cloth Diapers Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Brazil Cloth Diapers Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Brazil Cloth Diapers Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Brazil Cloth Diapers Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Brazil Cloth Diapers Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Brazil Cloth Diapers Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Brazil Cloth Diapers Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Brazil Cloth Diapers Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Baby (Less than 7 kg)

5.1.3 Baby (7-15 kg)

5.1.4 Baby (More than 15 kg)

5.2 By Application – Brazil Cloth Diapers Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Brazil Cloth Diapers Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Brazil Cloth Diapers Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Brazil Cloth Diapers Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Brazil Cloth Diapers Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Brazil Cloth Diapers Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Brazil Cloth Diapers Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Brazil Cloth Diapers Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Brazil Cloth Diapers Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Cotton Babies

6.1.1 Cotton Babies Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Cotton Babies Business Overview

6.1.3 Cotton Babies Cloth Diapers Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Cotton Babies Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Cotton Babies Key News

6.2 Bambino Mio

6.2.1 Bambino Mio Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Bambino Mio Business Overview

6.2.3 Bambino Mio Cloth Diapers Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Bambino Mio Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Bambino Mio Key News

6.3 Alva Baby

6.3.1 Alva Baby Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Alva Baby Business Overview

6.3.3 Alva Baby Cloth Diapers Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Alva Baby Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Alva Baby Key News

6.4 Qingdao Tian He Xiang

6.4.1 Qingdao Tian He Xiang Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Qingdao Tian He Xiang Business Overview

6.4.3 Qingdao Tian He Xiang Cloth Diapers Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Qingdao Tian He Xiang Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Qingdao Tian He Xiang Key News

6.5 Charlie Banana

6.5.1 Charlie Banana Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Charlie Banana Business Overview

6.5.3 Charlie Banana Cloth Diapers Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Charlie Banana Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Charlie Banana Key News

6.6 GroVia

6.6.1 GroVia Corporate Summary

6.6.2 GroVia Business Overview

6.6.3 GroVia Cloth Diapers Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 GroVia Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.6.5 GroVia Key News

6.7 Kanga Care

6.6.1 Kanga Care Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Kanga Care Business Overview

6.6.3 Kanga Care Cloth Diapers Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Kanga Care Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Kanga Care Key News

6.8 Nora’s Nursery

6.8.1 Nora’s Nursery Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Nora’s Nursery Business Overview

6.8.3 Nora’s Nursery Cloth Diapers Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Nora’s Nursery Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Nora’s Nursery Key News

6.9 Nicki’s Diapers

6.9.1 Nicki’s Diapers Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Nicki’s Diapers Business Overview

6.9.3 Nicki’s Diapers Cloth Diapers Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Nicki’s Diapers Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Nicki’s Diapers Key News

6.10 Thirsties

6.10.1 Thirsties Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Thirsties Business Overview

6.10.3 Thirsties Cloth Diapers Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Thirsties Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Thirsties Key News

6.11 The Fluffy Penguin

6.11.1 The Fluffy Penguin Corporate Summary

6.11.2 The Fluffy Penguin Cloth Diapers Business Overview

6.11.3 The Fluffy Penguin Cloth Diapers Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 The Fluffy Penguin Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.11.5 The Fluffy Penguin Key News

6.12 Imagine Baby Products

6.12.1 Imagine Baby Products Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Imagine Baby Products Cloth Diapers Business Overview

6.12.3 Imagine Baby Products Cloth Diapers Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Imagine Baby Products Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Imagine Baby Products Key News

7 Cloth Diapers Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Cloth Diapers Production Capacity and Value in Brazil, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Brazil Cloth Diapers Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Brazil Cloth Diapers Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Brazil Cloth Diapers Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Cloth Diapers Manufacturers in Brazil

7.2.1 Brazil Key Local Cloth Diapers Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Brazil Key Local Cloth Diapers Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Brazil Key Local Cloth Diapers Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Cloth Diapers Production Sold in Brazil and Sold Other Than Brazil by Manufacturers

7.3 Cloth Diapers Export and Import in Brazil

7.3.1 Brazil Cloth Diapers Export Market

7.3.2 Brazil Cloth Diapers Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Brazil Cloth Diapers Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Cloth Diapers Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Cloth Diapers Distributors and Sales Agents in Brazil

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Cloth Diapers in Brazil

Table 2. Top Players in Brazil, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. Brazil Cloth Diapers Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. Brazil Cloth Diapers Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. Brazil Cloth Diapers Sales by Companies, (K Pcs), 2015-2020

Table 6. Brazil Cloth Diapers Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Cloth Diapers Price (2015-2020) (USD/Pcs)

Table 8. Brazil Manufacturers Cloth Diapers Product Type

Table 9. List of Brazil Tier 1 Cloth Diapers Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of Brazil Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cloth Diapers Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Cloth Diapers Revenue in Brazil (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Cloth Diapers Revenue in Brazil (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Cloth Diapers Sales in Brazil (K Pcs), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Cloth Diapers Sales in Brazil (K Pcs), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Cloth Diapers Revenue in Brazil, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Cloth Diapers Revenue in Brazil, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Cloth Diapers Sales in Brazil, (K Pcs), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Cloth Diapers Sales in Brazil, (K Pcs), 2021-2026

Table 19. Cotton Babies Corporate Summary

Table 20. Cotton Babies Cloth Diapers Product Offerings

Table 21. Cotton Babies Cloth Diapers Sales (K Pcs), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Pcs) (2015-2020)

Table 22. Bambino Mio Corporate Summary

Table 23. Bambino Mio Cloth Diapers Product Offerings

Table 24. Bambino Mio Cloth Diapers Sales (K Pcs), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Pcs) (2015-2020)

Table 25. Alva Baby Corporate Summary

Table 26. Alva Baby Cloth Diapers Product Offerings

Table 27. Alva Baby Cloth Diapers Sales (K Pcs), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Pcs) (2015-2020)

Table 28. Qingdao Tian He Xiang Corporate Summary

Table 29. Qingdao Tian He Xiang Cloth Diapers Product Offerings

Table 30. Qingdao Tian He Xiang Cloth Diapers Sales (K Pcs), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Pcs) (2015-2020)

Table 31. Charlie Banana Corporate Summary

Table 32. Charlie Banana Cloth Diapers Product Offerings

Table 33. Charlie Banana Cloth Diapers Sales (K Pcs), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Pcs) (2015-2020)

Table 34. GroVia Corporate Summary

Table 35. GroVia Cloth Diapers Product Offerings

Table 36. GroVia Cloth Diapers Sales (K Pcs), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Pcs) (2015-2020)

Table 37. Kanga Care Corporate Summary

Table 38. Kanga Care Cloth Diapers Product Offerings

Table 39. Kanga Care Cloth Diapers Sales (K Pcs), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Pcs) (2015-2020)

Table 40. Nora’s Nursery Corporate Summary

Table 41. Nora’s Nursery Cloth Diapers Product Offerings

Table 42. Nora’s Nursery Cloth Diapers Sales (K Pcs), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Pcs) (2015-2020)

Table 43. Nicki’s Diapers Corporate Summary

Table 44. Nicki’s Diapers Cloth Diapers Product Offerings

Table 45. Nicki’s Diapers Cloth Diapers Sales (K Pcs), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Pcs) (2015-2020)

Table 46. Thirsties Corporate Summary

Table 47. Thirsties Cloth Diapers Product Offerings

Table 48. Thirsties Cloth Diapers Sales (K Pcs), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Pcs) (2015-2020)

Table 49. The Fluffy Penguin Corporate Summary

Table 50. The Fluffy Penguin Cloth Diapers Product Offerings

Table 51. The Fluffy Penguin Cloth Diapers Sales (K Pcs), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Pcs) (2015-2020)

Table 52. Imagine Baby Products Corporate Summary

Table 53. Imagine Baby Products Cloth Diapers Product Offerings

Table 54. Imagine Baby Products Cloth Diapers Sales (K Pcs), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Pcs) (2015-2020)

Table 55. Cloth Diapers Production Capacity (K Pcs) of Local Manufacturers in Brazil, 2015-2020

Table 56. Cloth Diapers Production (K Pcs) of Local Manufacturers in Brazil, 2015-2020

Table 57. Brazil Cloth Diapers Production Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 58. Cloth Diapers Production Value (US$, Mn) of Local Manufacturers in Brazil, 2015-2020

Table 59. Brazil Cloth Diapers Production Value Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 60. The Percentage of Cloth Diapers Production Sold in Brazil and Sold Other Than Brazil by Manufacturers

Table 61. The Percentage of Cloth Diapers Production Sold in Brazil and Sold Other Than Brazil by Manufacturers

Table 62. Dangeguojia Cloth Diapers Sales (Consumption), Production, Export and Import, 2015-2020

Table 63. Raw Materials and Suppliers

Table 64. Cloth Diapers Downstream Clients in Brazil

Table 65. Cloth Diapers Distributors and Sales Agents in Brazil

List of Figures

Figure 1. Cloth Diapers Segment by Type

Figure 2. Cloth Diapers Segment by Application

Figure 3. Dangeguojia Cloth Diapers Market Overview: 2020

Figure 4. Key Caveats

Figure 5. Cloth Diapers Market Size in Brazil, (US$, Mn) & (K Pcs): 2020 VS 2026

Figure 6. Brazil Cloth Diapers Revenue, 2015-2026 (US$, Mn)

Figure 7. Cloth Diapers Sales in Brazil: 2015-2026 (K Pcs)

Figure 8. The Top 3 and 5 Players Market Share by Cloth Diapers Revenue in 2019

Figure 9. By Type – Brazil Cloth Diapers Incremental Growth, (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 10. By Type – Brazil Cloth Diapers Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 11. By Type – Brazil Cloth Diapers Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 12. By Type – Brazil Cloth Diapers Price (USD/Pcs), 2015-2026

Figure 13. By Application – Cloth Diapers Revenue in Brazil (US$, Mn), 2020 & 2026

Figure 14. By Application – Brazil Cloth Diapers Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 15. By Application – Brazil Cloth Diapers Market Share, 2020-2026

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105