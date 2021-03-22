Global Cloth Diapers Market in Southeast Asia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

A cloth diaper (American English) or a cloth nappy (Southeast Asian English and British English) is a reusable diaper made from natural fibers, man-made materials, or a combination of both. They are often made from industrial cotton which may be bleached white or left the fiber’s natural color. Other natural fiber cloth materials include wool, bamboo, and unbleached hemp. Man-made materials such as an internal absorbent layer of microfiber toweling or an external waterproof layer of polyurethane laminate (PUL) may be used. Polyester fabrics microfleece or suedecloth are often used inside cloth diapers as a “stay-dry” wicking liner because of the non-absorbent properties of those synthetic fibers.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cloth Diapers in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:

Southeast Asia Cloth Diapers Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Southeast Asia Cloth Diapers Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Pcs)

Southeast Asia Cloth Diapers Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Pcs)

Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia Cloth Diapers Market 2019 (%)

The global Cloth Diapers market was valued at 691.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 766.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cloth Diapers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Cloth Diapers production and consumption in Southeast Asia

Total Market by Segment:

Southeast Asia Cloth Diapers Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Pcs)

Southeast Asia Cloth Diapers Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Pocket

Fitted

All-in-ones

Southeast Asia Cloth Diapers Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Pcs)

Southeast Asia Cloth Diapers Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Baby (Less than 7 kg)

Baby (7-15 kg)

Baby (More than 15 kg)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Cloth Diapers Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Cloth Diapers Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Southeast Asia Cloth Diapers Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Pcs)

Total Southeast Asia Cloth Diapers Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Cotton Babies

Bambino Mio

Alva Baby

Qingdao Tian He Xiang

Charlie Banana

GroVia

Kanga Care

Nora’s Nursery

Nicki’s Diapers

Thirsties

The Fluffy Penguin

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cloth Diapers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Southeast Asia Cloth Diapers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Southeast Asia Cloth Diapers Overall Market Size

2.1 Southeast Asia Cloth Diapers Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Southeast Asia Cloth Diapers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Southeast Asia Cloth Diapers Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cloth Diapers Players in Southeast Asia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Southeast Asia Cloth Diapers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Southeast Asia Cloth Diapers Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Southeast Asia Cloth Diapers Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Southeast Asia Cloth Diapers Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cloth Diapers Companies in Southeast Asia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Southeast Asia Manufacturers Cloth Diapers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cloth Diapers Players in Southeast Asia

3.8.1 List of Southeast Asia Tier 1 Cloth Diapers Companies

3.8.2 List of Southeast Asia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cloth Diapers Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Cloth Diapers Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Pocket

4.1.3 Fitted

4.1.4 All-in-ones

4.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Cloth Diapers Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Cloth Diapers Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Cloth Diapers Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Cloth Diapers Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Cloth Diapers Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Cloth Diapers Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Cloth Diapers Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Cloth Diapers Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Southeast Asia Cloth Diapers Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Cloth Diapers Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Baby (Less than 7 kg)

5.1.3 Baby (7-15 kg)

5.1.4 Baby (More than 15 kg)

5.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Cloth Diapers Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Cloth Diapers Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Cloth Diapers Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Cloth Diapers Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Cloth Diapers Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Cloth Diapers Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Cloth Diapers Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Cloth Diapers Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Southeast Asia Cloth Diapers Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Cotton Babies

6.1.1 Cotton Babies Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Cotton Babies Business Overview

6.1.3 Cotton Babies Cloth Diapers Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Cotton Babies Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Cotton Babies Key News

6.2 Bambino Mio

6.2.1 Bambino Mio Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Bambino Mio Business Overview

6.2.3 Bambino Mio Cloth Diapers Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Bambino Mio Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Bambino Mio Key News

6.3 Alva Baby

6.3.1 Alva Baby Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Alva Baby Business Overview

6.3.3 Alva Baby Cloth Diapers Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Alva Baby Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Alva Baby Key News

6.4 Qingdao Tian He Xiang

6.4.1 Qingdao Tian He Xiang Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Qingdao Tian He Xiang Business Overview

6.4.3 Qingdao Tian He Xiang Cloth Diapers Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Qingdao Tian He Xiang Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Qingdao Tian He Xiang Key News

6.5 Charlie Banana

6.5.1 Charlie Banana Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Charlie Banana Business Overview

6.5.3 Charlie Banana Cloth Diapers Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Charlie Banana Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Charlie Banana Key News

6.6 GroVia

6.6.1 GroVia Corporate Summary

6.6.2 GroVia Business Overview

6.6.3 GroVia Cloth Diapers Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 GroVia Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.6.5 GroVia Key News

6.7 Kanga Care

6.6.1 Kanga Care Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Kanga Care Business Overview

6.6.3 Kanga Care Cloth Diapers Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Kanga Care Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Kanga Care Key News

6.8 Nora’s Nursery

6.8.1 Nora’s Nursery Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Nora’s Nursery Business Overview

6.8.3 Nora’s Nursery Cloth Diapers Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Nora’s Nursery Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Nora’s Nursery Key News

6.9 Nicki’s Diapers

6.9.1 Nicki’s Diapers Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Nicki’s Diapers Business Overview

6.9.3 Nicki’s Diapers Cloth Diapers Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Nicki’s Diapers Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Nicki’s Diapers Key News

6.10 Thirsties

6.10.1 Thirsties Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Thirsties Business Overview

6.10.3 Thirsties Cloth Diapers Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Thirsties Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Thirsties Key News

6.11 The Fluffy Penguin

6.11.1 The Fluffy Penguin Corporate Summary

6.11.2 The Fluffy Penguin Cloth Diapers Business Overview

6.11.3 The Fluffy Penguin Cloth Diapers Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 The Fluffy Penguin Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.11.5 The Fluffy Penguin Key News

6.12 Imagine Baby Products

6.12.1 Imagine Baby Products Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Imagine Baby Products Cloth Diapers Business Overview

6.12.3 Imagine Baby Products Cloth Diapers Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Imagine Baby Products Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Imagine Baby Products Key News

7 Cloth Diapers Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Cloth Diapers Production Capacity and Value in Southeast Asia, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Southeast Asia Cloth Diapers Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Southeast Asia Cloth Diapers Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Southeast Asia Cloth Diapers Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Cloth Diapers Manufacturers in Southeast Asia

7.2.1 Southeast Asia Key Local Cloth Diapers Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Southeast Asia Key Local Cloth Diapers Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Southeast Asia Key Local Cloth Diapers Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Cloth Diapers Production Sold in Southeast Asia and Sold Other Than Southeast Asia by Manufacturers

7.3 Cloth Diapers Export and Import in Southeast Asia

7.3.1 Southeast Asia Cloth Diapers Export Market

7.3.2 Southeast Asia Cloth Diapers Source of Imports

….. continued

