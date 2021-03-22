Global Cloth Diapers Market in Germany Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

A cloth diaper (American English) or a cloth nappy (Southeast Asian English and British English) is a reusable diaper made from natural fibers, man-made materials, or a combination of both. They are often made from industrial cotton which may be bleached white or left the fiber’s natural color. Other natural fiber cloth materials include wool, bamboo, and unbleached hemp. Man-made materials such as an internal absorbent layer of microfiber toweling or an external waterproof layer of polyurethane laminate (PUL) may be used. Polyester fabrics microfleece or suedecloth are often used inside cloth diapers as a “stay-dry” wicking liner because of the non-absorbent properties of those synthetic fibers.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cloth Diapers in Germany, including the following market information:

Germany Cloth Diapers Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Germany Cloth Diapers Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Pcs)

Germany Cloth Diapers Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Pcs)

Top Five Competitors in Germany Cloth Diapers Market 2019 (%)

The global Cloth Diapers market was valued at 691.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 766.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cloth Diapers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Cloth Diapers production and consumption in Germany

Total Market by Segment:

Germany Cloth Diapers Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Pcs)

Germany Cloth Diapers Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Pocket

Fitted

All-in-ones

Germany Cloth Diapers Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Pcs)

Germany Cloth Diapers Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Baby (Less than 7 kg)

Baby (7-15 kg)

Baby (More than 15 kg)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Cloth Diapers Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Cloth Diapers Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Germany Cloth Diapers Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Pcs)

Total Germany Cloth Diapers Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Cotton Babies

Bambino Mio

Alva Baby

Qingdao Tian He Xiang

Charlie Banana

GroVia

Kanga Care

Nora’s Nursery

Nicki’s Diapers

Thirsties

The Fluffy Penguin

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cloth Diapers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Germany Cloth Diapers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Germany Cloth Diapers Overall Market Size

2.1 Germany Cloth Diapers Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Germany Cloth Diapers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Germany Cloth Diapers Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cloth Diapers Players in Germany (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Germany Cloth Diapers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Germany Cloth Diapers Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Germany Cloth Diapers Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Germany Cloth Diapers Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cloth Diapers Companies in Germany, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Germany Manufacturers Cloth Diapers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cloth Diapers Players in Germany

3.8.1 List of Germany Tier 1 Cloth Diapers Companies

3.8.2 List of Germany Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cloth Diapers Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Germany Cloth Diapers Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Pocket

4.1.3 Fitted

4.1.4 All-in-ones

4.2 By Type – Germany Cloth Diapers Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Germany Cloth Diapers Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Germany Cloth Diapers Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Germany Cloth Diapers Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Germany Cloth Diapers Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Germany Cloth Diapers Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Germany Cloth Diapers Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Germany Cloth Diapers Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Germany Cloth Diapers Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Germany Cloth Diapers Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Baby (Less than 7 kg)

5.1.3 Baby (7-15 kg)

5.1.4 Baby (More than 15 kg)

5.2 By Application – Germany Cloth Diapers Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Germany Cloth Diapers Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Germany Cloth Diapers Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Germany Cloth Diapers Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Germany Cloth Diapers Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Germany Cloth Diapers Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Germany Cloth Diapers Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Germany Cloth Diapers Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Germany Cloth Diapers Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Cotton Babies

6.1.1 Cotton Babies Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Cotton Babies Business Overview

6.1.3 Cotton Babies Cloth Diapers Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Cotton Babies Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Cotton Babies Key News

6.2 Bambino Mio

6.2.1 Bambino Mio Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Bambino Mio Business Overview

6.2.3 Bambino Mio Cloth Diapers Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Bambino Mio Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Bambino Mio Key News

6.3 Alva Baby

6.3.1 Alva Baby Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Alva Baby Business Overview

6.3.3 Alva Baby Cloth Diapers Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Alva Baby Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Alva Baby Key News

6.4 Qingdao Tian He Xiang

6.4.1 Qingdao Tian He Xiang Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Qingdao Tian He Xiang Business Overview

6.4.3 Qingdao Tian He Xiang Cloth Diapers Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Qingdao Tian He Xiang Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Qingdao Tian He Xiang Key News

6.5 Charlie Banana

6.5.1 Charlie Banana Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Charlie Banana Business Overview

6.5.3 Charlie Banana Cloth Diapers Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Charlie Banana Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Charlie Banana Key News

6.6 GroVia

6.6.1 GroVia Corporate Summary

6.6.2 GroVia Business Overview

6.6.3 GroVia Cloth Diapers Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 GroVia Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.6.5 GroVia Key News

6.7 Kanga Care

6.6.1 Kanga Care Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Kanga Care Business Overview

6.6.3 Kanga Care Cloth Diapers Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Kanga Care Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Kanga Care Key News

6.8 Nora’s Nursery

6.8.1 Nora’s Nursery Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Nora’s Nursery Business Overview

6.8.3 Nora’s Nursery Cloth Diapers Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Nora’s Nursery Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Nora’s Nursery Key News

6.9 Nicki’s Diapers

6.9.1 Nicki’s Diapers Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Nicki’s Diapers Business Overview

6.9.3 Nicki’s Diapers Cloth Diapers Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Nicki’s Diapers Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Nicki’s Diapers Key News

6.10 Thirsties

6.10.1 Thirsties Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Thirsties Business Overview

6.10.3 Thirsties Cloth Diapers Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Thirsties Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Thirsties Key News

6.11 The Fluffy Penguin

6.11.1 The Fluffy Penguin Corporate Summary

6.11.2 The Fluffy Penguin Cloth Diapers Business Overview

6.11.3 The Fluffy Penguin Cloth Diapers Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 The Fluffy Penguin Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.11.5 The Fluffy Penguin Key News

6.12 Imagine Baby Products

6.12.1 Imagine Baby Products Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Imagine Baby Products Cloth Diapers Business Overview

6.12.3 Imagine Baby Products Cloth Diapers Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Imagine Baby Products Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Imagine Baby Products Key News

7 Cloth Diapers Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Cloth Diapers Production Capacity and Value in Germany, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Germany Cloth Diapers Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Germany Cloth Diapers Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Germany Cloth Diapers Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Cloth Diapers Manufacturers in Germany

7.2.1 Germany Key Local Cloth Diapers Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Germany Key Local Cloth Diapers Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Germany Key Local Cloth Diapers Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Cloth Diapers Production Sold in Germany and Sold Other Than Germany by Manufacturers

7.3 Cloth Diapers Export and Import in Germany

7.3.1 Germany Cloth Diapers Export Market

7.3.2 Germany Cloth Diapers Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Germany Cloth Diapers Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Cloth Diapers Supply Chain Analysis

….. continued

